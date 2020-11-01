Hamilton Softball Girls Run Up Against Strikeout Machine in 4-1 State Title-Game Loss Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Running up against a veritable strikeout machine in Columbia: Father Tolton Regional High School Paige Bedsworth, Hamilton’s Penney High School softball Lady Hornets settled for second place in the state in Class 2 softball Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020).

With the FTR righthander, who broke the state record for strikeouts in a season during the previous weekend’s state semifinals, whiffing the first dozen Hamilton batters she faced and finishing with 16 on the day, the Trailblazers made four runs in the fourth innings on their only four hits of the game stand up for a 4-1 triumph at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.

“She is a once-in-a-generation player,” Taylor Bartlett, FTR head coach, commented to the Columbia Daily Tribune of senior Bedsworth, whose 16 “Ks” Saturday brought her record-breaking final season total to 274.

The contest, delayed from Thursday by rain and a wet field, was scoreless through 3½ innings with Hamilton heading to the field defensively for the bottom of the fourth having yet to put a ball in play at bat.

Lady Hornets senior lefthanded pitcher Julia Kanoy, seemingly having no lingering impact from the swollen fingers on her pitching hand that plagued her early in the previous Saturday’s semifinal victory over Monroe City, had matched Bedsworth’s hitless, if not strikeout, ways to that point. However, leading off the home half of the fourth, her hurling counterpart broke that spell and started the only blip on Hamilton’s defensive radar – one that proved decisive.

Bedsworth opened the bottom of the fourth with a double to right field and No. 3 batter Madison Uptegrove followed with a hit there, as well. When the throw went home to halt the lead runner at third, Uptegrove moved on to second base.

Continuing to take Kanoy “the other way,” righthanded-swinging Bridget Bartlett lifted a fly ball to right which was deep enough for Bedsworth to slide across the plate well ahead of the throw for the game’s first run.

With Uptegrove at third, a bunt by Sophia Angel not only went for a hit, but, with the infield defensive coverage swarming to the corners of the infield as the play developed, Angel was able to dash to an uncovered second base.

Kanoy got a second out with a strikeout, but, with a chance to escape behind only 1-0, she and the Lady Hornets could not do it.

A single to left by Kate Guinn doubled the Columbians’ lead to 2-0 and a passed ball and wild pitch, respectively, allowed two more Trailblazers to find their way home from third base, putting Hamilton in a deep, deep hole.

“Their pitcher’s very talented and she was hitting her spots,” Bartlett said of Kanoy. “We had to try and create some action.

“… We put the pressure on a little bit and they made a couple of mistakes. In championship games, that’s all you need.”

Despite having been overmatched by Bedsworth offensively to that juncture, the Lady Hornets didn’t submit meekly, despite the daunting odds now against them.

Kanoy led off the top of the fifth with a single up the middle to bust up the all-Ks streak and no-hitter simultaneously. Aggressively, she stole second base with one out while Morgan Hartley was waiting out a walk.

After a second out, Lakelyn Shatto coaxed another free pass to put the potential tying run at the plate, but the Father Tolton hurler got strikeout No. 15 to freeze the bases full.

Hamilton tried again in the sixth, once more jamming the sacks to put the possible equalizer in the batter’s box.

A 1-out walk to Madison Allen was followed by Hayleigh Huff-Hockaday’s grounder to shortstop on which the hustling Allen raced to beat the attempted forceout with a hard slide.

Kanoy then hit a slow roller than Bedsworth, moving toward the third-base line, fielded and tried to flip to third in time to force the lead runner, but again Allen’s speed and hustle won the race on a close play, filling the bases for Hamilton with only one out.

One good hit away from making things far more interesting, the Caldwell County team did not get it. Although Mary Brown’s bouncer to the second baseman let Allen score, it also produced the inning’s second out at first base. Bedsworth then caught the next batter looking for her 14th whiff of the game, stranding two runners in scoring position.

With one last chance, the Lady Hornets tested the FTR pitcher’s fielding prowess further with bunts by its first two batters, but both resulted in outs at first. Olivia Edwards kept hope alive with a double to left, but a popup to the shortstop ended it.

The Hamilton team's second-place finish at state followed by a day Savannah's identical placement in the Class 3 state tourney. Having edged Chillicothe 5-4 for its district crown, Savannah reached the title game, where it lost to Sullivan 2-1 Friday. Chillicothe registered regular-season victories over both Hamilton and Savannah.

Statistically in Saturday's title game, while Bedsworth threw a complete-game, 16-strikeouts, 3-walks, 3-hitter, PHS' Kanoy was nearly as good in defeat. The senior southpaw permitted only the four fourth-inning hits, while striking out 12 and giving four walks.

Offensively, Kanoy was the only batter for either side with multiple hits, going two for three.

Hamilton stranded six runners and Father Tolton Regional (23-3) only four.