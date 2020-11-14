Area Teams Sweep High School Football District-Title Chances Friday

Southwest Livingston posts 34 unanswered points, beats visiting North Shelby 34-22 in 8-man play

All scoring done in first half as Hamilton: Penney knocks off host Princeton 10-6 in 11-man action

Challenged into third period, Marceline puts up last 29 points in 50-14 home win over Harrisburg

All three winning area teams will get to host their games next weekend

C-T-area high school football teams went three for three in their 2020 Missouri district playoffs championship games Friday (Nov. 13), leaving each set to host games next weekend.

Taking the largest step – into the 8-man state semifinals – were the Southwest Livingston Wildcats. In a surprisingly-low-scoring 8-man District 2 title contest, the host Wildcats put up the last 26 points of the first half and the first eight after intermission before fending off any North Shelby comeback hopes rather handily in a 34-22 SLHS triumph.

The Wildcats (10-1) – using players from Southwest Livingston, Hale, and Tina-Avalon schools – will host District 1 champion Drexel/Amoret: Miami in the state semifinals late next week. Drexel/Miami fended off visiting Archie 49-40 Friday to assure Southwest of never leaving Livingston County this postseason. The state championship game will be played in Chillicothe, a mere 12 miles from SLHS’ Ludlow base, in two weeks.

On the 11-man scene, all of the scoring in Hamilton’s 10-6 victory at Princeton occurred in the first half of the Class 1 District 7 contest. Princeton drew first blood inside the game’s first two minutes, but never scored again on the cold night with temperatures around the freezing mark across north Missouri.

Hornets senior running back and placekicker Sawyer Molloy did all of the remaining scoring with a 3-yards touchdown run and extra-point kick later in the first period and a 34-yards field goal in the second.

Since it has hosted only one postseason game to date, Hamilton: Penney (9-3) will stay home for its Class 1 state quarterfinal next weekend – likely Saturday – with undefeated District 8 champ Mid-Buchanan coming to call. Mid-Buchanan clobbered PHS’ Hornets 63-6 in their regular-season, KCI Conference meeting.

Rounding out the area triumvirate of district-finals winners was Marceline, which scored the game’s last 29 points in turning back determined Harrisburg, 50-14. The game was closer than the final spread suggests.

Harrisburg trailed only 14-6 at halftime and that was after it could not get the ball into the end zone from the MHS 2 on the last snap of the half, thanks to a sack by Tiger Wyatt Molloy.

Marceline scored on the first series of the third quarter, but a long kickoff return by HHS set up a quick countering score by the Bulldogs that – with a successful 2-points conversion – left the score at 21-14 with a tick under seven minutes to go in the third.

The host Tigers (10-1) then took full control on both sides of the ball.

Following a touchdown that restored a 2-scores spread with a couple of minutes left in the third stanza, a MHS punt was downed by the Harrisburg 1-yard line on the first play of the fourth. An off-tackle run attempt by the Bulldogs on first down was stuffed by MHS’ “Black Rage” defense for a safety, making it 30-14.

Following Molloy’s strong return of Harrisburg free kick, Hunter Nelson’s 3-yards power run off the right side completed a 2-plays, 31-yards TD that effectively punched MHS’ quarterfinal ticket.

Because Marceline and its next foe – District 5 top seed and champion Adrian – have both been at home throughout the district playoffs, the Tigers – as the even-numbered district’s representative in an even-numbered year – get to host their clash next weekend.