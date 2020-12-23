Routs Rule Night in Hale/Bosworth, Norborne CLAA Prep Hoops Split Tuesday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

The fans in attendance at Tuesday night’s Carroll-Livingston Activity Association high school basketball doubleheader between Hale/Bosworth and visiting Norborne had a great opportunity to get in a long winter’s nap of their own before Christmas Day.

The two games were split with the composite margin of the victories a whopping 109 points with both anticipated outcomes cemented by the end of the first quarters of the respective games.

Following the Norborne Lady Pirates’ 83-6 decimation of the winless Hale/Bosworth girls, the host Cardinals, despite a performance with plenty of rough edges, returned the favor by a 57-25 margin.

Three other games involving C-T-area squads were scheduled Tuesday, but information on only one of them had been received at the time of this story's original posting early Wednesday. In it, Hamilton: Penney’s boys were crushed by visiting Cameron.

(G) Norborne 83, Hale/Bosworth 6; (B) Hale/Bosworth 57, Norborne 25

HALE — Even though far removed from the top of their game, the home-standing Cardinals (7-1, 2-0 conf.) still staked out a 15-4 lead after one period and 39-10 advantage at halftime before having the “running clock” throughout the last period.

Guard Ethan Hoerr’s 16 points led the – with Southwest Livingston and Mendon: Northwestern – early CLAA co-leaders. Jaeden Sears, after having 38 the night before in a home win over North Harrison, settled for 12.

Norborne’s Pirates (1-3, 1-1 conf.) received 12 points from lanky post man Kobe Gibson.

Tuesday’s girls’ game at Hale saw NHS’ Lady Pirates score the first 18 points and 58 of the last 60 as the Lady Cardinals failed to score a basket during the final 22 or so minutes.

A key factor in the gargantuan spread at the closing horn was that Norborne, like Hale/Bosworth, had only six players in uniform, so at least four of its starters were on the court at all times.

That led by four Lady Pirates (3-0, 1-0 conf.) scoring in dual digits, topped by center Melanie Cheney’s and guard Kayla Dooley’s 22 points each. Dooley’s twin Olivia netted 15 and point guard Kate Brown had 14. The fifth NHS starter, Gracie McKinney, scored eight.

On the flip side of the coin, five of Hale/Bosworth’s six players were unable to crack the scorebook. Emily Worman netted all six of her team’s points, only a fourth-quarter foul shot of which came after the middle of quarter No. 2.

According to their posted schedules, Hale/Bosworth’s next action is due to be Jan. 5 at Mendon: Northwestern and Norborne’s in the Jan. 4-9 Salisbury Invitational Tournament.

The Hale/Bosworth at Northwestern boys’ game will be the first face-to-face duel among the trio of early-season CLAA leaders.

NHS’ third-seeded girls are to meet Carrollton at Salisbury Monday, Jan. 4, in a 7:30 game in the south (old) gym. The Pirates will wait until the next evening to take on top seed Cairo in a 5:30 p.m. tilt also in the south gym.

(B) Cameron 61, Hamilton: Penney 26

HAMILTON — Already ahead 18-10 after one period, CHS’ Dragons dominated the Hornets 16-5 in the second frame to lead by 19 at intermission. That pace continued for the rest of the game as Penney High’s boys dropped to 2-5 entering the holiday break.

Cameron was led in scoring by senior Ian Riley’s 19 points and Daylin Cruickshank’s 13. Tucker Ross’ nine topped Hamilton.

Hamilton’s boys are due to resume play in 2021 on Jan. 4 at St. Joseph: Benton. Penney’s Lady Hornets are listed as idle until Jan. 8’s trip to East Buchanan.