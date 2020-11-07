Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Football Hornets Bow Out Reluctantly at Richmond, 62-41

Chillicothe (3-8) trailed clear favorite Richmond only 38-35 in last minute of third quarter Friday

Kelow unofficially rushed for 225 yards, 4 TDs, while Tucker Wagers ran, received for 110

Chillicothe's late 3-games winning streak halted, but not without tremendous fight vs. top seed

Feared more for his running, Richmond QB Elliott hit on 12 of 15 passes for 220-plus yards

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

RICHMOND, Mo. — Despite a far-inferior season record which, were there oddsmaking of such games, would have marked them as substantial underdogs, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ football Hornets gave Class 3 District 8 top seed Richmond all it wanted and more on the Spartans’ own field Friday (Nov. 6) before falling 62-41 in district-semifinals play.

The loss in the highly-entertaining, offenses-dominated contest, which saw CHS trailing only 38-35 in the final minute of the third quarter, closed the door on the Hornets’ fast-finishing season with a 3-8 record. Richmond (8-1) moves on to host Maryville for the district crown next Friday.

The teams scored on each of the game’s first six possessions before each came up empty the last time it had the ball in the opening half. Because the hosts converted for two points on each of their three touchdowns, they had a 24-21 advantage at intermission.

Despite that robust scoring pace in the opening half, it actually accelerated for a while when play resumed.

Before the third period was 2-1/2 minutes old, three more TDs had been put on the scoreboard, including a 65-yards gallop by Hornets junior fullback Damarcus Kelow on the only offensive play CHS had in that flurry.

However, after RHS junior quarterback Keyshaun Elliott, the 6’3”, 210-pounds grandson of former National Football League running back Lenvil Elliott, dashed 29 yards to the end zone for the third of his four touchdown runs at 9:35 of the third stanza, the visiting Hornets calmed the frenetic scoring pace while still putting the ball in the end a fifth time themselves.

A 15-plays, 75-yards CHS march which ate up – pleasingly from the Hornets’ point of view – virtually eight minutes of game clock was capped by Kelow’s 7-yards TD carry with 1:35 left in the third period. His successful conversion run after his third of four scoring carries drew Chillicothe within 38-35.

However, with a CHS onside-kick attempt unsuccessful, Richmond needed only three snaps to go 45 yards for yet another Elliott touchdown 26 seconds before the quarter ended and this time the Hornets were unable to answer.

Two more Spartans scores on Elliott passes to Layne Cavanah swelled the lead to 62-35 before Kelow found paydirt a fourth time with 61 ticks left in the season to close the scoring.

Statistically, Chillicothe unofficially amassed about 475 yards of total offense, a tribute to the excellent blocking that came despite the illness absence of usual right guard Trace Rardon, who became ill Friday morning, Rulo revealed.

Of those approximately 475 yards, about 225 came on Kelow runs, another 110-plus from Tucker Wagers carries and catches, and 100 on Ga. Leamer aerials.

Wagers provided the highlight-reel play of the contest with his on-the-run, 1-handed stab of a second-period pass. With his run to the RHS 1 after the reception, Wagers picked up 41 yards. He’d already scored the Hornets’ first touchdown of the game with a 30-yards dash around left end on a toss sweep.

With his new career-best output at Richmond, Kelow unofficially finished the season with just over 1,330 yards. Of that total, 680 came in the final four games and nearly 400 after sustaining a shoulder injury a few plays into the second half of the regular-season finale at St. Joseph: Benton.

If not for that injury, he’d likely have added at least 50 more yards in that game and earned a nice chunk in the first period-plus of the following week’s rematch with Benton – time he was held out of action because of the injury.

Richmond’s Elliott did plenty of damage with his legs – unofficially finishing with just less than 150 rushing yards, but unexpectedly was even more effective throwing. He unofficially hit on 12 of 15 throws for 223 yards and three scores – all to sophomore Cavanah.

Cavanah, nephew of CHS teachers Brad and Sarah Cavanah and grandson of Missouri high school football coaching legend Shane Cavanah of Marceline, snared nine of Elliott’s passes for 194 yards.

The 103 total points posted made the CHS-RHS contest Friday’s highest-scoring 11-man football game in the state in week two of postseason action. Only one 8-man game – ironically, Chillicothe’s Livingston County compatriot Southwest Livingston whipping Concordia 88-22 – produced more points on Missouri gridirons Friday.