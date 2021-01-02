Wrestling Hornets hope to boost results after 3-weeks layoff

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Just as their basketball counterparts are experiencing, Chillicothe High School wrestling Hornets and Lady Hornets are in the midst of a long, long gap between competitions, although the wrestling layoff was planned.

The four Lady Hornets actually won’t have competed for nearly a month when they have what is shown on the schedule as their next competition. That will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, in a double-dual against Richmond and host Carrollton.

The varsity boys are due to have their first outing since the Dec. 19 Spartan Duals tournament at Moberly a week from now in the Cameron Duals tourney.

The youthful Hornets finished the 2020 portion of their schedule with a break-even mark of 6-6, with all of the losses to strong or very strong foes. The quality of competition doesn’t figure to slack off much, if any, during the remainder of the regular season.

Although fan observation figures to be very limited, the CHS wrestling teams are due to have their initial home outing week after next with a Jan. 14 home double-dual against Brookfield and Gallatin.

That will be followed the next two days by the first-ever Chillicothe Invitational tournament Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16. According to CHS head coach Chad Smith, that will be a bracketed-format (by weight class) tournament, not a team-duals event.

It is likely that, during next Saturday’s tournament at Cameron, Hornets senior Sheldon Rader will become a member of the Chillicothe program’s exclusive 100-career-wins “club.” If healthy, he’ll enter the tourney with 99 bout victories.