Meadville Sweeps Hale/Bosworth in Non-Tourney Basketball Monday

As reported to C-T

One C-T-area high school basketball team put its first mark in the “wins” column of its ledger Monday (Jan. 11), but another remained on the hunt as part of a non-tournament sweep.

On the verge of being a .500 squad only five days earlier, Meadville’s boys raised their record to a more-normal 8-4 Monday by shading visiting Hale/Bosworth 42-39 as the back half of a non-conference sweep.

MHS’ Lady Eagles moved into double figures in victories in 2020-21 at the expense of Hale/Bosworth’s winless (0-8) Lady Cardinals.

Getting “off the schneid” after 11 defeats were the Polo Panthers. First-year coach Morgan Dickson’s squad topped fourth-seeded DeKalb 54-40 in the opening round of the Osborn Invitational Tournament. Polo’s girls also won there – their 10th triumph in 11 tries.

In the Lawson Invitational, where one would-be game was scrapped – sending the top-seeded Richmond boys into the championship semifinals, Hamilton: Penney’s girls likely earned a second clash this season against Chillicothe by downing West Platte 37-32.

Also triumphant at Lawson Monday were the North Platte girls and West Platte boys, both at the expense of Trenton.

In the South Harrison Invitational, the third-seeded Jamesport: Tri-County Lady Mustangs were taken down hard by the hosts, 51-37, to fall to .500.

(G) Meadville 80, Hale/Bosworth 20; (B) Meadville 42, Hale/Bosworth 39

MEADVILLE — After the fully-expected romp by the host girls, Meadville’s boys extended their recent surge to three wins in a row while dealing the visiting Cardinals a second-straight setback after a 7-1 start to the season.

No details on the games had been reported or posted online yet at the time of this story’s initial posting.

Meadville’s girls raised their record to 10-2 with their 60-points avalanche. The boys moved to 8-4. Hale/Bosworth’s boys slipped to 7-3, while the Lady Cardinals stood 0-8.

Next for Meadville is hosting Bevier in Tri-County Conference competition Tuesday (Jan. 12). Hale/Bosworth is supposed to make up its mid-December Carroll-Livingston Activity Association postponement at Keytesville Thursday.

LAWSON TOURNAMENT

(G) Hamilton: Penney 37, West Platte 32

(G) North Platte 36, Trenton 23

(B) West Platte 83, Trenton 25

(B) Richmond 1, North Platte 0 (forfeit)

LAWSON — With their male counterparts already due to face season-opener conqueror Chillicothe in a first-round game Tuesday, Hamilton: Penney’s Lady Hornets likely set up a rematch with CHS of their own by slipping past West Platte into Thursday’s championship semifinals.

Zipping to a 12-4 lead after one quarter behind guard Brighton Swindler’s eight points, the Hamilton girls (5-5) were never in danger the rest of the way, although WPHS’ Lady Bluejays did narrow the gap late.

Ahead 29-21 going to the fourth quarter, Hamilton left the door ajar by making only two of six free throws, but Julia Kanoy’s five inside points helped it get to the finish line still in front by five, despite eight points in the last segment by West Platte’s Julia Pattison.

After her blazing start, the speedy Swindler finished with a game-high 16 points. Kanoy connected for nine. Pattison’s 12 topped WPHS with Katy Tharp contributing 11.

In the other half of the girls’ bracket, North Platte made a 23-12 halftime margin over Trenton stand up easily.

Josie Roach scored a game-best 14 points for NPHS. Morgan King topped Trenton with eight.

The lone boys’ game of Monday, thanks to the forfeiture by North Platte, might just as well have not been played.

With Trenton minus its best player – Royce Jackson, West Platte streaked to a 26-2 lead after one quarter and had quadrupled the Bulldogs (52-13) by intermission.

Leading West Platte’s quartet of double-digits scorers was junior Tanner Rowe with 16 points. Tallying 13 each were Sloane Portman, a senior, and sophomore Charlie Kirslow. Xavier Reynolds came off the bench to score 11.

Trenton was topped by reserve Tucker Otto’s seven points.

OSBORN TOURNAMENT

(G) Polo 86, KC: Northland Christian 12

(B) Polo 54, DeKalb 40

(G) Pattonsburg 57, Winston 51

OSBORN — After 11 unsuccessful attempts, PHS’ Panthers finally found the right combination Monday.

Although a slow start left them behind after one quarter, Polo’s boys (1-11) poured through 26 of the last 29 points of the first half to move in front, Dickson related. An evenly-played second half allowed the Panthers to head home with the win.

“We played really well in spurts, but we need to have solid play throughout the game (Tuesday) to compete with Winston,” the coach observed.

Garret Daughters’ career-high 19 points led Polo.

The boys’ division of the tournament is a 6-teams, 2-pools round-robin format to determine which teams play for what finish Saturday. That means Polo could qualify for the title game if it can knock off top-seeded Winston in a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday.

Polo’s second-seeded girls, participating in a bracketed, 8-teams division, smashed Northland Christian to improve their record to 10-1, keeping pace with Meadville’s girls for the most among area teams.

No details on the Polo girls’ game had been shared at the time this story first was posted.

In the girls’ championship semifinals, the PHS girls will face either Union Star or host Osborn/Stewartsville Tuesday at a to-be-announced time and location.

SOUTH HARRISON TOURNAMENT

(G) South Harrison 51, Jamesport: Tri-County 37

BETHANY — That the larger school handled the third-seeded smaller school Monday wasn’t totally unanticipated. The margin of the outcome was.

South Harrison dispatched Jamesport: Tri-County by 14, handing the Lady Mustangs (4-3) a second-consecutive setback.

No specifics on the game were reported initially.

Tri-County’s girls will clash with Northeast Nodaway Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a consolation semifinal.