Hamilton girls level record, reach KCI tourney consolation final

As reported to C-T

LAWSON — They had to work hard for it all the way to the end, but Hamilton’s Penney High Lady Hornets squared their season record at 2-2 Wednesday with a 41-35 verdict over West Platte in the consolation semifinals of the KCI Conference Tournament.

Hamilton grabbed the upper hand in the first quarter, 11-5, and led after each of the succeeding stanzas, even though West Platte cut the margin to 32-29 after three.

Although their fourth-quarter work at the foul line was spotty, at best, the Lady Hornets did enough there (making five of 12, including two missed first shots in the bonus) to hold on. For the game, Hamilton’s girls were 15 of 29 at the stripe.

Brighton Swindler once more paced the PHS scoring with 19 points nearly half of them at the foul line. Both Madi Allen and Julia Kanoy tacked 10 apiece. West Platte did not have a scorer reach twin digits.

The victory put Hamilton in Friday’s 5:30 p.m. girls’ consolation game (in the Barker Center) against fourth seed Plattsburg, which knocked off top-seeded East Buchanan behind Cole Hodge’s 18 points. EBHS is without returning sophomore All-State center Gracie Kelsey until January, reportedly, due to injury.

In their consolation semifinal, Hamilton’s boys fell behind by a dozen after one quarter and never fully recovered, although they did edge with 30-23 at halftime. Plattsburg doubled that 7-points lead during the third quarter and coasted home.

Racking up 19 points apiece for PHS’ Tigers were Caleb Davis and Kam Dake, the latter driving five second-half treys.

Penney’s Hornets (1-3) were topped by Stephan Henry’s 14 points. Nate Wyckhoff added 12 and Andrew Rich 10.

The loss ended the Hornets’ action in the tourney. They’ll next be scheduled to play (along with the girls) at Brookfield next Monday.