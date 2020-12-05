Southwest Livingston High Split Basketball Season Openers Thursday; Polo Girls Win Again in Gallatin Tourney Friday

As reported to C-T

A couple of area high school basketball tournaments continued unfolding Friday (Dec. 4, 2020), while Jamesport: Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs – as Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats had the night before – claimed their initial victory of the new season.

On Thursday, Southwest Livingston split its season openers against Orrick on its home court at Ludlow, romping in the girls’ game.

On Friday, Tri-County’s girls leveled their overall and Harrison-Daviess Conference records at 1-1 with a close home verdict over North Harrison. Doing the same were the Hamilton: Penney squads with a home sweep of Mercer.

In tournament competition, in the dispersed, round-robin Gallatin Invitational, Polo’s Lady Panthers picked up a second win in as many tourney outings, downing Winston at home, while, at Mendon, in the Northwestern Invitational, the host Lady Eagles captured third place and the Brunswick girls and Higbee boys won consolation.

(G) Southwest Livingston 46, Orrick 9; (B) Orrick 63, Southwest Livingston 41

LUDLOW, Mo. — Looking to return to winning ways regularly after a couple of “down” seasons, Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats overwhelmed Orrick Thursday, getting at least six points from a handful of players, including one reserve.

Veteran guard Lily Webb had six points and Allee Hein five in the first quarter as SLHS blanked the Lady Bearcats 15-0. The margin could have been larger, but the hosts missed all six of their free throws and eventually ended the night three of 19.

Eventually, senior post player Makenna Campbell produced a game-high 12 points, adding seven rebounds to her paint performance. Webb tallied eight, Hein seven, and Kailey Hulett and Ilyce Peel six.

According to SLHS head coach Julie Bothwell – who is guiding the Wildcats this season, too, Matney Waters matched Campbell’s seven rebounds and earned six assists, while Hein and Peel each made five steals.

Southwest’s Wildcats, only five days and nights removed from most of them contributing to the school’s first-ever 8-man football state championship, showed their roundball rust against the Orrick program which ended the Wildcats’ season in the district finals last year.

Down 18-9 after one period and 28-16 at halftime, Southwest Livingston showed its best form in the third stanza, being outscored only 20-18 as 6’6” junior reserve Remington Woodcock got a hot hand. However, after being within 14 going to the last period, the hosts faded.

Four of Orrick’s six scoring players dented double digits. Blake Buchanan led with 17 points with Jaxon Miller, Ethan Wilson, and Zander Stevinson hitting for 12 apiece.

R. Woodcock had 15 tallies and eight rebounds coming off the SLHS bench. Patrick Warren had 10 points, seven boards, and five assists, Bothwell reported. Morgan Anderson led the Wildcats’ rebounding with nine and Chase Neptune handed out a team-most six assists and made five steals.

Southwest Livingston’s next action is due to be at home Monday when it begins Carroll-Livingston Activity Association play against Hardin-Central.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 35, Mercer 31; (B) Hamilton: Penney 64, Mercer 50

HAMILTON, Mo. — The host Lady Hornets led their game at the end of each quarter, but never by more than four points.

Up 13-12 at halftime, Hamilton: Penney managed a 10-7 advantage in the third stanza and then jealously protected that margin the final eight minutes.

Brighton Swindler’s 16 points for PHS led all scorers. Mercer, which dressed out nine girls after playing most of last season with the minimum five and multiple games with, essentially, merely four, was topped by Emma Shipley’s nine.

Hamilton’s boys alternated 15-points periods with 17-tallies stanzas to handle the visiting Cardinals fairly easily. The Hornets had Mercer doubled, 32-16, at the half.

Hornet Andrew Rich opened and closed strong with nine points in both the first and fourth frames as part of a team-best 25 points. Jared Potts added 15 in the win.

Mercer’s Kaden Graham led all scorers with 38.

Hamilton’s girls start their play in the KCI Conference tournament at Lawson Monday with a 5 p.m. clash with No. 3 seed Mid-Buchanan in the LHS gym. Boys’ action will begin Tuesday – also at 5 p.m. in the high school gym – against No. 3 seed Lawson.

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 42, North Harrison 38

JAMESPORT, Mo. — In a tight one from start to finish, Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs prevailed by being a bit better in the second half.

The HDC contest was tied after each of the first two quarters, but a 10-9 TCHS advantage in the third gave the hosts a lead to protect or enhance and they did so.

Destiny Gutshall had almost half of the victors’ points with 20, but NHHS’ Emma Craig had over half of her squad’s, tallying 21. Lady Mustang Lucy Turner provided 10 in support of Gutshall as Tri-County’s girls won their conference opener.

No score on the boys’ game was available at the time of this story’s original posting.

TCHS will visit Pattonsburg for non-conference play Tuesday.

NORTHWESTERN TOURNAMENT

MENDON, Mo. — Jenna Hoerrman tossed in 14 points, Morgan Livingston 13, and Alyssa Bukovac and reserve Martia Brosdahl 11 each as Linn County’s Lady Mustangs (2-1) turned back the host Lady Eagles 53-40 in the third-place game of the Northwestern Invitational Friday.

NHS received 14 points from Halie Smith and 10 by Alayna Adams.

In consolation play, Brunswick and Higbee shared – BHS’ Lady Wildcats prevailing 47-29 behind Harleigh Lewis’ 18 points and Addi Riley’s 16 before HHS’ Tigers squeezed by, 48-44, with Jordan Fuemmeler tallying 16, Derek Rockett 15, and Keetum Redifer 10.

Brunswick’s Damon McCall was the boys’ game’s top scorer with 20 markers and Kobe Tatum tossed in another 11. Higbee’s girls were led by Macey Whisenand with 10.

The tournament’s championship games will take place Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m.

(G) Polo 50, Winston 31; (B) Winston 62, Polo 16

POLO — Polo’s Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 overall and in the Gallatin tournament with a dominant second half defensively, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 12-1 in the third quarter and 23-7 the last 16 minutes.

All 12 players PHS coach Greg Keith suited up played and scored, led by Chloe Gilbert’s 11 points.

No specifics on the boys’ game had been reported as of the time of this story’s original posting.

Polo completes its action in the tournament Saturday (Dec. 5) with 1 p.m. action at Gallatin.