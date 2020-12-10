Meadville quickly back on winning basketball track Thursday

As reported to C-T

The last time Meadville High School’s basketball Eagles possessed a sub-.500 record past the second game of a season was more than a dozen years ago, so slipping to 2-3 this past Tuesday with a road loss at Atlanta was noteworthy. That they didn’t stay there long was mundane.

MHS’ boys leveled their season record Thursday by doubling up host Hardin-Central 58-29 as part of a non-conference runaway sweep. The Lady Eagles almost tripled the host Lady Bulldogs, 53-18, to get back to their winning ways interrupted by Tuesday’s unexpected conference setback at Atlanta.

In other Thursday area games, Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) action saw host Tina-Avalon split with Mendon: Northwestern – T-A taking the girls’ contest and Northwestern’s boys lifting their mark to 5-0 – and Polo split at Winston. PHS’ undefeated Lady Panthers also moved to 5-0.

No scores nor reports were yet available on Hale/Bosworth’s contests at Bevier or Brunswick’s hosting of Bucklin/Macon County R-4.

Friday’s area prep hoops slate lines out like this, barring COVID-19 disruptions:

Trenton at Chillicothe; Norborne at Southwest; Breckenridge at Hale/Bosworth; Meadville at Brashear; Mendon: Northwestern at Keytesville (girls only); Linn County at Atlanta; and Marceline at Green City.

(G) Meadville 53, Hardin-Central 18; (B) Meadville 58, Hardin-Central 29

HARDIN, Mo. — No specifics on the Meadville blowouts had been reported or posted online yet at the original time of the posting of this story.

Meadville’s girls improved to 5-1 with their romp in the meeting of former CLAA rivals.

Hardin-Central’s boys went to 1-4 on the season and the girls to 0-5.

MHS is to return to Tri-County Conference play Friday at Brashear. Hardin-Central next is due to host Brunswick Monday.

(G) Tina-Avalon 55, Mendon: Northwestern 21; (B) Mendon: Northwestern 52, Tina-Avalon 29

TINA, Mo. — Returning to the court for the first time since unexpectedly claiming the title in their own tournament last week, Northwestern’s Eagles easily remained perfect for the year.

A 16-6 first quarter immediately established the game’s tone and NHS continued to build from there, leading by 28 at the beginning of the final period.

While Eagles center Hunter Stockwell powered his way to a game-high 19 points, Hayden Harms came off the bench in the second quarter to eventually post 10 points, including a pair of treys.

Kayden Sturgeon topped T-A (1-2, 0-1 conf.) with 11 tallies.

Tina-Avalon’s Lady Dragons, expected to be CLAA title hopefuls this winter, handily got in the “wins” column for the first time after two non-conference losses.

With Kadie Rounkles finally coming to life offensively with a game-high 21 points and Samantha Rounkles providing 18, coach Trent Moore’s T-A team turned a semi-competitive (22-14) game at halftime into a rout with a 33-7 last half. The Rounkleses combined for 17 markers in the 21-5 third stanza.

Northwestern (1-4, 0-1) received 12 points from Halie Smith.

Tina-Avalon next is to visit Southwest Livingston next Tuesday. Northwestern has a Monday home date against Linn County.

(G) Polo 54, Winston 33; (B) Winston 51, Polo 29

WINSTON, Mo. — No specifics had been reported yet at the time of the original posting of this story late Thursday.

Polo’s girls lifted themselves to 5-0 prior to Saturday’s scheduled WildCard Round-Robin event hosted by the first-year Stewartsville/Osborn co-op program. The Panthers dipped to 0-5 with the non-conference loss.