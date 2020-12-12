Chillicothe Basketball Squads Cruise by Trenton in ‘Senior Night’ Home Openers

CHS boys' 42-points winning margin their largest in four years

Lady Hornets scored 26 of game's first 29 points, had four dual-digits scorers

Hornets senior Hayden Simmer had double-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds. Also have four assists

In only instance of back-to-back home games this season, Chillicothe due to host Macon Tuesday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Based on early performances of all four teams involved in Chillicothe High School’s varsity basketball home openers Friday (Dec. 11), prospects for CHS success looked favorable.

With blazing starts and solid game-long play, the Lady Hornets and Hornets turned those possibilities into realities.

After the CHS girls scored 23 unanswered points in the first and early-second quarters on their way to a 69-24 trouncing of Trenton, Chillicothe’s boys tallied the first nine markers of their game and 22 of the first 27, sending them on their way to a similar 75-33 shellacking.

The 42-points victory is the Hornets’ widest in virtually exactly four years. On Dec. 13, 2016, they mauled visiting Macon 59-15. The Lady Hornets won by 52 over Lexington during last year’s district tournament.

The Lady Hornets improved to 4-1 on the young season and the Hornets to 3-2 heading into a second-straight home appearance – the only time all season that will happen – Tuesday (Dec. 15) against Macon. Macon’s girls defeated Chillicothe’s twice last season, including in the opening round of the Class 3 state tournament.

Girls’ game time Tuesday will be 6 p.m. Normal 2020-21 attendance restrictions/requirements will apply.

Friday’s home-court debuts for Chillicothe’s teams – coinciding with “Senior Night” recognition traditionally occurring near season’s end – scarcely could have gone more smoothly for the squads overall and the four seniors involved: Brooke Horton of the Lady Hornets and Hayden Simmer, Mason Baxter, and Eli Cross of the Hornets. The 6’3” Simmer, in fact, produced the finest all-around game of his career with his first double-double – 19 points (on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor) and 10 rebounds – of his career, in addition to dishing off four assists, blocking two shots, and making two steals.

In largely-limited playing time – compared to a more-competitive game, Horton netted the evening’s first points on a putback of her own miss just over a minute into the action and eventually unofficially posted 10 points and a team-leads-sharing six rebounds and three assists. Four of her rebounds were on the offensive glass and turned into eight second-chance points by her.

Joining her in scoring in dual digits in the romp were sophomore guard Jessica Reeter, with a game-best 14 tallies, and Essie Hicks and freshman Jolie Bonderer, each also with 10.

Unofficially, Bonderer matched Horton’s six caroms collected, while J. Reeter and promising sophomore Izzy Montgomery earned three assists apiece, as well.

The Lady Hornets put up their game’s first three points, but a Mallory Sole trey tied it for Trenton 2-1/2 minutes in. Before the Lady Bulldogs would follow that up, they were down by nearly two dozen tallies.

Beginning at the 5:11 mark of the first quarter and extending through the 5:49 mark of the second, six different CHS players would combine to register 23 consecutive points.

Another Horton stickback and her two free throws after another rebound got the long run rolling. Selby Miller’s steal turned into a J. Bonderer fast-break layup before J. Reeter tickled the twine from each wing only 25 seconds apart. Lucy Reeter’s drive from the key area produced a layup before Miller finished herself after another swipe and J. Bonderer’s triple from atop the key made it 22-3, Chillicothe, after one quarter. Chillicothe’s pesky defense unofficially forced Trenton into 11 first-quarter turnovers.

A perfect pick-and-roll on which Montgomery’s smoothly-executed bounce pass led Horton to the rim for a layup and Montgomery’s own 17-footer from the left wing left CHS owning a 26-3 lead just over two minutes into the second stanza.

After its long wait, Trenton scored a second time when Gracyn Rongey found the target from beyond the arc to the left of the key. The 8:10 scoring drought was the first of two of about that length for THS.

Already trailing 40-10 at halftime, the Lady Bulldogs had their best stretch in the first six minutes of the third stanza, playing Chillicothe even over that stretch. However, after Rebecca Urich’s triple with 2:05 to go in the segment made it 48-18, the home team netted the next 11 points. That kept the “running clock” going throughout the final frame, helping generate a scoreless stretch of 7:17 for the visitors before yet another 3-ball – this time from Mikensy Golden – pushed the Lady ’Dogs beyond 20 points for the night.

At game’s end, Chillicothe unofficially had out-rebounded Trenton 31-19 and had converted its 14 offensive boards into a whopping 18-1 advantage in second-chance points.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring, unofficially, was junior Urich with five points. While THS sank a respectable six treys, it hit only one 2-points shot – a Urich shot from the right block in the middle of the second quarter – the entire game.

Following the between-games ceremony honoring Chillicothe’s senior players – each of whom started their respective contests, the host Hornets set about duplicating the Lady Hornets’ dominance.

A Wyatt Brandsgaard top-of-the-key trifecta off Cross’ pass began the scoring not quite 40 seconds in. His lefthanded left-side lay-in off Baxter’s first of six official “dimes” (assists), Cross’ pair of free throws, and Simmer’s weak-side stickback made it 9-0, CHS, at the 4:39 mark of quarter No. 1.

A power-move bucket by Royce Jackson got Trenton “off the schneid” just before mid-period, but Simmer’s putback of his own miss and freshman James Mathew’s follow of a Simmer misfire gave the hosts their first double-digits lead just before the game turned six minutes old.

Trenton tried to counter with Brycin Loyd’s triple, but Hornets sophomore reserve Landon Winder matched it from the left wing off another Cross setup. That reinstated a twin-digits lead, this time for keeps. Griff Bonderer softly banked home a 7-footer from the left side to make it 18-5, Hornets, after one quarter.

Two Brandsgaard free throws and Bonderer’s follow-shot deuce in the first 42 seconds of the next segment meant CHS had posted 22 of the game’s first 27 points. The spread just kept widening from there even as Hornets head coach Tim Cool lavishly used his bench.

A 14-4 stretch over about a 3-1/2-minutes stretch of the last half of the second period pushed Chillicothe’s lead to 43-17 and at halftime it stood at 27 points, 47-20.

Beginning with Simmer’s two free throws on a technical foul whistled on THS coach Corbin Coe 52 seconds before halftime and ending with Cross’ layup off Cameron Fleener’s pass as Cross cut to the bucket from the right wing midway through the third period, Chillicothe unleashed another blitz – this one 16-3 – to put it on the brink of a 40-points lead at 61-23.

Up by 36 going into the accelerated-time final quarter, the Hornets’ lead kept climbing. When Winder knocked down a second triple with 3:20 to go and Kyle Young 1-upped a steal and breakaway layup by Bulldog freshman Gabe Novak with a 3-ball from right of the key at the 2:10 mark, the Hornets were up 75-33, where it stayed.

Statistically in the CHS boys’ victory, Simmer’s big game was amply supported by sophomore forward Cayden Potter’s first double-figures scoring game of his career – 11 points – and 10 by Potter’s classmate G. Bonderer. The two 10th graders combined for 9-of-13 shooting from the field.

In his first start in a couple of years, Cross put up six points and earned three assists.

Of the 11 players Chillicothe used, nine scored at least two points. As a team, the Hornets hit 59% of their field-goal attempts, including half of their 14 3-pointers. They went 22 of 35 inside the arc.

As in the girls’ game, Chillicothe worked the backboards hard, unofficially having a 37-25 advantage. Its 10 offensive grabs led to a 10-1 advantage in second-chance points, unofficially.

Trenton’s scoring in the boys’ game was paced by Loyd’s nine points on three treys.

While Chillicothe gets set for another home game next, Trenton is to visit Princeton for its Grand River Conference-East opener Tuesday.