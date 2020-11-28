Balanced Southwest Livingston Reigns as Missouri 8-Man Football Champ

Southwest Livingston gains its first state gridiron crown in third try, 33rd year of program

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Thirty-seven years after the sport was inaugurated – reportedly over the strenuous objections of some – in the Southwest Livingston R-1 School District, 33 years after the program’s first varsity-level high school game, and exactly 30 years after they first played for a state championship, the Southwest Livingston football Wildcats today stand atop the state’s 8-man football ranks.

Fueled by the bitter memory of a state-runnerup finish in a blowout a year ago, the 2020 Wildcats – including players from the neighboring Hale and Tina-Avalon school districts – seized control of their state-championship game clash with long-time nemesis North Andrew with 32-consecutive points in a 21-1-2-minutes mid-game span and never were endangered the rest of the way in a convincing 52-34 triumph.

With multiple holdovers from the squad which Mound City punished 82-46 without throwing a pass at the University of Missouri-Columbia’s Memorial Stadium 52 weeks earlier providing leadership throughout the offseason and through today’s game and triggered by a former Southwest Livingston student who was living in Illinois a year ago, Southwest Livingston played strong from start to finish on Bob Fairchild Field at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II in Chillicothe, only 15 miles from their home.

Wildcats veterans of last year’s title game – like Patrick Warren, Ethan Hoerr, Owen Oesch, and Jaeden Sears, among other – wreaked offensive and defensive havoc on the ground-and-pound NAHS Cardinals, while senior quarterback Wes Hughes orchestrated the balanced SLHS attack with 183 air yards and three touchdowns and 152 rushing for another two.

North Andrew pushed the ball down the field on the game’s opening possession, capping the 47-yards, 8-plays drive with tailback Hayden Ecker’s 4-yards run.

The 6-0 lead quickly vanished as, its first time with the ball, Southwest Livingston scooted 55 yards in five snaps, terminated by a 16-yards wide-receiver screen pass to Hoerr, a Hale contribution to the Wildcats. When the Wildcats also were thwarted on their 2-points conversion try, the game stood tied at 6-6 after 4:15.

One of the game’s key plays – or developments, at least – occurred just before North Andrew took its second and last lead on the ensuing possession.

On a fourth-and-1 carry from the Southwest 9, Ecker – the Cardinals’ leader in rushing yards and touchdowns coming in – gained two yards to earn a fresh set of downs, but was hit low and hard by Warren and came up injured. He would not return.

Although NAHS quarterback Carson Thomas finally scored on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, without the threat of both Ecker and Andrew Coff to complement Thomas in the nearly-run-exclusive Cardinals attack, the effectiveness in slowing it Southwest Livingston’s defense already had begun demonstrating turned into outright stopping it.

Only two plays and 20 seconds after Thomas’ go-ahead TD and North Andrew’s conversion pass made it 14-6, Cardinals, Warren used superb blocking on a sweep of left end to turn the corner and rumble 50 yards to the end zone. We. Hughes’ run knotted the score at 14-14, but Southwest Livingston was on its way.

Following the game’s first defensive stop, the Wildcats’ “jail-break” offense swooped 60 yards in six plays and only 1:09, capping the series with Hoerr snaring a quick wide-receiver screen pass to the right side and, behind Oesch’s wipeout block, scampering 29 yards for the go-ahead score with 8:55 on the second-period clock.

We. Hughes’ 10-yards scoring scamper 1:59 before halftime and Warren’s conversion run made it 30-14 at intermission and Hoerr’s 19-yards catch and run with a slant pass which was nearly intercepted made it a 24-points lead.

North Andrew finally scored again for the first time in six possessions, but failed to convert, it remained a 3-scores game after three frames and when, 63 seconds into the fourth, We. Hughes completed an 11-plays, 56-yards touchdown drive with a 4-yards keeper and Kayden Sturgeon ran for the conversion, it was a 4-scores spread – 46-20 – and the SLHS victory effectively was secured.

Statistically, Southwest Livingston out-gained partially-defanged North Andrew 441-309 with many of the Cardinals yards coming essentially meaninglessly in the middle of the field without putting points on the board in the second and much of the third quarters.

Of the victorious Wildcats’ yards 258 came on land and 183 by air while all but 48 of the Cardinals’ were afoot.

Individually, We. Hughes ran for 152 yards on 20 carries, while, bulwarked by his unexpected sweep-for-6 scamper, Warren totaled 105 on a modest nine totes. Throwing the ball, Hughes was 15 of 26 for 183 yards and the three scores. Hoerr, who found the end zone from 16, 29, and 19 yards away mostly via runs after the catch, snared four throws for a game-high 74 yards. Sears, who would have been the team’s quarterback this year had We. Hughes’ family moved back from Illinois to the southwest part of the county late last spring and instead played center much of the year until Chase Neptune’s back problems prompted a relocation to end/wide receiver, had the game’s most catches with five for 50 yards.

On defense, Oesch was a wall on the interior, winding up with 14 total tackles, including nine unassisted. Keeney matched the overall total, assisting 12 times. Neptune, who – aside from the final three kneeldowns by We. Hughes at game’s end – played only on defense, joined with Warren at linebacker to fill gaps at or near the line time and again, limiting the Cardinals’ ground game to mostly modest gains.

In a major positive for it, Southwest Livingston played turnover-free football, while getting one takeaway on a late Neptune interception when he shifted from linebacker to a free safety spot. The Wildcats looked to have another “pick” from Warren early in the second half, but, in an apparent ruling of simultaneous possession as he and a Cardinals receiver reaching for the pigskin stepped out of bounds, the ball stayed with NAHS.

Southwest Livingston also had at least three near-misses on recoveries of onside kick attempts in the early going, but those eventually became irrelevant.

For North Andrew, sophomore Andrew Coff, who entered the game as his team’s third ball-carrying option, but ended up the tailback once Ecker was sidelined, netted 128 yards, but needed 32 carries to get that. Quarterback Carson Thomas, himself briefly knocked from the game in the fourth quarter after a hard hit by Sears and bruised during the third period, as well, managed only 64 yards on 21 carries.

As a team, North Andrew was limited to just less than four yards per carry on its 67 rushing attempts by the stingy SLHS defenders and barely four yards per play on its 73 total snaps.

Conversely, Southwest Livingston, viewed by many as more of a passing team, averaged seven yards per run and just over seven on its 62 offensive plays.