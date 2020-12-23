Routs ruled night in Hale/Bosworth, Norborne CLAA split Tuesday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

The fans in attendance at Tuesday night’s Carroll-Livingston Activity Association high school basketball doubleheader between Hale/Bosworth and visiting Norborne had a great opportunity to get in a long winter’s nap of their own before Christmas Day.

The two games were split with the composite margin of the victories a whopping 109 points with both anticipated outcomes cemented by the end of the first quarters of the respective games.

Following the Norborne Lady Pirates’ 83-6 decimation of the winless Hale/Bosworth girls, the host Cardinals, despite a performance with plenty of rough edges, returned the favor by a 57-25 margin.

One other game involving a C-T-area squad occurred Tuesday. In it, Hamilton: Penney’s boys were crushed by visiting Cameron.

On Monday, Hale/Bosworth also divided a doubleheader at home, on that occasion with North Harrison, Norborne’s boys topped winless Breckenridge for the Pirates’ first win of the season, and Polo split at Plattsburg.

TUESDAY

(G) Norborne 83, Hale/Bosworth 6; (B) Hale/Bosworth 57, Norborne 25

HALE — Even though far removed from the top of their game, the home-standing Cardinals (7-1, 2-0 conf.) still staked out a 15-4 lead after one period and 39-10 advantage at halftime before having the “running clock” throughout the last period.

Guard Ethan Hoerr’s 16 points led the – with Southwest Livingston and Mendon: Northwestern – early CLAA co-leaders. Jaeden Sears, after having 38 the night before in a home win over North Harrison, settled for 12.

Norborne’s Pirates (1-3, 1-1 conf.) received 12 points from lanky post man Kobe Gibson.

Tuesday’s girls’ game at Hale saw NHS’ Lady Pirates score the first 18 points and 58 of the last 60 as the Lady Cardinals failed to score a basket during the final 22 or so minutes.

A key factor in the gargantuan spread at the closing horn was that Norborne, like Hale/Bosworth, had only six players in uniform, so at least four of its starters were on the court at all times.

That led by four Lady Pirates (3-0, 1-0 conf.) scoring in dual digits, topped by center Melanie Cheney’s and guard Kayla Dooley’s 24 points each. Dooley’s twin Olivia netted 15 and point guard Kate Brown had 14.

On the flip side of the coin, five of Hale/Bosworth’s six players were unable to crack the scorebook. Emily Worman netted all six of her team’s points, only a fourth-quarter foul shot of which came after the middle of quarter No. 2.

According to their posted schedules, Hale/Bosworth’s next action is due to be Jan. 5 at Mendon: Northwestern and Norborne’s in the Jan. 4-9 Salisbury Invitational Tournament.

The Hale/Bosworth at Northwestern boys’ game will be the first face-to-face duel among the trio of early-season CLAA leaders.

NHS’ third-seeded girls are to meet Carrollton at Salisbury Monday, Jan. 4, in a 7:30 game in the south (old) gym. The Pirates will wait until the next evening to take on top seed Cairo in a 5:30 p.m. tilt also in the south gym.

(B) Cameron 61, Hamilton: Penney 26

HAMILTON — Already ahead 18-10 after one period, CHS’ Dragons dominated the Hornets 16-5 in the second frame to lead by 19 at intermission. That pace continued for the rest of the game as Penney High’s boys dropped to 2-5 entering the holiday break.

Cameron was led in scoring by senior Ian Riley’s 19 points and Daylin Cruickshank’s 13. Tucker Ross’ nine topped Hamilton.

Hamilton’s boys are due to resume play in 2021 on Jan. 4 at St. Joseph: Benton. Penney’s Lady Hornets are listed as idle until Jan. 8’s trip to East Buchanan.

MONDAY

(G) North Harrison 54, Hale/Bosworth 20; (B) Hale/Bosworth 71, North Harrison 37

HALE — Hale/Bosworth senior forward Jaeden Sears putting up a career-high 37 points in the Cardinals’ home rout of North Harrison.

Originally having set up a fill-the-gap date with Jamesport: Tri-County Monday, that pairing ended up needing to be scrubbed, but Hale/Bosworth was able to find a willing foe in North Harrison, despite the lengthy journey for the Shamrocks. In the end, both schools came away with a win for their time and efforts.

The strong, 6’3” Sears proved way too much for North Harrison to handle. The visitor’s only successful strategy was putting at the free-throw line, where he missed all six tries.

Aside from that, the senior standout sank 17 deuces and a trey for 37 points, 27 of them in the opening half as the Cardinals (6-1) established a 38-19 lead.

Joining Sears in twin-digits scoring for the winners was Drake Heussner with 12. North Harrison got 16 from Brett Emig.

The host Lady Cardinals (0-5) met a foe with no more players than them – six a side, but the Lady Shamrocks proved to be the more effective.

Emma Craig netted 26 points and Camden Castleberry 15 to lead the NHHS win. Hale/Bosworth, which trailed only 28-15 at halftime, was paced offensively by Karter Burnside’s nine tallies.

(G) Polo 57, Plattsburg 38; (B) Plattsburg 60, Polo 36

PLATTSBURG — Polo’s Lady Panthers rebounded crisply from their first loss of the season last Friday as part of a road split with Plattsburg.

The Lady Panthers raised their pre-Christmas record to a shiny 7-1 by scoring half-again as many points as the host Lady Tigers.

After being tied at the end of each of the first two quarters, the girls’ contest turned sharply Polo’s way.

Getting scoring from five sources and led by Haley Aubrey’s eight points and Lily Gentry’s five, the Lady Panthers out-pointed Plattsburg 19-4 in the third quarter to go in front 41-26 and rolled home from there. Aubrey hit a pair of 3s in the third stanza and Gentry one.

Aubrey shared team scoring honors with Mary Copeland, each hitting for 13 points. Hanna Vaught scored steadily through the game and finished with 11. Plattsburg’s Savannah Broyles was the game’s top scorer with 16.

In the boys’ contest, Panthers head coach Morgan Dickson commented on his squad’s seventh loss in as many 2020 contests, “They sped us up so we didn't play our game.”

Once more, Trent Raby was Polo’s principal weapon, scoring 20 points.

Plattsburg had four of its five starters tally in twin figures and had two reserves combine for another 13. Isaia Howard’s 14 points led the Tigers with Kam Dake hitting for 12, Brock Steggall 11, and Caleb Davis 10.

(B) Norborne 51, Breckenridge 28

NORBORNE — The visiting Bulldogs (0-4, 0-3 conf.) matched their highest scoring output of the season and had their smallest margin of defeat in four contests to date, but Norborne’s boys (1-2, 1-0 conf.) still handily entered the “wins” column for the first time, both overall and in the CLAA.

Breckenridge now is due to be off until hosting Mendon: Northwestern Jan. 4.