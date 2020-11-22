Marceline Last Gasp a Near-Miss, Adrian Holds On 13-7 in Saturday State Quarterfinal

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

MARCELINE — Unable to generate any success with their usually-reliable running game against a much-bigger, older Adrian Blackhawks squad, the Marceline Tigers nearly passed their way down the field and into Missouri high school football’s Class 1 state semifinals in the final 68 seconds of Saturday’s clash at MHS’ Chester Ray Stadium.

Trailing 13-7 since the Blackhawks drove about 75 yards and scored somewhat-controversially midway through the third quarter, Marceline took possession with no timeouts needing to go 78 yards in the final 68 seconds of the fourth quarter to tie and get a chance to win. It came within nine yards of getting it done.

With quarterback Jacob Stallo, one of many juniors and other underclassmen who dominated the 2020 Tigers lineup, connecting with either Wyatt Molloy or Sam Gillman five times on crossing or sideline routes that allowed the receiver to get out of bounds following most of them, Marceline took the ball to the Adrian 9 with under 15 seconds to go in regulation time.

Spiking the ball to stop the clock at the Blackhawks’ 9 with five seconds left, Marceline’s last try saw J. Stallo, just as he was being hit, lofting a pass toward the offensive left sideline of the end zone toward a well-covered Molloy. The target was able to get a hand on the throw in heavy traffic, but the ball bounced away, incomplete, leaving Adrian with a happy long trip home and an appearance in the state semifinals next weekend.

Marceline, on the other hand, will begin looking toward a promising 2021 season with what will be a senior-heavy club coming off a 10-2 2020.

Saturday’s state-quarterfinal contest – played under cloudy skies with a game-long north wind, but with relatively moderate temperatures and no precipitation – saw the much-bulkier and taller western Missouri visitors control the action with a rugged rush defense and nearly-run-exclusive offense. However, Marceline’s defense generally toughened in time to prevent Adrian from finishing drives, keeping the game close.

The “Black Rage” defense appeared to have done that on Adrian’s long drive to begin the second half, seemingly forcing a Blackhawks incompletion on a fourth-down throw from about the 10. However, an interference flag was thrown on the play despite MHS defensive back Sam Gillman having “inside” position (between quarterback and intended receiver) and turning to play the ball well before it arrived. As the taller receiver behind him leaped and reached over top of him, Gillman also tried to jump to get a hand on the off-line pass, resulting in some contact as the ball sailed past, incomplete.

The penalty yardage created a new, fourth-and-short opportunity, which Adrian converted for a first down. Two plays later, junior quarterback Colton Bass pushed across the goal line on a 1-yard sneak that severed a 7-7 knot. When the extra-point kick was well wide to the right, Marceline had an opening to victory it hoped it could subsequently exploit, but never got the chance.

While the home team and its fans might look on that play as ultimately being the difference in the game, had there been no flag and, thus, no points on that possession, the Blackhawks had at least two fourth-quarter possessions in which they advanced well into MHS territory. Had they been in those situations with the contest still 7-7, rather than playing to protect a lead, it’s conceivable that their play-calling and execution might have been more assertive and led to Adrian finishing one of them with a go-ahead score.

The visitors from about 40 miles south of Kansas City began the game’s scoring at the 4:28 mark of the first quarter after marching 73 yards in about 10 plays. Bass also capped that drive with a 2-yards sneak, which the Blackhawks followed with a successful kick.

The 7-0 margin seemed destined to remain in place at intermission until a big special-teams play just before halftime.

Punting from about its 30-yard line, Adrian booted a low kick which landed far in front of Molloy, but skittered right to him just inside the MHS 35 with no defenders yet nearby. Accelerating ahead to his right with an acre of empty field, Molloy easily crossed midfield and deep into Blackhawks territory before being pushed out of bounds at the 24 with 58 seconds to go in the second period.

Following a first-down incompletion on a throw to the right, J. Stallo looked downfield for one of four possible targets to be open on the next play. Seeing nothing he liked after a few seconds, he scrambled to his left while still looking to throw. Finally, seeing a pair of black-shirted teammates in the end zone on that left side, the Tigers quarterback jumped and threw, finding Molloy about five yards deep in the end zone for the score. Gillman booted the extra-point, tying the game at 7 with 43 ticks left on the opening-half clock.

Until the last-gasp drive, Marceline never threatened to score during the final half, mostly because it rarely had the ball.

Held to an abnormally-low 40 rushing yards in the first half, the Tigers had a measly nine offensive snaps until the possession that began with 1:08 left. Those nine plays – four passes and five runs – produced six total yards with six of the snaps netting zero or negative yards, unofficially.

By LCL tracking, Marceline finished with 46 ground yards on 19 attempts and 181 yards through the air on 14-of-30 throwing. While Adrian’s defense was a major factor in MHS’ inability to run the ball, the injury absence of starting center Aden North, who sustained a leg fracture in the previous contest, and somewhat-limited availability of another line mainstay, Mason Barnett, didn’t help.

The game had only one turnover, but it nearly became an ultra-critical one. On a short run by Bass near the Marceline goal line in the second quarter, the Tigers’ defense managed to separate him from the ball, which Jace Bixenman recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

While Adrian’s roster includes 12 seniors, including most of its offensive and defensive lines, Marceline’s had only three, none of which saw major playing time.