Northwestern boys win key CLAA duel with Hale/Bosworth

As reported to C-T

Southwest Livingston boys rout Mercer, await Northwestern Friday

Meadville boys knocked off in first round of Salisbury tournament

The first games of 2021 for many C-T-area high school basketball Tuesday night (Jan. 5) produced some noteworthy outcomes, the most-significant of which elevated the status of one of the area’s two still-undefeated teams in its conference-title race.

Mendon: Northwestern’s Eagles captured a clash of Carroll-Livingston Activity Association 2020-21 boys’ basketball unbeatens when they fended off fast-finishing Hale/Bosworth 56-52. Northwestern improved to 3-0 in CLAA play, the same as defending co-champion Southwest Livingston, while Hale/Bosworth, which nearly came back from a 41-25 deficit after three periods, slipped to 2-1 in the loop.

A different set of Eagles suffered a different fate Tuesday.

Meadville’s Eagles, seeded third in the Salisbury Invitational Tournament, again had offensive difficulties and ended up on the short end of a 53-44 final score against a Glasgow club MHS had beaten 57-41 on the same floor to start its season.

Joining Meadville in dropping its first-round game in that tournament was Norborne, the No. 8 seed which was drilled by Cairo.

In other area non-tournament action, Southwest Livingston’s and Jamesport: Tri-County’s boys posted victories, as did Northwestern’s, Tri-County’s, and Polo’s girls.

No results had been received on the scheduled Brunswick at Linn County action at the time of this story’s initial posting Wednesday morning.

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 46, Hale/Bosworth 16

(B) Mendon: Northwestern 56, Hale/Bosworth 52

MENDON — Effectively a month after turning aside the Cardinals 47-37 in the championship game of their own tournament by having a significantly-stronger finish, Northwestern’s Eagles (7-0, 3-0 conf.) almost let near-certain victory slip away in the last eight minutes Tuesday.

Having steadily built a 16-points lead through 24 minutes, the Mendon-based boys saw Hale/Bosworth score more points (27) in the last period than the Cardinals (7-2, 2-1 conf.) had managed in the first three combined.

However, despite nine Jaeden Sears points and four treys from three other Cardinals in the last segment, Northwestern’s boys did enough scoring and hit enough late free throws to hold on for the 4-points victory.

Leading the way for the winners was senior guard Clayton Gregory. He burned the cords from 3-point land twice in an 8-points opening stanza and then netted another eight in the last frame to complete a 22-points night. After missing seven of his first nine free-throw attempts in the game, he sank his last four to provide, ultimately, his team’s margin of victory.

Hunter Stockwelll added 15 points to the win, while Hale/Bosworth received 17 from Sears and 10 from Ethan Hoerr.

The Eagles will have a chance to take a stranglehold on the league race Friday as they visit co-leader Southwest Livingston. A Wildcats win would leave them alone atop the loop, but still needing to play at Hale later in the month.

The 1-sided girls’ contest saw Lady Eagles’ Alexa McCollum scorch the nets for a handful of triples and a career-high 20 points. The NHS girls (3-4, 1-2 conf.) also got 10 from Libertie Smith. Hale/Bosworth had no one with more than five.

Hale/Bosworth is due to go to Brunswick Friday for more CLAA play.

(G) Mercer 57, Southwest Livingston 19

(B) Southwest Livingston 68, Mercer 31

LUDLOW — The schools swapped non-conference blowouts which were fully settled by halftime.

Paced by senior guard Chase Neptune’s 16 points, the host Wildcats (4-2) owned a 40-11 advantage at intermission. Neptune went on to finish with a game-best 26 points as SLHS nearly had five twin-figures scorers.

Tacking on 12 tallies and 13 rebounds, along with three steals, was Wesley Hughes, while Morgan Anderson had 11 points and seven boards, Remington Woodcock 10 points, and Patrick Warren nine tallies and a team-lead-sharing 13 caroms. Southwest yanked down 49 boards, 22 on the offensive end, SLHS coach Julie Bothwell reported.

Although he did not score, Owen Oesch earned a team-most eight assists. Of the Wildcats’ 26 total field goals, 19 came off a teammate’s setup, the coach noted.

Mercer’s Kaden Graham scored 20.

Southwest’s girls (2-3) managed only six baskets all night, none in the last quarter. Matney Waters’ seven points led them, while Mercer got 29 from Tori Meinecke.

As previously noted, Southwest Livingston will host Mendon: Northwestern Friday.

SALISBURY TOURNAMENT

(B) Glasgow 53, Meadville 44

(B) Cairo 93, Norborne 25

SALISBURY — Superior Glasgow scoring balance carried it to a ledger-balancing victory Tuesday, despite a statistically-balanced offensive performance by Meadville’s Conner Fletcher.

Netting between 12 and 15 points in each period and outscoring the Eagles (5-4) in each, the Yellowjackets inched their way to the 9-points win. MHS was similarly consistent, but its quarter-by-quarter points totals ranged between 10 and 12.

Fletcher finished with three treys, three deuces, and 3-of-3 free-throw shooting for a game-high 18 points, but, aside from Trey Gannan’s 13 markers, no other MHS scorer had more than five.

Glasgow, on the other hand, got 13 points apiece from Drew and Trevor Sanders, 10 out of Tavareon Patrick, and nine by Jaquan Cowans.

As a consequence of their loss, the Meadville boys will face seventh seed Paris in the consolation semifinals in the older (south) gym Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Right before that in the same gym, Norborne (1-4) will take on Carrollton at 5:30 p.m.

NHS’ Pirates were sent to “Davy Jones’ locker” by Cairo’s Bearcats, as anticipated. Eight Cairo scorers had seven or more points, topped by Isaac Brockman’s 17. Norborne, which trailed 50-14 at the half, was led by Cash Leabo’s 10 points.

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 55, Gilman City 31

(B) Jamesport: Tri-County 67, Gilman City 46

JAMESPORT — The host Lady Mustangs set the stage for the decisive Harrison-Daviess Conference home sweep with effective scoring diversity.

Carly Turner’s 18 points led all scorers with Destiny Gutshall close behind with 16 as the TCHS girls (4-1, 2-0 conf.) steamrolled Gilman City. Chipping in nine more was Lexi Wyant and Lucy Turner tossed in seven.

Gilman City’s Ava Langfit scored 11.

No specifics on the Tri-County boys’ victory were reported. The Mustangs (2-3, 1-1 conf.) won for a second-straight time.

Next for Tri-County is a Thursday night visit to Tina-Avalon.

(G) Polo 53, Maysville 38; (B) Maysville 58, Polo 49

MAYSVILLE — According to PHS Panthers head coach Morgan Dickson, “Missed layups and not controlling the tempo doomed us” as the Polo boys missed a chance at their first victory of the season.

“We made a nice 14-4 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to cut their lead to 44-43, but we couldn't get over the hump as Maysville hit some big shots down the stretch.”

The Panthers (0-9, 0-3 conf.) were very uneven in their offensive play through the contest, managing only six points each in the odd-numbered periods, but combining for 37 in the even.

Trent Raby’s 28 points, including three trifectas, paced Polo.

No information on the PHS girls’ victory had been received at the time of this story’s initial posting Wednesday morning. The Lady Panthers improved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the Grand River Conference-East.

Polo is slated to visit Orrick Thursday.