Karyna Ireland Makes Chillicothe HS Wrestling History with 143-Pounds Title in Tourney

As reported to C-T

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Karyna Ireland, a junior and third-year wrestler for Chillicothe High School's Lady Hornets, made program and school history Friday night (Dec. 11, 2020).

Competing in the Excelsior Springs Tournament, Ireland won both of her bouts in the 143-pounds weight division to claim the tourney title for that weight.

In doing so, Ireland became the first CHS girl ever to win a tournament weight-division championship. Girls' wrestling is in its third year of existence as a separate entity from boys' wrestling, both at Chillicothe and across Missouri.

With each wrestler due to have five bouts – depending on the number of entries in a given weight division, Ireland found herself with only two other competitors at 143. In her first bout, she pinned Lathrop's Danaka Muller at 1:53, then followed that with a win by fall in 1:31 against Lilly Olcott of Lawson.

All four members of this year's Lady Hornets team competed at Excelsior Springs with Ireland's classmate and also third-year participant in the sport, Abigail Clements, coming away with second place in the 112-pounds division.

Clements lost her first bout by 5-4 decision to Mystyque Anderson of Kansas City's Park Hill South, then defeated Aggie Edwards of Kearney in only 36 seconds. By that narrow margin in the first bout, Clements was prevented from matching Ireland in being the tournament's champion in her class.

CHS junior Haliey Fahling, competing at 174 pounds, actually had opponents for all five rounds. She opened strong with wins by fall over a Sedalia foe at 2:23 and a Park Hill South opponent at 2:11. Then things went south for her, dropping each of her last three bouts by pin to finish fourth overall.

At 137 pounds, CHS sophomore Addison Lewis competed four times, but did not gain any triumphs. All four of her losses were by fall.

Chillicothe's boys were slated to compete in five duals during a tournament hosted by Carrollton Friday night. At the time of the original posting of this story, no results from that tournament had been received.