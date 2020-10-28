2020 CHS Soccer Hornets Head to Postseason with Consecutive Wins

Chillicothe soccer boys end regular season 10-7

CHS, Lafayette will meet again at 5 p.m. next Monday (Nov. 2) in district-tournament quarterfinal

ST. JOSEPH — Action originally slated to have taken place near their season’s start almost two months earlier instead provided a confidence boost heading into postseason play for the 2020 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS soccer Hornets Wednesday (Oct. 28).

Closing out their regular season with a make-up of a Midland Empire Conference match postponed from Sept. 8, when foe St. Joseph: Lafayette had too many team members under COVID-19 quarantine, the CHS booters shut out the host Fighting Irish 4-0.

The result sends Chillicothe (10-7) into Class 2 District 8 Tournament action next week on a 2-matches winning streak and with victories in three of its last four outings. It also left the 2019 league co-champion Hornets with a final MEC mark of 3-4.

Chillicothe’s boys’ soccer squad will begin defense of its district championship on Monday with a 5 p.m. match at Savannah against the very same opponent – Lafayette – in a quarterfinals clash between the Nos. 4 (CHS) and 5 seeds. The winner will go on to face top seed St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond in the semifinals at 6 p.m. the following day.

Wednesday’s 4-0 whitewash by the Hornets was their second decision over Lafayette this fall. They’d won 2-1 at Chillicothe Oct. 13.

This time, the CHS margin of victory was much more clear-cut, although that didn’t come to pass until early in the second half.

Senior Caleb Vance’s fourth goal of the season, off a Mason Baxter setup, was the only first-half scoring in the match. It came in the 24th minute, Chillicothe head coach Tim Cunningham reported.

The visitors then opened daylight in the darkening early-evening skies inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

A corner kick by junior Ben Cueni-Smith was sent into the Fighting Irish goal by junior midfielder Chace Corbin in the sixth minute of the last half. About three minutes later, Ch. Corbin connected again, this time off Baxter’s 16th assist of the season, increasnig the Hornets’ margin to 3-0.

They mostly coasted from there, finally adding on in the last minute of play when sophomore Jackson Reeter found the range off a pass from senior midfielder Caleb Corbin. J. Reeter’s first varsity goal came on the elder Corbin’s first 2020 assist.

On the defensive end of the pitch, the Hornets largely kept Lafayette well away from the goal. Junior goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson was required to make only two saves in notching his and CHS’ fifth shutout of the season.

Ch. Corbin's two tallies boost his season's total to 11, now only one behind forward and classmate Drake Cosgrove.

With his two helpers Wednesday swelling his season total to 16, Baxter – last year’s top CHS goal scorer with 26 (second-most in a season in team history) and third on CHS’ career goals list with 49 – moved within two assists of the program’s single-season record. Derek Hussey notched 18 during his 2014 senior season.