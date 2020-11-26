Volleyball Lady Hornets look to serve up brighter future

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Having used mostly non-seniors, the mixed results of the Chillicothe High School volleyball Lady Hornets’ 2020 season were portrayed at the program’s recent annual postseason recognition event as the building blocks for a return to winning ways.

With only three seniors on the roster at season’s start and two the last month, the Lady Hornets went 7-11 overall in Bob Long’s initial season as head coach.

Exhibiting what Long characterized as “the best serving in the conference,” they started 3-1 and still stood 6-6 late in the season while having their typically-tough sledding in the rugged Midland Empire Conference.

Among their accomplishments was claiming the program’s first MEC match victory in a couple of years as they came back from a game down to defeat St. Joseph: Lafayette in five games on Oct. 19.

“The future looks bright,” Long stated, having recognized 10 varsity letter-winners, including three sophomores and a freshman. “We’re going to miss (seniors Ella Leamer and Maya Snyder), … but it’s looking like a good season next year.”

Two 2020 Lady Hornets – Snyder and junior Essie Hicks - received honorable mention to the all-MEC squad. Junior hitter/blocker Gracie West was chosen as the team’s most improved player by Long and assistant Kelsie Ferguson.