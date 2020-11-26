SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Volleyball Lady Hornets look to serve up brighter future

Paul Sturm
Chillicothe News
Volleyball Lady A trio of 2020 Chillicothe High School volleyball players received special recognition at the program’s postseason awards event at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church. Senior Maya Snyder, right, and junior Essie Hicks, center, were saluted for having been voted to the all-Midland Empire Conference team’s honorable mention ranks. Junior Gracie West, left, was presented the team’s most improved player award.

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Having used mostly non-seniors, the mixed results of the Chillicothe High School volleyball Lady Hornets’ 2020 season were portrayed at the program’s recent annual postseason recognition event as the building blocks for a return to winning ways.

With only three seniors on the roster at season’s start and two the last month, the Lady Hornets went 7-11 overall in Bob Long’s initial season as head coach.

Exhibiting what Long characterized as “the best serving in the conference,” they started 3-1 and still stood 6-6 late in the season while having their typically-tough sledding in the rugged Midland Empire Conference.

Among their accomplishments was claiming the program’s first MEC match victory in a couple of years as they came back from a game down to defeat St. Joseph: Lafayette in five games on Oct. 19.

“The future looks bright,” Long stated, having recognized 10 varsity letter-winners, including three sophomores and a freshman. “We’re going to miss (seniors Ella Leamer and Maya Snyder), … but it’s looking like a good season next year.”

Two 2020 Lady Hornets – Snyder and junior Essie Hicks - received honorable mention to the all-MEC squad. Junior hitter/blocker Gracie West was chosen as the team’s most improved player by Long and assistant Kelsie Ferguson.