Polo High Lady Panthers Improve to 4-0 on Young Basketball Season with Blowout

Tuesday’s area high school basketball saw at least one area girls’ team – Polo – continue along its early unbeaten path, but two – Meadville and Southwest Livingston – fell by the wayside.

Some action originally planned for Tuesday – Mendon: Northwestern at Breckenridge and Jamesport: Tri-County’s girls at Pattonsburg – was postponed. The Northwestern-Breckenridge contests are reset for Jan. 4.

(G) Winston 40, Southwest Livingston 36; (B) Winston 56, Southwest Livingston 40

WINSTON, Mo. — Having faded from a 10-10 tie after one quarter to a 3-points deficit at halftime and 32-25 gap after three stanzas, the visiting Southwest Livingston Lady Wildcats (2-1) tried to rally in the last frame, but fell short.

Senior guard Lily Webb was the only reliable scoring source Southwest had. She scored 16 points, half of them in leading the too-little, too-late final-frame push. Reserve Ilyce Peel joined Matney Waters in hitting a pair of treys as part of 8-points performances by each, but each of them scored in only two quarters. The Lady ’Cats’ other three starters combined for only four points.

Topping Winston was J. Inman with a game-high 17 points. A. Rhoades added 10.

Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats (1-2) were within three, 22-19, at halftime, but were out-paced offensively in each of the last two periods, including 19-11 in the fourth when, typically, the host Cardinals were excellent at the free-throw line (nine of 10) to remove any drama from the proceedings.

For WHS, C.J. Mulliken led the scoring with 18 points, one more than teammate Jakub Hisel. Brian Lewis tacked on another 12.

The Wildcats got 12 points from Patrick Warren and 11 by Wesley Hughes.

The game saw the home team make 16 of 22 free throws and visitors three of five.

Next for Southwest Livingston will be a return to Carroll-Livingston Activity Association action Friday when Norborne visits Ludlow.

(G) Atlanta 52, Meadville 46; (B) Atlanta 52, Meadville 50

ATLANTA, Mo. — The surprise of last Monday’s and Tuesday’s competition was the previously-undefeated Meadville Lady Eagles’ 52-46 loss at Atlanta, but that result warrants a caveat. MHS played the Tri-County Conference game without its best player and top offensive threat, senior guard Kiera Holcer.

In her absence, the Lady Eagles (4-0, 0-1 conf.) still were tied 25-25 at halftime, but couldn’t find the mark with their shooting often enough to squeeze out a victory. As a team, Meadville’s girls were 19 of 60 (32%) from the field, according to statistics entered online by coach Drew Nier. Normally deadly from long range, the Lady Eagles sank only seven of 33 3-points attempts.

Statistically, freshman Korrie Holcer led the Meadville girls’ scoring with 15 points, sinking four of her 11 trey tries. She also earned a team-high six assists and snared seven rebounds. Krysta Meyers was in double digits in rebounds with 10 and Maggie McLain paired nine points with a team-most six assists.

The trip to Atlanta left Meadville’s boys on the short end of the final score, too – 52-50, even though they did get Trey Gannan back in action after a week on the sidelines.

Atlanta took a 14-9 lead after one period and still was up by five at intermission. The Eagles (2-3, 0-1) nibbled a point off their deficit in the third quarter and two in the fourth, but came up two short of avoiding defeat.

Statistically, veterans Conner Fletcher and Gannan each hit for a team-high 17 points. Gannan double-doubled with 11 rebounds and also had a team-high six helpers and two steals.

Like the MHS girls, the Eagles struggled to find the basket from the floor, making only 35% of their total shots, although they were a respectable eight of 22 from 3-points distance.

Meadville is due to visit Brashear for more TCC play Friday.

(G) Polo 73, KC: Northland Christian 13; (B) KC: Northland Christian 60, Polo 37

POLO, Mo. — The host Lady Panthers (4-0) had twice as many points after one quarter as Northland Christian would get all game, leading 26-zip after eight minutes on their way to a 47-6 halftime gap.

Mary Copeland rang up 29 points before sitting out the last quarter and reserve Alayna Chapman chipped in 13.

Against the odds, the north Kansas City team did have a double-digits scorer. Miriam McCubbin had 11 of her club’s 13.

In the boys’ contest, the roles were reversed, although nowhere as severely.

Although behind, PHS’ Panthers were very much in the game at intermission, trailing 31-24, but then they managed only 13 more points to lose big.

The third quarter sealed Polo’s doom as the metro-area team dominated it, 19-2.

For the game, NCHS’ Carson Starns fired in 21 points. Polo (0-4) again was led by Trent Roby, who tallied 15 points.

Next for Polo is due to be Thursday games at Winston.

(B) Lawson 59, Hamilton: Penney 23

LAWSON, Mo. — In first-round competition in the KCI Conference Tournament, the host Cardinals burst to a 22-8 lead after one quarter, then held the Hornets (1-2) to only three second-period points to assume a 36-11 stranglehold at halftime.

The gap was up to 31 points by the start of the last period, so the “running clock” was in use most of the last eight minutes.

For Lawson, the No. 3 seed whose long-time head coach Brad Smith announced last week he’d retire from coaching after this season, scoring distribution was a hallmark of the win. Max Trout led with 13 points, Glen Phipps chipped in 11, including three treys, and four other Cardinals had between six and nine markers.

Hamilton: Penney was led by Andrew Rich’s game-high 14.

The defeat puts the Hornets in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. consolation semifinal against Plattsburg. That will be in the LHS gym.

In Tuesday’s other boys’ first-round contests, in addition to fourth-seeded Lathrop’s COVID-19-caused forfeit to East Buchanan, top-seeded Mid-Buchanan turned back North Platte 59-36 and No. 2 West Platte buzzed Plattsburg 65-34.

(G) Green City 50, Brunswick 37; (B) Green City 68, Brunswick 43

BRUNSWICK, Mo. — Having postponed its originally-planned CLAA action against Keytesville, Brunswick instead hosted and was swept by Green City in a non-conference outing.

Green City’s Lady Gophers had three double-digits scorers – Gracey Gordon and Celeste Athon with 14 points apiece and Maddie Lunsford with 10.

In the Green City boys’ cruise, sophomore Aaron Peavler paced the win with 21 points. Asher Biggs tacked on 16 and Laydon Fields 10.

Both BHS squads dipped to 2-3 on the young season. They’re slated to host Bucklin/Macon County R-4 Thursday.

(G) Linn County 45, Brashear 35; (B) Brashear 64, Linn County 50

BRASHEAR, Mo. — In Linn County’s Tri-County Conference openers for the season, the Lady Mustangs (3-1) got off on the right foot, while the LCHS boys continue to search for the winning formula.

No information on Linn County’s individual performances was shared prior to the original posting of this story.

For the victorious Brashear boys, Garrett Housman had 19 points and eight steals, the Kirksville Daily Express reports on its website, while Carson Erwin tossed in 17 points and Austin Peterson 14.

Brashear’s girls were paced by Hannah Grissom with 13 points.

Linn County next is due to call on league foe Atlanta Friday.

(B) Pattonsburg 80, Jamesport: Tri-County 42

PATTONSBURG, Mo. — The girls’ contest was postponed, but the boys’ teams went ahead anyway with the hosts winning easily.

No specific details on the game were reported prior to the original posting of this story.

Tri-County isn’t scheduled to play again until next Tuesday (Dec. 15) when Union Star is to visit Jamesport.

(G) Bucklin/Macon County R-4 43, Hale 24; (B) Hale 68, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 28

NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — The visiting Cardinals (3-1) crushed B/MCR4, bolting to a 23-13 lead after a free-wheeling first period, then holding their hosts to only 15 more points the rest of the way.

Keith Berger’s Cardinals were powered by senior forward Jaeden Sears’ 23 points. Classmate Ethan Hoerr provided 15 and Drake Heussner tallied 12. Each of those three found the mark twice from 3-points land. Hale/Bosworth’s boys won in a laugher despite 3-of-15 free-throw shooting.

Bucklin/Macon County R-4 received 19 points from Nacho Guerrera, including 11 of their 13 in the opening frame.

The hosts likewise did about half of their scoring in the first quarter of the girls’ game, but, in that case, the 21-2 margin by which B/MCR4 led following one stanza comfortably set the stage for a 43-24 victory as the clubs matched points the rest of the way.

Bucklin/Macon County R-4 received 16 tallies from Ali Burns and 13 by Brooklyn Richards. They combined for 17 in the first quarter. Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals (0-3) picked up 11 from Emily Worman.

Hale/Bosworth is to visit Bevier for non-league action Thursday.