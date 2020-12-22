Norborne Boys Exit Winless Ranks, Polo Girls Resume Winning Hoops Ways Monday

As reported to C-T

Nothing surprising happened in Monday’s limited batch of games for C-T-area high school basketball teams.

The most notable facets of Monday’s five games were the Norborne Pirates, as expected, gaining their initial 2020-21 victory over Breckenridge and Hale/Bosworth senior forward Jaeden Sears putting up a career-high 37 points in the Cardinals’ home rout of North Harrison.

Polo’s Lady Panthers rebounded crisply from their first loss of the season last Friday as part of a road split with Plattsburg.

(G) North Harrison 54, Hale/Bosworth 20; (B) Hale/Bosworth 71, North Harrison 37

HALE — Originally having set up a fill-the-gap date with Jamesport: Tri-County Monday, that pairing ended up needing to be scrubbed, but Hale/Bosworth was able to find a willing foe in North Harrison, despite the lengthy journey for the Shamrocks. In the end, both schools came away with a win for their time and efforts.

The strong, 6’3” Sears proved way too much for North Harrison to handle. The visitor’s only successful strategy was putting at the free-throw line, where he missed all six tries.

Aside from that, the senior standout sank 17 deuces and a trey for 37 points, 27 of them in the opening half as the Cardinals (6-1) established a 38-19 lead.

Joining Sears in twin-digits scoring for the winners was Drake Heussner with 12. North Harrison got 16 from Brett Emig.

The host Lady Cardinals (0-5) met a foe with no more players than them – six a side, but the Lady Shamrocks proved to be the more effective.

Emma Craig netted 26 points and Camden Castleberry 15 to lead the NHHS win. Hale/Bosworth, which trailed only 28-15 at halftime, was paced offensively by Karter Burnside’s nine tallies.

Hale/Bosworth is to host Norborne in Carroll-Livingston Activity Association tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 22) in its last pre-Christmas action.

(G) Polo 57, Plattsburg 38; (B) Plattsburg 60, Polo 36

PLATTSBURG — The Lady Panthers raised their pre-Christmas record to a shiny 7-1 by scoring half-again as many points as the host Lady Tigers.

After being tied at the end of each of the first two quarters, the girls’ contest turned sharply Polo’s way.

Getting scoring from five sources and led by Haley Aubrey’s eight points and Lily Gentry’s five, the Lady Panthers out-pointed Plattsburg 19-4 in the third quarter to go in front 41-26 and rolled home from there. Aubrey hit a pair of 3s in the third stanza and Gentry one.

Aubrey shared team scoring honors with Mary Copeland, each hitting for 13 points. Hanna Vaught scored steadily through the game and finished with 11. Plattsburg's Savannah Broyles was the game’s top scorer with 16.

In the boys’ contest, Panthers head coach Morgan Dickson commented on his squad’s seventh loss in as many 2020 contests, “They sped us up so we didn't play our game.”

Once more, Trent Raby was Polo’s principal weapon, scoring 20 points.

Plattsburg had four of its five starters tally in twin figures and had two reserves combine for another 13. Isaia Howard’s 14 points led the Tigers with Kam Dake hitting for 12, Brock Steggall 11, and Caleb Davis 10.

(B) Norborne 51, Breckenridge 28

NORBORNE — The visiting Bulldogs (0-4, 0-3 conf.) matched their highest scoring output of the season and had their smallest margin of defeat in four contests to date, but Norborne’s boys (1-2, 1-0 conf.) still handily entered the “wins” column for the first time, both overall and in the CLAA.

Breckenridge now is due to be off until hosting Mendon: Northwestern Jan. 4. Norborne has another league outing at Hale tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 22) to wrap up 2020 play.