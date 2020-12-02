Higbee Squads Move into Northwestern Hoops Tourney Consolation Finals

As reported to C-T

MENDON — Both Higbee teams posted clear-cut conquests in consolation-semifinals play in the Northwestern Invitational high school basketball tournament Wednesday (Dec. 2).

HHS’ Tigers opened the evening by turning aside Linn County’s boys 60-46. Derek Rockett knocked in a game-high 19 points and Jordan Fuemmeler added 15 and Keetum Rediker 13 for Higbee. LCHS’ Mustangs (0-2) were paced by Trae Hoerrmann’s 10.

Higbee’s girls crushed Hale/Bosworth 69-31, hitting eight 3-pointers along the way. Alie Mitchell’s 17 tallies topped the winners with Addie White producing 11 points and Macey Whisenand 10. Hale/Bosworth’s Karter Burnside highlighted the Lady Cardinals’ effort with seven treys and a game-high 24 points.

Higbee’s girls and boys will oppose Brunswick’s squads for consolation Friday, beginning with the 5:30 p.m. girls’ action.

The tournament’s championship semifinals will be played Thursday.