Frosh’s last-bout pin keys CHS wrestling Hornets’ sweep of 2020-21 home debut

As reported to C-T

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Highlighted by a freshman’s pivotal pin, the 2020-21 Chillicothe High School wrestling Hornets made the most of their first chance to compete at home this season Thursday (Jan. 14).

With Gallatin’s Bulldogs having just reclaimed the lead at 39-36 on a win by fall in the heaviest weight division, CHS 106-pounder Lane McCoy took the mat for the match’s closing bout knowing he had to win by a major decision or better to give the Hornets the victory.

He delivered quickly, earning a pin of GHS’ Luke Johnson in 54 seconds, to catapult Chillicothe to a 42-39 triumph.

After Gallatin and Brookfield squared off in a dual of their own, the Hornets returned to action and bested ex-CHS head coach Drew Passley’s BHS Bulldogs 54-27.

Chillicothe (14-7) will continue an extremely-busy, but brief, stretch of home exposure this Saturday when it hosts a 12-schools (including CHS) non-team tournament at the middle school fieldhouse. Actual competition – both boys’ and girls’ – is set for a 10 a.m. start.

It is the first high school varsity wrestling tournament CHS has hosted since late December 1989. An 8-teams tourney was hosted at the fieldhouse from 1986-89.

While two predesignated family members of each school’s participants in Thursday’s duals were allowed to watch and enjoy that action, because of the number of participants, Saturday’s tournament is closed to fans.

When the Hornets host St. Joseph: Benton in a dual Tuesday, again two pre-registered family members of each participant will be permitted entrance to the CMS fieldhouse to observe.

After the now-underway flurry of three home events in six nights/days, the Chillicothe wrestlers will have only one more home appearance this season.

While Chillicothe’s boys – helped immensely against Gallatin by having a full 14-man lineup – grabbed two team victories Thursday, the 4-members Lady Hornets squad was virtually guaranteed a pair of losses even before the opening whistle for their competition.

Gallatin, in fact, was mathematically certain of team triumph because there was enough mismatch between each side’s weight-class vacancies that five Lady Bulldogs were assured of forfeit victories. If need be, those 30 free points would more than offset the maximum 24 points Chillicothe’s girls could have garnered by pins or forfeits.

As it turned out, GHS won both contested bouts – one by injury forfeit by Lady Hornet Addison Lewis at 132 pounds – as it gained a 42-12 verdict.

Against Brookfield, Chillicothe’s girls lost 36-12 and would have needed to win all three contested bouts to forge a 24-24 tie that would have tipped their way on the criteria tiebreaker.

While the Lady Hornets couldn’t pull off that feat, junior Karyna Ireland did secure a bout victory, stopping her BHS opponent at 143 pounds in 39 seconds. Teammates Abigail Clements (117) and Haliey Fahling (174), each of whom had no Gallatin opponent, lost by fall – Clements after 2:42 and Fahling at 1:31.

The Lady Hornets’ other six points against Brookfield came from Lewis when BHS had no one at her weight.

Clearly the dramatic high point of the Chillicothe boys’ night came in that last of the 14 bouts against Gallatin.

McCoy quickly went to the attack and took Johnson down for a 2-0 lead, but soon made that scoring irrelevant when he turned Johnson on his back and got him “flat” for the needed one count that gave the Hornet the win by fall and the Hornets the comeback triumph.

McCoy’s match-winner was one of only two CHS conquests among nine contested bout. The other came on 132-pounder Justin Pyle’s pin of his foe at 1:46 in the very first wrestled bout of the match.

In between those bookends, Gallatin grapplers grabbed a winning decision and six consecutive wins by fall in contested bouts. After the fifth of those pins at 182 pounds, GHS’ Bulldogs led 33-24, but the visitors’ vacancies at 195 and 220 pounds put the home team back in front at 36-33, setting the stage for the lead-swapping final two bouts.

In the Chillicothe-Brookfield boys’ battle, five “open” weights for the guests and one only for the hosts meant Chillicothe would need no more than 13 team points – and potentially less – out of the eight contested bouts to secure success.

The Hornets did much better than that.

With the competition beginning with the 120-pounds weight class, each side picked up six free points before actual competition commenced.

When it did, three BHS Bulldogs rang up three victories – one by decision and twice by first-period fall – to grab a lead. However, at 152 pounds, Hornets sophomore Bryce Dominique turned the tide Chillicothe’s direction.

Already having increased his early 7-1 lead to an 11-3 margin which, if maintained, would have given him a major decision, Dominique followed up a reversal with a pin of Max Alexander midway through the last period (4:58).

Teammate Brody Cairns took his cue from Dominique, establishing a big points lead by the third period and then closing out Gunnar Drescher at 4:44 to max out his points take. Having posted the bout’s first six points the CHS freshman was up 12-2 when the premature end came, narrowing Brookfield’s lead to 21-18.

With 24 forfeit points still to fall Chillicothe’s way in the last seven weight divisions, Cairns’ performance mathematically clinched the match for his team, but the Hornets went on to make the margin wider.

After Brookfield posted another victory by fall at 170 pounds, CHS 10th grader Brock Miller stopped his 182-pounds opponent after only 41 seconds - the match’s quickest finish short of a forfeit – and, in the last contested bout, McCoy made it a perfect personal night by pinning Clayton Doss in exactly one minute, according to reported results.