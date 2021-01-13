Mixed Results All Around for Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Wrestlers at Carrollton Tuesday

As reported to C-T

CARROLLTON, Mo. — With barely one-third of the potential 56 bouts actually occurring, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams came away from Tuesday night’s competitions against host Carrollton and Richmond with very much a mixed bag of results.

The Hornets moved their 2020-21 record in dual matches to 12-7 by defeating Carrollton’s Trojans 60-18 and losing to RHS’ Spartans 46-35.

The Lady Hornets, in their first dual competitions of the season, had the opposite outcomes in their very, very limited action. Chillicothe’s girls shaded Richmond 12-6 and fell to Carrollton by the same count.

Those two girls’ matches actually saw only one contested bout. In it, Lady Hornet Abigail Clements was pinned in 27 seconds by Carrollton’s Aiva Mayer in the 117-pounds division.

The Lady Hornets got the nod over Richmond because they had two entries – Karyne Ireland at 143 pounds and Clements – and Richmond only one, a 107-pounder.

The Chillicothe-Carrollton boys’ match was only marginally more active.

The Hornets’ 42-points winning spread exactly equaled the number of free points they received by having entries in the 106, 120, 126, 132, 138, 170 and 285 pounds divisions when Carrollton did not.

In the 50 percent of the would-be bouts which were wrestled, the host Trojans won four and Chillicothe three. However, because the Hornets’ trio all were by fall and two of Carrollton’s were decisions, the two teams’ points hauls from them were identical – 18 each.

The Chillicothe-Richmond match saw 11 contested bouts, of which the Hornets claimed four victories and RHS seven. All but two of the 11 ended in falls.

Against Carrollton, with the Hornets already assured of no worse than a 42-42 tie before the opening whistle, Chillicothe immediately owned a 24-zip lead as the first weight class in the match’s rotation was 120 pounds.

The first contested bout added another six points to the Hornets’ lead and mathematically clinched their match triumph. Sophomore Bryce Dominique gained a win by fall over Bruce Grider in 4:44 at 145 pounds.

Eventually Wade Horton at 220 pounds and Sheldon Rader at 113 also posted pins over their Carrollton counterparts. Horton finished Xander England in a quick 26 ticks and Rader closed the match with a 3:18 fall over Ethan Stewart.

Carrollton’s Dalton Staton and Xavier Yoakum picked up 7-1 and 6-3 decisions at 152 and 160 before Noah Frank took Tristian Slattery by fall at 182 and Jonah Frank pinned Lucas Reynolds in 1:54 at 195.

Against Richmond, Chillicothe still had an edge in free points, but it was only 12-6 as Richmond was without anyone at 145 or 152 pounds and CHS opted not to have someone wrestle above his weight at 120.

Senior Rader got the Hornets off on the right foot by closing out his 113-pounds foe on a 19-2 technical fall in 3:18.

Richmond then followed its lone forfeit with a win by fall at 126 and major decision at 132 to go in front, 16-6.

Chillicothe junior Aidan Zimmerman countered with a 36-seconds win by fall at 138 pounds before the two Chillicothe wins by forfeit officially went in the books. That sequence restored the Hornets to the lead at 24-16 midway through.

When CHS freshman 160-pounder Brody Cairns stopped his foe in 3:10 and sophomore Dawson Sutton got his first-ever contested-bout varsity victory with a 33-seconds triumph at 170, Chillicothe’s lead had swelled to 36-16.

There the tide turned, however.

With CHS needing one more win by fall or technical fall to clinch the match, Richmond ran off five pins in a row to pull it out.

The only one of the last five bouts to reach the third 2-minutes period was the heavyweight (285 pounds) clash in which Chillicothe’s Christian Peniston lost at 4:39 to Zane Renfro.

The match’s final result ultimately rested on the shoulders of each teams’ smallest competitor.

In the final bout, at 106 pounds, RHS’ Cayden Morris defeated Hornets freshman Joel Edwards in 49 seconds. Edwards was filling in there for regular Lane McCoy, a fellow ninth grader. McCoy apparently did not make the weight limit for 106 pounds, but was able to fill the otherwise-vacant 120-pounds slot against Carrollton to pick up those six uncontested points.

Chillicothe’s wrestlers are slated for their home debuts Thursday, welcoming Brookfield and Gallatin to the middle school fieldhouse for action commencing at 5:30 p.m.

Would-be fans are reminded no public attendance will be permitted.