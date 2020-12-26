Smith, Shipers led strong CMS Kinen Classic showing

As reported to C-T

Chillicothe Middle School wrestlers had a great day at the “Dave Kinen Classic” tournament CMS hosted earlier this month. The CMS Hornets had five tournament champions – Carter Shipers, Tucker Slattery, Martin Moore, Levi Hughes and Bo Smith, several others placing in the top three in particular weight divisions, and the wrestlers chosen “most outstanding” for the light weights and overall. Smith (***) was awarded the Dave Kinen Classic Never Quit Award for overall outstanding wrestler Bo went 4-0 with all first period pins. Shipers (***), 4-0 on the day with 3 pins and a 5-0 win against a very good Trenton wrestler, according to tournament director and Chillicothe High head coach Chad Smith, won outstanding wrestler for mat 1 (weights 84 pounds to 115 pounds). Both awards were voted on by all coaches attending the tournament.