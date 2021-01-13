CHS to host prep wrestling tournament Saturday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

This Saturday, for first time since January 1990, Chillicothe is slated to host an invitational high school varsity wrestling tournament.

A dozen schools, including the host CHS Hornets, are signed up to bring mostly boys, but some girls, grapplers to the Chillicothe Middle School fieldhouse for the bracket-style tournament. If the number of girls entered in any distaff division, a round-robin format might be implemented for such weight divisions.

The competition will begin at 10 a.m. with three mats – two for boys’ action anbd one for girls’ – to be used simultaneously. Once all girls’ bouts have been concluded, the third mat will shift to hosting boys’ bouts, as well, according to tournament information from Dan Nagel, CHS director of athletics.

The schools entered include Trenton, Gallatin, St. Joseph: Benton, Savannah, Marshall, Mid-Buchanan, Macon, Kansas City: Pembroke Hill, Hallsville, Columbia: Father Tolton Regional, and Southern Boone.

“We are very excited about hosting a tournament,” CHS head coach Chad Smith tells the C-T.

“Our program has come along way from youth, middle school and high school. It is very important to host events; everyone wants to compete at home. I have seen how awesome our youth and middle school tournaments have created community interest for our teams.

“I have tried every year for the last six years (since becoming head coach) to get (a high school tournament) going here and it always fell through. Mr. Nagel and I finally got 12 teams to come this year.”

The fieldhouse, part of what then was the old high school building, was the site of a prep-level tournament in December from 1986 through 1989. Richmond won three of those four tournaments and Excelsior Springs the other.

This time, there will not be a team title at stake. Instead, the focus will be strictly on each individual. A commemorative, completed bracket will be awarded to the champion of each weight class, Smith reports. In addition, medals will go to the top three finishers in each weight division.

Saturday’s tournament will be one of three home competitions in six nights for Chillicothe’s wrestling squads.

Tomorrow night, they’ll host Brookfield and Gallatin in a double-dual and next Tuesday, Benton will be back. Both tomorrow’s and next Tuesday’s competitions will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Due to Midland Empire Conference restrictions, the public will not be permitted to attend the tournament nor either tomorrow’s double-dual or the Benton match. According to Nagel, there will be videostreaming of the tournament, details of which are to be announced this week. Check back for an online update of this story later in the week for those details.