‘Shootout’ 2-1 Loss to Bishop LeBlond Shuts Down CHS Soccer Hornets’ Season

Hornets forced overtime with Chace Corbin's goal with under four minutes left in 2nd half Tuesday

After 30 scoreless minutes of overtime, Bishop LeBlond won the penalty kicks 'shootout' 4-1

Chillicothe senior Mason Baxter's assist on tying goal tied Derek Hussey's single-season assist mark

Chace Corbin moved into tie for CHS season lead in goals with Drake Cosgrove with his 12th

(subhead)

SAVANNAH, Mo. — With a tying tally inside the final four minutes of regulation time, the Chillicothe HS soccer Hornets forced top-seeded St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond to play an extra 30-plus minutes. However, in the end, the fourth-seeded Hornets’ 2020 campaign still saw the curtain ring down Tuesday when the Golden Eagles’ domination of the post-overtime penalty kicks “shootout” earned the favorite a 2-1 triumph.

After Chillicothe pushed and pushed the attack to try to overcome Bishop LeBlond’s mid-first-half goal, junior midfielder Chace Corbin finally got it done in the 77th minute of the match, netting his team-lead-matching 12th goal off a record-equaling 18th assist from senior Mason Baxter.

The Midland Empire Conference squads finished out the remaining regulation time without snapping the 1-1 deadlock, forcing the match to a first 15-minutes “sudden-death” overtime. When neither solved the other, they played a second 15-minutes period to no avail.

That meant which advanced to Thursday’s championship match against No. 2 seed St. Joseph: Benton would be settled through a penalty-kicks “shootout.” Each side would attempt up to five penalty kicks to see if one could prevail.

It didn’t take long for the St. Joseph Catholic school’s team, playing only about 15 minutes from its home, to send everyone packing.

Shooting first in each round, four BLHS players drilled their unfettered shots into the net past CHS junior goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson.

At the same time, the first two Hornets to try were unsuccessful. That meant, when the third Golden Eagle found the mark, Chillicothe had to convert any and all remaining tries it got and Albertson had to reject any more Bishop LeBlond tries.

The Hornet who shot third (name not reported) found the mark, preserving a sliver of hope, but the next BLHS shooter erased even that, giving his team an insurmountable 4-1 advantage and ending the match.

“I am so proud of how hard the team competed and battled a very good LeBlond team,” Tim Cunningham, Chillicothe head coach, commented for local media. “It was truly amazing, watching how hard our guys played.

“The boys represented the team, school and community to the highest level and, even though the end result might not have been what we wanted, the team fought to the final whistle and should hold their heads high.”

The season-ending setback, which came despite the Hornets out-shooting the team which had defeated them 5-0 in a prior meeting by a 9-8 margin, left CHS with a more-than-solid 11-6 record.

Corbin's goal capped a hot second half of the season for him, scoring-wise. It pulled him into a tie for the team goal-scoring lead with fellow junior Drake Cosgrove.

In what turned out to be not only the final match of his season, but also career, Baxter's setup of CHS' tying goal was his 18th assist of the year. That equals the program's single-season high, previously achieved by Derek Hussey in 2014.

Being unable to score a goal in Tuesday's match, when it turned into the season finale, Baxter had to settle for finishing his career tied with Jon Kline for the second-most career goals in Chillicothe boys' soccer history, Each fired in 51.