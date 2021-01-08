Tina-Avalon basketball Lady Dragons romp to fifth-straight win

As reported to C-T

A Thursday night clash of area high school girls’ basketball teams aspiring to elevate their status proved to be “no contest” at all.

The Tina-Avalon Lady Dragons, coached by Chillicothe High alumnus Trent Moore, steamrolled visiting Jamesport: Tri-County 72-26 for the Lady Dragons’ fifth win in a row.

In other Thursday action, Tri-County’s boys balanced the scales and climbed above .500 with 6-points verdict over T-A, while Polo split a non-conference doubleheader at Orrick, Meadville’s boys claimed a consolation-semifinals victory in the Salisbury Invitational Tournament, and Norborne’s boys sank to 1-4 with a loss in that tourney.

It was learned at midday Friday (Jan. 8) that the scheduled Hale/Bosworth at Brunswick and Braymer at Keytesville Carroll-Livingston Activity Association games had been postponed.

Hale/Bosworth girls coach Clint Heussner, also Hale's superintendent, said Brunswick is dealing with COVID-19 problems at present.

The Braymer games were to have been that school's first of the pandemic-plagued season.

(G) Tina-Avalon 72, Jamesport: Tri-County 26

(B) Jamesport: Tri-County 47, Tina-Avalon 41

TINA — The host girls bolted from the starting gate to lead 20-9 after one quarter and then blanked TCHS’ Lady Mustangs (4-2) 27-0 in the second stanza.

Eventually, four Lady Dragons (5-1) posted 15 or more points in the 46-points blowout. Kadie Rounkles led the T-A attack with 19 points, followed by Regan Crowe’s 17 and 15 apiece from Haley Rucker and Samantha Rounkles. Rucker knocked down three treys.

Tri-County’s girls were paced by guard Destiny Gutshall’s 11 points, which also included a trio of 3s.

The boys’ follow-up saw the visiting Mustangs (4-3) ease away from a 21-21 halftime tie to lead 33-30 after three periods and by five at game’s end.

Leading victorious Tri-County in scoring was Derick Curtis with 15 points, including three trifectas, and Jakob Ybarra with 12. Netting eight each were Noah Tomlinson and Garrett Skinner. Curtis had eight of his points in the last quarter.

Tina-Avalon’s boys (1-5) were led by Kayden Sturgeon’s 14 points, also incorporating three long-range shots, 11 by Kylier Sturgeon, and nine by Hayden Dewey.

Next on T-A’s schedule is a trip to Carroll-Livingston Activity Association foe Hardin-Central tonight (Friday, Jan. 8).

Tri-County, now with both of its teams with above-.500 records for the first time in years, enters next week’s South Harrison Invitational Tournament. The Lady Mustangs meet South Harrison Monday at 9 p.m. The Mustangs tangle with Northeast Nodaway in the first round Tuesday at 6 p.m.

SALISBURY TOURNAMENT

(B) Meadville 46, Paris 37; (B) Carrollton 66, Norborne 36

SALISBURY – Trey Gannan fired in 24 points and Conner Fletcher 11 as Meadville’s Eagles (6-4) fought off the Paris Coyotes in the consolation semifinals Thursday.

It was a 2-points game, 34-32, entering the final frame, during which Gannan scored eight of his points, including 4-of-4 free-throw shooting to ice it.

The triumph sends the MHS boys into Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. consolation game against Carrollton. That will be in Salisbury’s older (south) gym.

Carrollton earned its spot by whipping its smaller western neighbor by 30.

Cedar Metz fired in three treys and 20 points and Luke Davis was close behind with 18 markers for the Trojans, who led by only 13 (44-31) after three periods.

NHS’ Pirates (1-4) got 14 points from Cash Leabo and 13 from Kobe Gibson.

The Norborne boys and Paris will play for seventh place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the south gym.

Top-seeded Cairo and No. 2 Salisbury will meet for the boys’ crown Saturday night after easy wins Thursday.

(G) Polo 81, Orrick 6; (B) Orrick 69, Polo 35

ORRICK — The Lady Panthers (9-1) crushed Orrick with all 12 PHS players dressed out scoring at least one field goal.

Haley Audrey’s 13 points led the Lady Panthers’ scoring. Mary Copeland chipped in 11. Jenee Qualman had nine and Kenley Moore eight, both off the bench.

The boys’ contest saw OHS at least double Polo’s Panthers (0-10) in each period except the third, when the host Bearcats had a 20-12 advantage.

Polo’s scoring was led by Trent Raby’s 12 points. Orrick had 22 from Ethan Wilson and 20 by Dylan Comstock.

“A poor performance … against a talented and tough Orrick team,” PHS boys’ coach Morgan Dickson commented.

PHS hosts Gallatin in Grand River Conference-East action tonight before entering the Osborn Invitational Tournament next week.