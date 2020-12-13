Hale/Bosworth Boys Start Quest for CLAA title With Win over Co-ed Club

As reported to C-T

While Meadville posted a Tri-County Conference road sweep Friday night and Hamilton’s Penney High girls dropped their consolation game in the KCI Conference Tournament, Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals commenced their pursuit of the 2020-21 Carroll-Livingston Activity Association regular-season title with a 65-points crushing of a now-co-ed Breckenridge squad.

Also around the area Friday, Marceline lost twice at Green City in non-conference play and Linn County called on Atlanta in TCC competition. No results from the LCHS action were available yet for inclusion in this story as of early Sunday.

(B) Hale/Bosworth 80, Breckenridge 15

HALE — With a numbers shortage for its girls having forced Breckenridge to go to a single, co-ed team, Hale/Bosworth’s boys (4-1, 1-0 conf.) confronted an opponent that had two girls in its starting lineup Friday.

The outcome was what would have been expected with all 13 Cardinals scoring at least two points and the scoring workload widely distributed.

Seven Hale/Bosworth players tallied six or more points, topped by Jaeden Sears’ 17. Although he didn’t start, Tristian Crose netted seven first-period points and nine for the night.

Breckenridge, in its belated season opener, received a team-high nine points from Jayden Lewis. Kylee Allred, who joined Tessa Hockaday in being in coach Kadee Estenbaum’s starting line, scored four.

Next for Hale/Bosworth is scheduled to be Tuesday home action against CLAA foe Norborne. Breckenridge is due to host North Harrison’s boys that night.

(G) Meadville 61, Brashear 32; (B) Meadville 40, Brashear 31

BRASHEAR – No specifics on the MHS wins had been received at the time of the original posting of this article Saturday night.

The twin victories boosted the Lady Eagles’ record to 6-1 overall, 1-1 in the TCC. The Eagles, also 1-1 in the league, climbed above .500 at 4-3.

Meadville is to visit Linn County Tuesday.

(G) Plattsburg 39, Hamilton: Penney 33

LAWSON — Plattsburg claimed Friday’s girls’ consolation contest in the KCI Conference Tournament despite being outscored by Hamilton – specifically guard Brighton Swindler – 10-2 in the first quarter.

By holding its foe to a single basket in the second segment and getting eight points from Cole Hoage, Plattsburg’s Lady Tigers climbed to within 15-14 at halftime.

While Swindler and Hoage offset the other’s six third-quarter points, Plattsburg also got five points from others, while the Lady Hornets (***) got only one as they fell behind 25-22.

Even with Swindler putting up the last seven of her game-best 24 points in the last eight minutes, Hamilton again gave her too little support to prevent Plattsburg from staying in front.

Hamilton players other than Swindler managed to make only three baskets and three of four free throws combined.

In addition to Hoage’s final total of 17 points, Plattsburg had three others hit for six or eight, leading it to the victory.

Hamilton’s teams are to visit Brookfield Monday.

(G) Green City 50, Marceline 40; (B) Green City 75, Marceline 43

GREEN CITY — Friday’s trip north to Green City didn’t go well for Marceline.

The Lady Tigers, in only their second outing, kept their game relatively close, but eventually succumbed by 10 to the Lady Gophers, who have about a half-dozen 2020-21 games under their belts.

The boys’ game saw MHS improve during the second half, but the Tigers already were down 25 before that happened.

“We struggled early with some turnovers and quite a few missed shots inside, plus some poor free-throw shooting and trailed at halftime,” Mike Severa, Marceline boys’ coach. summarized Saturday.

“We played much better in the second half and were outscored by only seven points.”

MHS had two twin-figures scorers. Christopher Dixon and Zach Neimeier led its scoring with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The rest of the Tigers’ scoring included Landen Gardner with six points, Wyatt Molloy with five, Nick Dorrell and Adain Daller each with three, and Will Heller with two, Severa reported.

Marceline’s cage squads will commence Lewis and Clark Conference play Tuesday at Paris.