Prepping for an uncertain season

( PAUL STURM / C-T PHOTOS)

Like their counterparts around the state and country, Chillicothe High School basketball and wrestling athletes are busily preparing for seasons they hope will take place – at least partially and hopefully in their entirety. CHS’ varsity basketball teams – the boys again under the guidance of Tim Cool and the girls led by Darren Smith once more – hope to host Brookfield in a preseason scrimmage next Thursday, Nov. 19, and then are slated to begin interscholastic competition Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Hamilton. However, as has regularly been the case the past decade, that boys’ game is in some doubt, since Hamilton remains involved in Missouri’s high school football playoffs. If Hamilton wins its gridiron game this weekend, as it has a good chance of doing, it likely will need to push back the planned roundball game against Chillicothe. Of course, the current trend of rising incidences of COVID-19 across Missouri could intervene before the 2020-21 season even begins after shutting down the 2019-20 season part-way through the state playoffs last March, although both CHS teams were able to complete their years. The wrestling Hornets, whose 2019-20 season wrapped up unimpeded in mid-February, a couple of weeks before the pandemic struck, are scheduled to begin competition at Marshall Dec. 3.