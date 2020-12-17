Meadville, Tri-County registered Tuesday sweeps on area courts

As reported to C-T

No big surprises emerged in area high school basketball from early this past week, but one squad did gain its initial 2020-21 triumph.

At home Tuesday, Jamesport: Tri-County’s Mustangs came out ahead for the first time in four attempts, following up the Lady Mustangs’ 71-43 romp over visiting Union Star with a 63-36 laugher of their own.

That was one of two area sweeps Tuesday. Meadville walked into Linn County’s gyms and claimed Tri-County Conference victories.

Tina-Avalon split with guest Southwest Livingston, the hosts capturing the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association girls’ game. The opposite held true in non-league action at Alma as Hale/Bosworth’s boys won again, but not the girls.

In one-game outings, Breckenridge’s co-ed squad dropped an 87-28 verdict to North Harrison and Hamilton: Penney’s Lady Hornets knocked off host St. Joseph: Lafayette 43-34.

A couple of originally-scheduled encounters didn’t occur. Polo’s home games against Milan have been postponed to Feb. 8, while the Hamilton boys’ planned visit to Kansas City: Frontier School of Excellence apparently has been scrubbed altogether.

This past Monday, Hamilton split non-conference games at Brookfield, the Penney girls pulling away to win big.

Thursday’s (Dec. 17) area slate, as last known, is to have Bevier’s boys at Breckenridge, Mendon: Northwestern at Hardin-Central in CLAA play, and Mercer at Tri-County in the Harrison-Daviess Conference.

Friday’s slate includes Southwest Livingston’s boys at Breckenridge and Tina-Avalon at Brunswick in the CLAA, North Platte at Hamilton in the KCI, and Polo at Putnam County in the Grand River-East.

On Saturday afternoon, Pattonsburg is to go to Norborne.

TUESDAY

(G) Meadville 52, Linn County 32; (B) Meadville 56, Linn County 41

PURDIN — The rival basketball squads of Linn County’s western high schools got it on at Linn County with the games going largely as expected.

Having had a blip at Atlanta exactly a week earlier, Meadville’s girls continued to recover from that, bursting to a 34-13 halftime lead en route to a 52-32 verdict over the host Lady Mustangs.

MHS’ Eagles then staked out a 30-18 intermission advantage and kept LCHS at arm’s length-plus the final 16 minutes of a 56-41 triumph.

With the Tri-County Conference sweep, Meadville’s Lady Eagles raised their records to 2-1 in the loop and 7-1 overall and the Eagles rose to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the TCC. Linn County’s girls had their overall ledger level out at 3-3 while their conference mark dipped to 1-2. The Mustangs remain without victory in five overall games, including three in the Tri-County.

The boys’ contest saw Conner Fletcher of Meadville narrowly miss a scoring-rebounding double-double. He hit three treys on his way to 15 points and pulled down nine caroms. He also had three assists and two steals, according to statistics entered online by head coach Drew Nier.

Pacing the MHS offense was Trey Gannan with 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor. He collected six rebounds and handed out four assists, to boot.

The Eagles picked up eight points apiece from Timber Hinnen and Parker Hammond, the latter also grabbing six boards.

Meadville’s Lady Eagles soared to their easy win behind 22 points and three assists by senior star Kiera Holcer. She found the range from beyond the arc four times in nine tries and hit four of six 2-points shots, while also distributing three “dimes.”

Mallory Dennis hit three of five shots from long range as she produced 13 points, according to the stats online. She also made two steals.

Meadville also had four assists and two thefts from Maggie McLain, four helpers by Krysta Meyers and four steals by Korrie Holcer.

No individual details on the LCHS teams’ stats were reported for this story.

Looking ahead, with no North Central Missouri College “Holiday Hoops” to play this year, Meadville will follow Monday’s home action against Trenton with two weeks off before commencing the Salisbury Invitational Tournament.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Lady Eagles – probably unfairly and unfortunately seeded fourth – will rematch with Glasgow at 7:30 p.m. A win, as anticipated, likely would mean facing top seed Salisbury two days later, rather than perhaps second seed South Shelby. Surprisingly, Norborne’s yet-to-play, but depleted, girls got the No. 3 seed ahead of Meadville.

MHS’ boys, seeded third, will open the tournament Tuesday, Jan. 5 – also against prior victim Glasgow and also with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. An Eagles win probably would leave them lining up against the formidable hosts in the semifinals Jan. 7.

Linn County, on the other hand, already is several days into a long season siesta. It will be idle from game competition for 20 days before resuming at home against Brunswick on Jan. 5.

(G) Tina-Avalon 38, SW Livingston 25, (B) SW Livingston 56, Tina-Avalon 30

TINA — Second-half dominance determined both conference contests.

The host Lady Dragons outscored Southwest Livingston 21-11 after intermission to win by 13 before the Wildcats had a 37-18 post-halftime advantage to pull away.

Eight Samantha Rounkles markers in the third quarter powered T-A’s girls (2-2, 2-0 conf.) toward their win after it was only a 17-14 game in the hosts’ favor at mid-game.

S. Rounkles finished with a game-high 16 points, supported by Kadie Rounkles’ nine. Matney Waters had 10 to pace Southwest (2-2, 1-1 conf.).

Three SLHS Wildcats handled all of the scoring in the explosive third period of their win.

Wesley Hughes popped in a pair of triples and 12 points, Chase Neptune four deuces, and Remington Woodcock three inside buckets as the Wildcats (2-2, 2-0 conf.) lacerated the Dragons 26-10 in the third frame.

Neptune finished with a game-high 17 points and Hughes tacked on 13. Patrick Warren delivered another 11. Tina-Avalon’s boys (1-3, 0-2 conf.) received 11 from Kayden Sturgeon.

Southwest Livingston’s boys are to visit Breckenridge Friday before joining the girls on hiatus until Jan. 5 when Mercer is to visit Ludlow.

T-A is to call on Brunswick for league play Friday, then await a Jan. 5 home date with Keytesville.

(G) Alma: Santa Fe 63, Hale/Bosworth 15; (B) Hale/Bosworth 60, Alma: Santa Fe 23

ALMA — Already ahead 18-8 after one period, the visiting Cardinals (5-1) blanked the Chiefs 16-0 in the second stanza before the clock ran the entire final frame.

Drake Heussner rang the bell from 3-points land four times and had 15 of his game-high 20 points by halftime. Jaeden Sears tacked on 15 points before sitting out the last segment.

The Lady Cardinals (0-4) were limited to one deuce in each of the first two quarters to trail 32-4 at intermission.

Karter Burnside’s eight points eventually paced the Hale/Bosworth girls.

Hale/Bosworth is due to host Tri-County Monday before taking its holiday break.

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 71, Union Star 43 (B) Tri-County 63, Union Star 36

JAMESPORT — Although no details were reported, the host Mustangs made their initial victory of the season a no-doubter at Union Star’s expense.

That came after the Lady Mustangs (3-1) registered their own rout behind 14 3-pointers and four double-digits scorers.

Destiny Gutshall pumped in four treys on her way to 25 points and Carly Turner buried a half-dozen triples as part of a 22-points night. Notching 10 tallies apiece were Shelbi Dickinson and Anissa Williams, each contributing a pair of 3s.

Union Star received 19 points from Kelly Clibon and 11 from Audrey Hodge.

Tri-County is to host Mercer Thursday.

(G) Hamilton 43, SJ: Lafayette 34

ST. JOSEPH — The visiting Lady Hornets (3-3) followed their win at Brookfield the night before with a second-straight victory that lifted them to .500.

No specifics on the Penney High win were reported. Lady Hornets head coach Jordan Richman has been ill since late last week, the C-T was told Monday.

Friday conference action against North Platte at home will complete PHS’ pre-Christmas schedule.

(B) North Harrison 87, Breckenridge 28

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge lost for the second time in as many 2020-21 starts Tuesday. No specifics on the game were reported.

The Bulldogs, now comprised of both boys and girls, are listed as hosting Bevier’s boys Thursday.