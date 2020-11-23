Area high school cage programs beginning their COVID-19 adventure

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Even as the coronavirus cloud hovers and already had made a permanent impact even before the first tipoff, Missouri’s 2020-21 high school basketball season began game competition late last week with one area school getting involved.

Now-long-time rivals Meadville and Glasgow hooked up at Salisbury Saturday and MHS came away with a season-starting sweep.

Meadville’s Lady Eagles, with Drew Nier adding the head coaching duties for them to his boys’ responsibilities, dominated the Lady ’Jackets 62-40, unleashing a new weapon with a most-familiar surname.

Freshman Korrie Holcer made her high school hoops debut with five treys in 10 tries and a game-best 23 points. Big sister Kiera, a returning all-conference and all-district senior standout, tossed in 16 points and sophomore Mallory Dennis chipped in 13 tallies, hitting five of her seven shots from the floor.

MHS senior Krysta Meyers pulled down a team-best seven rebounds and Dennis six, according to statistics posted online by Nier.

A 25-13 second-quarter surge by the Meadville girls had them on easy street, up 36-16, at halftime as they immediately established themselves as likely one of the area’s most-formidable Class 1 (presumably) distaff squads this winter.

The boys’ game went to 2019-20 state quarterfinalist Meadville 57-41.

While no individual stats were posted by the coach, the Eagles were very good in the first half, outscoring the long-time regional power Yellowjackets 17-10 in the opening stanza and 18-10 in the second to lead by 15 at intermission.

While Meadville got its season opener in, as scheduled, on Saturday, fellow Linn County school Brookfield had to scrub its would-be Friday opener at distant Mexico, due to COVID-19 problems.

In addition, BHS athletics director Mike McBroom announced late last week that the slated Tuesday, Nov. 24, games at Putnam County also are off, at least for a while.

That means the Bulldogs’ and Lady Bulldogs’ planned participation in the Tri-Rivers Classic at Queen City next week now will be the occasion of their debuts – hopefully. Carey Davison is back as BHS boys’ head coach this season, but Tony Fairchild’s re-retirement from the bench has former BHS boys’ coach Ronnie Sharp now taking the helm of the Brookfield girls.

The COVID-19 blues also are impacting Marceline basketball, as well.

MHS’ girls’ and boys’ teams were to participate in the Glasgow Invitational next week, but had to beg off for health reasons, director of athletics Mark Ross confirmed this past weekend.

Jordan Beck is back as Lady Tigers head coach and Michael Severa heads up the boys.

Wrapping up the Linn County roundball scene, Linn County High’s teams were due to host Grundy County R-5 in non-conference play Monday.

No other area schools besides Meadville and Brookfield were hoping to sneak in an opening-weekend date last weekend and a number already were planning to wait until right after Thanksgiving to begin. Whether those plans come to fruition is anyone’s guess.

As the 2020-21 starts to unfold, there are some coaching and conference changes to note.

As was decided a year-plus ago, Braymer officially joins the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association this season, bringing that loop up to 10 girls’ and 10 boys’ teams. That total will grow again next year when Higbee comes aboard.

Braymer is among the schools with at least one new head coach, although its new girls’ coach, Joe Mallory, previously guided the Lady ’Cats from 2002-08 and the BHS boys from 2016-18. Kyle Kelley remains the Bobcats’ boss.

Elsewhere around the CLAA, several coaches pick up a second gig at their school.

At Southwest Livingston, veteran girls’ leader and boys’ assistant Julie Bothwell will oversee the whole shooting match at Ludlow this winter. If healthy, the boys should battle for a second-straight CLAA crown and the girls should be on the rise again.

Trent Moore will guide the Tina-Avalon boys this season in addition to remaining in charge of the Lady Dragons, who could be title contenders in the loop this season.

At Breckenridge, Kadee Estenbaum will do the same – adding the boys’ responsibilities to the girls’ she handled last year.

It’s a complete turnover at Hardin-Central, where long-time very successful area coaches Kenny Layman and Kirk Thacker have retired from the hardwoods sideline. Taking the boys’ reins from Thacker is Brent Behler, while Morgan Bishop succeeds Layman.

There are single changes at the CLAA’s three Chariton County sites.

At Mendon: Northwestern, Mike Kahn returns to guiding only the Eagles, with Andy McCampbell becoming the girls’ coach. At Brunswick, Kendra Francis is the new Lady Wildcats’ leader and Colby Peukert now helms Keytesville’s boys, last year’s co-champs.

The coaches at Hale/Bosworth and girls’ champion Norborne remain the same.

Outside of the CLAA, Hamilton: Penney, Jamesport: Tri-County and Polo also are status quo, but, at Meadville, Drew Nier begins double-duty with the Lady Eagles, as well as the boys’ program.

Schedules-wise, any teams which had committed to playing in this year’s North Central Missouri College Foundation “High School Holiday Hoops” event already know those games are wiped out.

Also, teams’ and schools’ tournament plans will be subject to constant uncertainty, likely all season.