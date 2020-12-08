Southwest Livingston sweeps CLAA hoops openers at home Monday

Paul Sturm

Three of the five C-T-area high school basketball teams in action on a limited Monday (Dec. 7) slate posted triumphs, including Southwest Livingston besting visitingHardin-Central twice in the schools’ Carroll-Livingston Activity Association openers.

Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats provided the opening act at Ludlow, topping HCHS 40-33 for their second victory in as many starts. The boys then picked up win No. 1 by a 63-38 rout.

In non-league play, Tina-Avalon’s Dragons shut out host Slater in the last quarter to cap 23-6 second-half dominance in a 51-23 win. The Lady Dragons fell behind SHS’ Lady Wildcats 22-10 after one stanza and, after entering the fourth frame within seven, lost by that initial margin, 70-58.

The other game was in the KCI Tournament at Lawson. There, sixth seed Hamilton: Penney nearly topped No. 3 Mid-Buchanan, falling 43-42.

Tuesday’s (Dec. 8) area slate (barring COVID-19 interference) is slated to be Southwest Livingston at Winston; Mendon: Northwestern at Breckenridge; Meadville at Atlanta; Hale/Bosworth at Bucklin/Macon County R-4; Tri-County at Pattonsburg; Linn County at Brashear; Keytesville’s girls at Brunswick; Trenton at Marceline; and KC: Northland Christian at Polo.

The KCI Tournament also is to continue with boys’ first-round contests, but Lathrop has had to pull out, meaning East Buchanan gets a free pass into Thursday’s championship semifinals. Hamilton: Penney still has the 5 p.m. opener at the high school gym against No. 3 seed Lawson. The second game at the LHS gym becomes No. 2 seed West Platte meeting Plattsburg at 7 p.m. The third game will be at the Barker Center between No. 1 seed Mid-Buchanan at North Platte at 5:30 p.m.

(G) Southwest Livingston 40, Hardin-Central 33; (B) Southwest Livingston 63, Hardin-Central 38

LUDLOW, Mo. — Facing a less-formidable foe, Southwest’s boys (1-1) squared their overall record and began defense of their CLAA co-championship by starting and finishing strong.

The Wildcats drilled Hardin-Central 15-2 in the first period, getting nine of Wes Hughes’ game-high 26 points in that first eight minutes, and then ballooned an 11-points lead (42-31) after three frames to a 25-points win with a 21-7 finishing kick.

In addition to We. Hughes’ 26 tallies on three treys, five deuces, and 7-of-11 free-throw shooting, fellow guard Chase Neptune netted 12.

Coach Julie Bothwell also reports Morgan Anderson and Patrick Warren each ripped down 10 rebounds, while Neptune notched a team-most six assists and We. Hughes five. Those two also garnered three assists apiece, the coach discloses.

Hardin-Central’s Bulldogs (0-3) had 14 points from Mason Freece.

The girls’ contest saw senior guard Lily Webb and senior center Makenna Campbell lead SLHS. Webb wound up with a game-high 15 points and seven steals, while Campbell canned a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Matney Waters chipped in nine points and a team-high five assists for the Lady Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 conf.), who did their biggest damage in the first quarter, earning a 15-8 lead behind seven points apiece from Waters and Webb.

Hardin-Central (0-3) was led offensively by Alexis Yockel’s 15 points.

While Southwest plays again Tuesday out of the conference, HCHS next is to play at non-league Meadville Thursday.

(G) Slater 70, Tina-Avalon 58; (B) Tina-Avalon 51, Slater 23

SLATER, Mo. — Down 10-6 after one frame and leading only 18-17 at halftime, Tina-Avalon’s boys (1-1) suffocated Slater defensively while finding the range from 3-points and a half-dozen times itself in the final 16 minutes to turn the game into a blowout.

Trent Grossman had half of the Dragons’ post-intermission triples and finished with a game-high 15 tallies. Not far behind were Hunter Colliver with 12 points and Kylier Sturgeon with 11.

Despite doing quite a few things right on offense, including erupting for 24 third-quarter points to get within 56-49, TAHS’ girls (0-2) had little luck corralling the Lady Wildcats’ attack. While the Lady Dragons had a relatively-rare 20-points quarter in the third segment, Slater was having its second of the night, netting 20 to minimize the impact of the T-A explosion and effectively keep the guests at arm’s length.

Individually. Samantha Rounkles led the Lady Dragons with 20 points, Haley Rucker popped in 12, and Regan Crowe accounted for 10. Slater’s Jakobie Breshears led all scorers with 22 markers with Keegan Zdybel ringing up 16 and Carson Knowles 13.

Next for Tina-Avalon is a CLAA visit to Mendon: Northwestern Thursday.

(G) Mid-Buchanan 43, Hamilton: Penney 42

LAWSON, Mo. — Hamilton’s Lady Hornets couldn’t quite overcome a second-stanza slump in which it did not score from the floor and was out-pointed 14-2 to trail the KCI conference tournament first-round game 27-15 at halftime.

The Penney High girls (1-2) played strong defense of their own in the third quarter to get back in the hunt, closing to within 31-26 entering the fourth quarter.

The game went down to the wire before a pair of late Kacie Livengood free throws became the margin by which Hamilton lost.

Hitting seven treys, Hannah Williams of “Mid-Buck” led all scorers with 23 points. With Livengood netting seven points in the closing stanza, she reached 10 for the game.

The Lady Hornets again were led in scoring by guard Brighton Swindler with 15 points. Somers Finch tacked on 10.

Hamilton’s girls will face West Platte in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the LHS gym. West Platte forfeited its first-round game to Lawson Monday, but did indicate to league officials it would keep its subsequent tourney dates.