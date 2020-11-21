Defense pushes Southwest Livingston north to Missouri’s 8-man football state title game

Southwest Wildcats will third stab at winning a Missouri 8-man football state title

Southwest Livingston defense takes ball away five times

Patrick Warren, Parker Keeney post two touchdowns apiece

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

LUDLOW, Mo. — That the Southwest Livingston High School football Wildcats would play for Missouri’s 2020 8-man football state championship without ever crossing the county line, as now has become fact, was recognized as a reasonable possibility ever since early October when Chillicothe’s Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II was announced as site of next Saturday’s state-title game.

That the Wildcats’ defense would be as responsible as their offense for making that happen likely caught many by surprise.

For a second state-playoffs game in a row Friday night (Nov. 20), Southwest Livingston’s defense denied the opposition points for a long stretches of play, permitting the more-heralded, but recently less-prolific, offense to still build a lead comfortable enough that most of the final quarter was drama-free.

One week after holding North Shelby to only six points through 3-plus periods, the underestimated Wildcats’ “D” blanked state-semifinals guest Drexel/Amoret: Miami from the middle of the second quarter until the game’s last minute as the co-op team including students from Hale and Tina-Avalon in addition to Southwest Livingston registered a 52-22 victory which puts the Wildcats in the state finals for a second-straight year.

Defeated 82-46 by Mound City in the University of Missouri’s Memorial Stadium at Columbia with the state crown on the line last November, Southwest Livingston will duel with North Andrew, a long-time tormentor, at Litton Stadium – a mere 15 miles up the road from the Wildcats’ home – at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

While Southwest was handily silencing Drexel/Miami’s Bobcats, North Andrew was claiming its semifinal by a 42-22 margin over Stanberry.

It won’t be the first time those schools’ teams have clashed in the 8-man title game. In 1992, in Southwest’s only championship-game appearance before last year, North Andrew’s Cardinals won on their home field – one of multiple 8-man crowns NAHS has claimed, including three in five years in the middle of the last decade.

With many returnees from a year ago on its roster, Southwest Livingston (11-1) had one goal in mind this season, second-year head coach Oren Magruder confirmed in the euphoria after the semifinal victory.

“State,” he acknowledged, meaning getting back to the state-championship game and winning it.

The Wildcats completed the penultimate step of that journey Friday in their third 2020 postseason outing on their home field, thereby earning the right to take the quarter-hour trip north to Chillicothe, the Livingston County seat, next Saturday.

The victory over District 1 champion Drexel/Amoret: Miami initially looked like it would be a matter of too much Southwest Livingston firepower, but eventually it was the Wildcats’ defense which proved most troubling to the Bobcats.

Fair-catching the opening "pooch" kickoff at its 28, SLHS used seven plays to cover 52 yards and take a lead it never relinquished. A 22-yards connection from senior quarterback Wes Hughes to senior end Ethan Hoerr on third and eight put the ball on the DHS 18. Four plays later, on fourth-and-2, We. Hughes darted up the middle for a 10-yards touchdown run 2:57 into the contest. The SLHS quarterback then added a conversion run for a near-immediate 8-0 margin.

In a preview of its eventual pivotal role in the game, Southwest’s defense forced a three-and-out on Drexel/Miami’s opening series.

Following a booming 41-yards punt that produced a touchback, the Wildcats’ offense again fashioned an extended march that again reached “the promised land.”

Begun by a 21-yards We. Hughes keeper and extended by senior end Parker Keeney’s hard-fought 6-yards reception at the Bobcats’ 6 on a fourth-and-3 play, Southwest Livingston boosted its advantage to 14-0 on Patrick Warren’s 6-yards inside burst at the 4:06 mark of the opening frame.

When, as the period neared its end, the SLHS repelled a Drexel/Miami threat with a 7-yards loss on a second-and-1 play from the Wildcats’ 4 and, on the very next play, a Warren fumble recovery at the 20 after an off-target toss on an attempted Bobcats sweep, it seemed the stage might be set for a Southwest Livingston rout of its foe. A score on the possession Warren earned with his recovery could make it a 3-scores game and shred its west-Missouri opponent’s confidence.

However, perhaps getting a bit greedy or overanxious, following an incompletion, a We. Hughes deep throw toward Keeney was a bit underthrown and became intercepted at about midfield.

Reprieved by its takeaway, Drexel/Miami used a 25-yards gallop by big, hard-running sophomore Jacob Coffey to escape a third-and-19 jam and eventually completed a 38-yards, 9-snaps touchdown drive in unlikely manner. As Coffey tried to power in from the SLHS 3 on a fourth-and-2 carry, fellow back Cory Cumpton dove on his fumble in the end zone. Even when SLHS stopped the conversion try, the visitors were within a score at 14-6 with 8:09 left in the first half.

The clubs then swapped lightning bolts on the mostly-clear, calm, and unseasonably-mild night.

On the play of the ensuing Wildcats possession, We. Hughes launched a high, deep throw that led Keeney perfectly, allowing him to run under it about seven yards deep in the end zone for a 31-yards touchdown reception. Hughes again danced in for the 2-points conversion only 23 seconds after Drexel had scored.

The Bobcats weren’t rattled, though. Recovering an onside kick at its own 39, Drexel/Miami was third and two and the Wildcats’ 38 when Coffey, sweeping to the right side, avoided a couple of tackles near the line of scrimmage while barely staying in-bounds and ended up going the distance. With a successful 2-points conversion, the Bobcats were down only 22-14 with still 6:06 left to play in the first half.

By the time the visitors scored again, however, the outcome was long resolved in Southwest’s favor.

With the game still 22-14 as the second half commenced with the visitors getting the ball first, Southwest Livington’s defense started turning the game clearly the Wildcats’ way.

On the second D/M play, another hurried toss on a sweep attempt was off-target and Southwest Livingston recovered at the Bobcats’ 33. Even with a would-be We. Hughes 27-yards touchdown carry negated by a holding penalty, the hosts weren’t denied.

We. Hughes dashed up the middle and then to the left (west) sideline for a 39-yards gain to the 1 on the next snap and then threw a wide receiver screen pass to Keeney, who stepped into the end zone for a 1-yards touchdown pass at 10:25 of the third stanza. Another We. Hughes-Keeney hookup on the conversion play meant the SLHS lead had doubled to 30-14.

The fourth Wildcats takeaway of the night – a Hoerr interception of a deep, fourth-and-11 desperation pass – quickly was followed by a 25-yards catch-and-run connection with senior running back Chase Neptune to midfield and a long, post-pattern TD throw to Keeney from there on the next snap. The 2-plays, 65-yards “march” following Hoerr’s theft made it 36-14, Southwest, less than 3-1/2 minutes into the second half.

After a turnover on downs by the struggling Drexel/Miami offense was essentially negated when We. Hughes was picked off a second time on the next play, the visitors had perhaps their last chance to make a game of it down the stretch.

The Wildcats’ defense would not let it do so, however.

On a third-and-11 play from the Bobcats’ 31, a heavy pass rush by multiple Southwest Livingston linemen forced an underthrown pass that Keeney lunged to intercept at the SLHS 33. A couple of plays later, Warren burst up the middle for 25 yards to the Drexel 15 before, on fourth-and-13 from the 18, We. Hughes hit versatile big man Jaeden Sears with a well-placed, back-shoulder fade just across the Bobcats’ goal line.

The quarterback’s extra-point run upped the ante to 44-14 with a mere 27 seconds remaining in the third stanza and effectively sewed up the Wildcats’ “W.”

Just to be sure, SLHS’ “D” stopped on its next two possessions, as well, in the process accidentally knocking the Bobcats’ top offensive player, Coffey, from the game with an injury on the last play of the third period. With those two “stops,” it meant Southwest’s defense had held the opponent scoreless on 8-consecutive possessions, stopping half of those with takeaways.

After the last of those eight “stops” gave it possession at its own 25, Southwest Livingston called Warren’s number on five plays in a row. The third of those produced a 34-yards gallop to the D/M 5 and the last was a 2-yards touchdown run. When We. Hughes hit Hunter Colliver on the conversion attempt, the Wildcats led 52-14 with a mere 2:32 remaining.

Drexel/Miami’s only points of the last 2-1/2 periods came with 57 seconds to go when it concluded a 3-plays, 41-yards drive against Wildcats reserves.

Statistically, the game saw Warren rush for 136 yards on 17 carries with two TDs, Keeney catch nine balls for 108 yards and another two scores, and We. Hughes complete 15 of 28 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while also netting 83 yards on 10 carries – one of which found paydirt.

On defense, Warren had both a fumble recovery and interception.