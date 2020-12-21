Tina-Avalon Dragons Toast Brunswick for First Win of 2020-21 Basketball Season

As reported to C-T

Friday’s and Saturday’s limited slate of area high school basketball was noteworthy for one team earning its initial victory of 2020-21 and another sustaining its first loss.

Tina-Avalon’s Dragons picked up a conference win at Brunswick, besting the Wildcats to erase the zero from their “wins” column and complete a T-A road sweep.

Polo’s girls were not so fortunate away from home, falling to Putnam County by two in their conference opener.

Also victorious were the Southwest Livingston and Hamilton boys and Norborne girls.

(G) Tina-Avalon 52, Brunswick 10; (B) Tina-Avalon 48, Brunswick 35

BRUNSWICK — After the Lady Dragons coasted to their third Carroll-Livingston Activity Association victory in as many pre-Christmas chances, the Dragons found success in their fifth outing.

Kylier Sturgeon’s hot first half, including three treys, seven points in the opening period, and six more in the second, propelled the Tina-Avalon boys (1-4, 1-2 conf.) to leads of 11-4 after one stanza and 20-11 at the half. Brunswick closed to within 31-26 going to the fourth, but five Dragons participated in sizzling 13-of-16 free-throw shooting in the last eight minutes to create the double-digits decision, Chillicothe alumnus Trent Moore’s first as head coach of the Dragons.

Ky. Sturgeon’s 17 points led T-A, but Trent Grossman and Kaden Sturgeon supported him well with 11 apiece. Brunswick (3-5, 0-1 conf.) had a game-best 24 points from Gus Kussman, but only one other Wildcat had as many as six.

Tina-Avalon’s girls (4-1, 3-0 conf.), in their second season under Moore’s tutelage, got seven points from Regan Crowe, sixfrom Samantha Rounkles, and five from Kadie Rounkles as they seized a 19-0 lead after one quarter.

After an even-steven second stanza, the Lady Dragons virtually repeated their first-quarter domination, outscoring Brunswick 19-2, again getting seven from Crowe and six from S. Rounkles.

In the end, K. Rounkles’ faster finish – eight points in the final frame – left her as the game’s high scorer with 18 markers. Crowe rang up 15 and S. Rounkles 14. Brunswick (4-4, 1-1 conf.) had eight of its 10 points from Addi Riley.

Coming out of the holidays break, T-A is to host Keytesville, which hopes to have enough healthy for its boys to compete, on Jan. 5. Brunswick goes to Linn County for non-league play that same night.

(G) Putnam County 60, Polo 58; (B) Putnam County 64, Polo 53

UNIONVILLE — The Polo girls’ season-starting run of success was stopped by the host Lady Midgets, dropping the Lady Panthers to 5-1 overall and 0-1 in the Grand River Conference-East. No details on the girls’ game were shared prior to the original posting of this story.

The Polo boys (0-6, 0-1 conf.) played what coach Morgan Dickson viewed as “their best game of the season thus far” in their 11-points loss.

The Panthers trailed 13-9 after one period, but only 29-27 at the half. Even with Putnam County holding top scorer Trent Raby without a basket after the first quarter, Polo still was in it, down only 49-43, going to the last segment before fading a bit.

“Long bus ride,” observed Dickson, “but the kids competed.”

By making nine of 13 free throws over the last 24 minutes while being blanked from the floor, Raby finished with a team-best 18 points. Cody Blackwell chipped in 10 and four others had five or six.

Pacing PCHS was Landon Wood with 19 points. Lance Fowler was close behind with 17 and Zach Heidenwith provided 15.

Following Monday’s slated non-league outing at Plattsburg, Polo’s first 2021 outing is due to be Jan. 5 at Maysville.

(B) Southwest Livingston 72, Breckenridge 12

BRECKENRIDGE — In the anticipated runaway, four Southwest Livingston Wildcats scored in double figures and Patrick Warren had a points-rebounds double-double Friday.

Warren matched 10 points with 10 boards, while reserve Remington Woodcock’s 18 points – all in the last three periods – led the Wildcats’ scoring.

Chase Neptune had 13 points, six rebounds, and a team-high five steals, while Morgan Anderson netted 11 tallies and also grabbed a half-dozen caroms. Wes Hughes dished out a team-best eight assists, according to statistics provided by SLHS coach Julie Bothwell, while James Dake and R. Woodcock also snagged six rebounds for SLHS (3-2, 3-0 conf.).

While Breckenridge (0-3, 0-2 conf.) managed only 12 points, it got them from six different sources. Jayden Lewis’ first-period triple made him the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with three points.

Southwest Livingston is off until hosting Mercer Jan. 5. Breckenridge’s co-ed boys’ team was to make up a prior postponement at Norborne Monday before taking its break. It will return to host non-conference opponent Plattsburg Jan. 5, as well.

(G) North Platte 48, Hamilton 42; (B) Hamilton 55, North Platte 50

HAMILTON — Penney High’s Hornets built a 31-20 lead in the first half and carried that 11-points spread into the last period before holding off their KCI Conference foe down the stretch to get league play started with a win Friday.

Good scoring balance was a key factor for the Hornets (2-4, 1-0 conf.). While post player Andrew Rich was depositing a game-most 18 points, Stephen Henry and Jared Potts were adding 13 each and Tucker Ross was netting nine. Seven of Henry’s came in the last quarter to help his team avoid catastrophe.

North Platte also had three scorers in twin figures, but no one with more than 15.

Hamilton’s girls (4-4, 0-1 conf.) dropped their KCI debut at home.

In a close game until the final moments, the Lady Hornets led 14-13 after one stanza and were knotted at 23-all at halftime. North Platte then took a 34-32 lead into the last quarter.

Although North Platte sank only 14 of its 29 free throws, that was a gold mine compared to Hamilton’s 4-of-19 troubles at the stripe.

Brighton Swindler once more led the PHS girls’ scoring with 19 points.

Hamilton’s boys are off until visiting St. Joseph: Benton Jan. 4. The girls will be idle until Jan. 8 when both teams visit East Buchanan.

SATURDAY

(G) Norborne 60, Pattonsburg 31; (B) Pattonsburg 69, Norborne 31

NORBORNE — No specifics were reported on Saturday’s non-conference home split with its distant foe. The action was only the second NHS outing this season.

The Lady Pirates easily improved to 2-0 and the Pirates sank to 0-2.

Norborne’s boys are due to host Breckenridge Monday (Dec. 21) and visit Hale/Bosworth at Hale Tuesday before the holidays. The NHS girls’ next game was at Hale Tuesday.

Both Norborne squads then are slated to play in the Salisbury Invitational Tournament Jan. 4-9.