Halloween-eve Thriller: Chillicothe HS Pigskin Hornets Rally From 14 Down for 34-28 OT Win

CHS' first OT win since 1994, first OT game in five years

Victory sends Hornets to Class 3 District 8 semifinals at Richmond next Friday

Triple-digits yardage on ground by Kelow, in receptions by Johnson highlight memorable victory

Chillicothe trailed St. Joseph: Benton by 14 in each half before rallying to third-straight victory

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — After hefty odds, the Chillicothe HS football Hornets’ 2020 season (barring COVID-19 intervention) will go on at least another week.

Trailing by 14 points twice, including past the mid-point of the fourth quarter, the Hornets declined to submit meekly to seeming defeat, instead rallying to tie their Class 3 District 8 playoffs quarterfinal game with guest St. Joseph: Benton with only seven seconds left in regulation time and then claiming a third-consecutive victory, 34-28, on Griff Bonderer’s 12-yards touchdown run in the first overtime.

Benton missed a golden opportunity to regain the lead on the first overtime series, unable to connect on a fourth-and-5 pass to a wide-open receiver near the north goal line on Bob Fairchild Field.

The host Hornets, who won the overtime coin flip and opted to play defense first, then needed only three plays to cover the 25 yards between them and “sudden” victory.

Following a 13-yards run by junior fullback Damarcus Kelow and a no-gainer on an option play to the right side, junior quarterback Gage Leamer – whose 1-yard keeper on the option had forced overtime only moments before – faked the “dive” handoff to Kelow, moved to his left and, as two defenders charged him, flipped the ball with his left hand to uncovered slotback Griff Bonderer on his left.

With the left side of the offensive line and left slotback Dan Hoel having walled off any pursuit from the interior and junior end Braxten Johnson efficiently spinning Benton’s right cornerback to the outside and sustaining his block, Bonderer caught the on-target pitchout with a clear alley toward the offensive left corner of Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II’s north end. Accelerating into that gap, he out-legged one late-arriving defender and scored the game-winner standing up, propelling CHS into a district-semifinals journey to undefeated Richmond next Friday.

The overtime triumph was Chillicothe’s first such victory since a 6-3 triumph over Kearney in 1994, a contest which was 0-0 after regulation time before David Booth’s TD run trumped a Kearney OT field goal.

Since then, the football Hornets had had only two games go beyond regulation time.

In 1999, they dropped a memorable double-overtime heartbreaker to eventual state champion Platte County.

In 2015, in another playoffs outing, they saw Richmond tie the game with a short field goal on the last play of the fourth period and then put up a touchdown and point-after kick to start OT. Chillicothe quickly matched the TD, but its extra-point kick was ruled wide of the upright, leaving Richmond with a 38-37 triumph.

Perhaps even-more historic was Chillicothe’s claiming victory after trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter – in this case, the last half of it.

While full research had not been undertaken at the time of the writing of this story, no such rally in recent memory came to mind and, given the Hornets’ highly-successful history over the past 50-plus years, the number of occasions when they trailed by 14 points in a fourth quarter is relatively limited. That suggests the possibility that Friday’s comeback against Benton might be the first of its kind in many decades and, potentially, might never have happened before.

The game-ending touchdown trek was one of two highly-important runs by sophomore Bonderer, whose only official rushing attempt during the regular season had been an 18-yards loss in his role as punter.

Following Benton’s block and 27-yards scoring return of his mid-fourth-period punt doubled the Cardinals’ lead to 28-14 and seemingly sealed Chillicothe’s doom, the Hornets used a second long Johnson catch-and-run to produce a quick 5-plays, 57-yards touchdown drive only 57 seconds after the BHS score.

With a prior point-after kick having gone poorly, CHS head coach Tim Rulo had his team try for a 2-points conversion after Ga. Leamer’s 1-yard quarterback sneak score with 5:40 remaining. On a toss sweep to the right side, Bonderer found a defender being blocked, but still squarely between him and the BHS end zone. Swinging wide, the CHS sophomore shrugged off the defender’s attempt to grab him at about the 6-yard line and when Hoel re-engaged his block on that defender. Bonderer was able to turn upfield and, diving low from about the 3-yard line as a pursuing Cardinal arrived, landed with the ball squarely on the goal line for a successful 2-points conversion.

By getting that, narrowing the difference to 28-22 rather than either 28-20 or 28-21, Chillicothe assured itself of being able to do no worse than tie the game if it could get the ball back in the last 5:40 without Benton having scored and then reach paydirt again itself.

That’s exactly what transpired.

Benton did not gain a first down on its ensuing series and a 22-yards punt left CHS a manageable, but not easy, 64 yards of real estate to cover in 3:08 to get the game tied or go in front. The Hornets needed 3:01 of that, but got the job done.

After three runs moved the yardsticks, a second-and-9 pass by Ga. Leamer found Bonderer for his second varsity reception ever and a 20-yards pickup to the Cardinals’ 32 with 1:49 left.

A potentially-crippling illegal-procedure penalty immediately pushed the Hornets back to the 37, but another rollout pass by the CHS quarterback – this time under third-and-10 strain – was a strike to Johnson for 13 yards and took him out of bounds at the 19.

With one timeout remaining, Chillicothe managed only four yards combined on two runs, forcing it to use that last stoppage to call a third-and-6 play.

As Ga. Leamer again rolled out to his left with two potential receivers in his sights, he seemingly didn’t realize he had enough room to run for a first down and get out of bounds inside the Benton 10. Instead, he belatedly fired toward Johnson just as the receiver reached the sideline at about the BHS 7. Trying to stay in bounds while leaning over the sideline to catch the ball, the receiver was unable to do one or the other, meaning an incompletion and fourth-and-6 with about 25 seconds left.

In a must-have situation, Ga. Leamer then rolled out to his right and, firing on the dead run, threw a strike to open sophomore Max Wagers running an “out” route. Leaning down a bit to make the catch, M. Wagers tumbled out of bounds at the Benton 5 for a first down with 19 seconds to go.

Following a BHS timeout, Chillicothe’s play call was an inside run with the intention of, if it didn’t score, having enough time to reset for another snap and presumably spike the ball to allow for another play.

Kelow, who the Hornets coaching staff had hoped to hold out of the contest to protect an injury sustained during the previous week’s win at Benton, was tackled after pushing the pile to the Cardinals’ 2. However, as he and his Hornets teammates scrambled to get up for the clock-killing spike, a penalty flag was tossed high into the air. With a Benton player apparently either intentionally impeding a CHS player’s attempt to arise or doing something to the ball to delay its being spotted by the officials, a delay-of-game penalty on the Cardinals both stopped the clock and advanced the ball to the 1.

On another “do-or-die” play, Ga. Leamer, reading the Benton defense, faked the handoff to Kelow, looped behind him, and saw enough room between a defender on the outside and the pile of players inside and, behind blocks from senior Trace Rardon, sophomore first-time starter Carson Rhodes, and Kelow to knife a yard deep into the Benton end zone, tying the game at 28-28.

With a chance to likely win the game with a successful conversion, but not feeling confident about its kicking game, Chillicothe lined up for another 2-points attempt, but was whistled for illegal procedure again. Moved back to the 8 for the attempt, a pass intended for a well-covered M. Wagers was knocked down and, after the ensuing kickoff return of a short kickoff only reached about midfield, the game went to overtime.

Chillicothe’s late rally from 14 points down was its second-such comeback of the night.

With their offense generally ineffective and again hurt by turnovers with Kelow being kept on the sidelines as a precaution through 1-1/2 periods, the Hornets saw Benton’s star back Garison Dydell burst free for a 43-yards touchdown run eight minutes into the game and then tally from nine yards away with 6:37 left until halftime.

The team’s back to the wall, Rulo gave Kelow the word that, if he was willing to try to test his ability to perform with his injury, he’d be put in on offense – a move which the coach told the C-T after the game Kelow had been given medical clearance for only a day earlier.

Taking possession at their own 33 following a short return of Benton’s kickoff after Dydell’s second score, Chillicothe immediately began giving the 195-pounds junior the ball.

Carrying on six of the seven snaps, Kelow produced all except three yards on a 7-plays, 67-yards touchdown drive, capping it with a 17-yards burst off left tackle 2:57 before intermission. When the extra-point try by Bonderer went into the back of his front-line blockers, Chillicothe remained behind by eight, 14-6, but at least had a sign of life.

When the defense managed to stop Benton’s last first-half possession just inside the Hornets’ 30, Chillicothe went to the locker room only one score down and knowing it would be accepting the second-half kickoff.

Riding the confidence wave from its score on its final first-half possession, CHS again unleashed Kelow time and again.

His first three runs netted 10 yards for a first down and his next carry – only a 3-yards pickup – officially put him at exactly 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

After a fifth-straight carry picked up only a yard and left the Hornets in a third-and-6 situation at midfield, junior Johnson delivered the first of his two huge post-reception plays.

Running a slant route from left end, he was easily open to accept Ga. Leamer’s pass for what would have just less than first-down yardage at the Benton 45. However, as he made the catch, he planted both feet and spun back to his right, making the defender covering him glance off him to the middle of the field, and giving Johnson room to run toward the left sideline. By the time he was chased down and tackled, he was all the way to the Benton 2. When Kelow bulled in from there on the next snap and then again on a 2-points conversion attempt, Chillicothe had erased the 14-0 deficit and was back on even terms with 8:52 left in the third period.

Benton followed with a good possession which netted a pair of first downs and advanced the ball to the CHS 27. However, on fourth-and-2 from there, CHS defensive linemen Cameron Fleener and Christian Peniston halted the dynamic Dydell to only a yard on a run up the middle and the ball went to Chillicothe on downs.

When Kelow gained 12 yards on the opening play of the Hornets’ series and, two plays later, used a slight cutback to burst into the open for a 40-yards gallop all the way to Benton’s 18, it seemed like the home team had seized control of the game and soon would lead and perhaps pull away.

Two plays later, that changed, however, when a handoff from quarterback to fullback appeared to go awry. The ball bounced several yards forward and was fallen on by a Cardinal at the BHS 11.

A key third-and-10 conversion – one of several third- or fourth-and-long conversions Benton achieved in the game – on a 24-yards pass to Isaac Byrd gave the Cardinals a fresh set of downs at their 35.

Three plays later, on third-and-8, an inside handoff to Dydell and a quick seam off guard popped him into the open and he raced 63 yards unfettered to restore his team to the lead at 9:42 of the fourth period.

Following the successful BHS extra-point kick, Chillicothe managed to earn one first down and get the ball briefly over midfield, but another procedure penalty turned third-and-4 into third-and-long and a sack forced them into punt formation.

Seeming disaster then struck when the kick was blocked straight up into the air by Landon Stallsworth. When it landed, it bounced right into the arms of Cardinal reserve running back Denver Domann at the CHS 27 and he easily romped to the beckoning end zone. Connor Mears’ fourth successful point-after kick of the night left the visitors with a 28-14 advantage and only 6:37 between them and a sweet victory.

However, thanks to multiple key plays by an array of Hornets, that 6:37 was just enough time for Chillicothe to – if the still-rampaging coronavirus permits – add another week to its season.

Statistically, unofficial preliminary CHS numbers were highlighted by Kelow’s 168 rushing yards and two scores in basically 2-1/2 quarters and Johnson’s 100 receiving yards on four catches.

Kelow’s rushing yardage sent him not only past the 1,000-yards mark for the season in the Hornets’ 10th contest, but right on past 1,100, as well. Pending finalizing of game statistics, he now has 1,106 for the year.

Johnson became the first CHS pass catcher to reach triple digits in yardage since Brett Shaffer had 127 in an August 2017 romp over Kirksville.

Thanks largely to his two long scoring jaunts, Benton’s Dydell used his 4-plus quarters of carries to far surpass Kelow’s total, unofficially netting 235 yards and three touchdowns.