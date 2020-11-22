SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hamilton Again Gives Mid-Buchanan Stiff State-Quarterfinal Test Before Succumbing

Host Hornets led Class 1 battle with KCI Conference champ three times before eventually losing 46-21 Saturday. Penney HS team's eason ends with 8-4 mark.

Paul Sturm
Chillicothe News
Hamilton: Penney High School football Hornets junior running back Corbin Henderson fights through a couple of would-be tacklers to get into the Mid-Buchanan end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Saturday’s (Nov. 21, 2020) Missouri Class 1 state-playoffs quarterfinal game at Hamilton. Clear underdogs in the contest against the undefeated foe, the host Hornets led three times – including 14-7 after this Henderson score and the extra-point kick, but Mid-Buchanan took over the final 1-1/2 quarters with 27 unanswered points to prevail 46-21. The loss ended Hamilton’s season at 8-4.

HAMILTON, Mo. — For a second-straight year, Hamilton’s Penney High School football Hornets wiped the slate clean after a lopsided regular-season loss to the Mid-Buchanan Dragons and gave their favored foe a strong battle in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1 state playoffs Saturday. However, once more, all that gallant effort netted the Hornets was another season-halting loss.

For the third-straight November – and second time on Hamilton’s field, Mid-Buchanan moved on in the playoffs at the Hornets’ expense, this time posting the game’s last 27 points in the closing 19:10 to gain a 46-21 verdict.

The undefeated KCI Conference champs erased the last of Hamilton’s three leads with a short scoring run at the 7:06 mark of the third quarter, seizing a 27-21 advantage with the successful 2-points conversion.

Two plays into the fourth frame, Dragons star quarterback Javon Noyes’ second of three TD runs – a 3-yarder – made it a 2-scores game for the first time all afternoon. Midway through the period, T.J. Runyan ran in from four yards away before Noyes notched an 8-yarder just inside the last two minutes for some icing on MBHS’ state-semifinals-clinching cake.

The Penney High club had led after each of the first two periods, thanks to quarterback Tucker Ross’ 14-yards dash at the 3:16 mark of the opening stanza and Corbin Henderson’s 1-yard slash off right tackle 2:23 before halftime.

Hamilton: Penney High School football Hornets junior quarterback Tucker Ross fights forward while protecting the ball from Mid-Buchanan Dragons defender on a third-quarter keeper during Saturday’s (Nov. 21, 2020) Missouri Class 1 state-quarterfinals game at Hamilton. Although Ross ran for a first-period touchdown that gave his team the initial lead and finished the game with a team-high 147 rushing yards on 22 carries, undefeated Mid-Buchanan pulled away down the stretch to prevail 46-21.

With Sawyer Morrow kicking the extra-point after each Hamilton TD, the Hornets (8-4) held a slim 14-13 edge at halftime following Noyes’ 14-yards touchdown throw to Caiden Bailey 1:08 prior to intermission. The Dragons’ point-after kick was no good on that occasion, keeping the hosts on top as the teams retired to their dressing rooms.

Mid-Buchanan (12-0) got the ball to begin the second half and cashed in for its first lead. Bailey again latched onto a Noyes throw for a 25-yards score not quite three minutes into the third period, although the Dragons were denied on their 2-points conversion try.

The lead lasted less than 20 seconds.

On the first or second play of the ensuing Hamilton series, All-State senior running back Morrow got free and bolted 65 yards to the end zone. When his third extra-point kick of the game also was true, Penney High was back on top, 21-19, with 8:52 on the third-stanza clock.

Although not quite as brief, that Hamilton advantage also soon was eclipsed as Mid-Buchanan regained the upper hand – for good, it proved – with a 3-yards run about 1:40 later.

Statistically, according to PHS statisticians, Mid-Buchanan racked up almost twice as much yardage as Hamilton – a 593-299 spread. The Dragons not only eventually out-rushed the Hornets 310-299, but had an astronomical 293-0 advantage in the skies, connecting on 17 of 24 throws (Hamilton did not attempt a pass). Neither team turned the ball over.

Although the Hornets’ defense forced the Dragons into a third-down play 14 times, “Mid-Buck” converted on 11 of those key instances to sustain possession, leading to a 27-14 gap in first-downs.

Hamilton: Penney High School Hornets senior running back Sawyer Morrow heads around left end to gain some of his 142 rushing yards in Saturday’s (Nov. 21, 2020) Missouri Class 1 football state-quarterfinals game against Mid-Buchanan at Hamilton. Morrow scored on a 65-yards run just over three minutes into the second half to give the Hornets their third lead of the game, 21-19, but the heavily-favored MBHS Dragons took over from there, eventually winning 46-21.

Individually for Hamilton, Ross led the attack with 147 rushing yards on 22 attempts. Morrow concluded his excellent career with 142 yards on 24 carries.

Defensively, junior Henderson’s 9 unassisted tackles and two assists paced the home team.  Junior Ross provided seven solo stops and six assists, making three tackles for losses – one of them a sack. Senior Anthony Prater provided a tackle behind the line among his two unassisted stops and six assists and classmate Losson Park had four solos and three assists.