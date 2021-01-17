Two Chillicothe (Mo.) HS wrestlers win personal titles in own tourney Saturday

As reported to C-T

Chillicothe High School wrestling Hornets senior Sheldon Rader and Lady Hornets junior Abby Clements went undefeated in their respective lower weight divisions Saturday to give CHS a champion in each gender in the Chillicothe Invitational Tournament.

The event at the middle school fieldhouse drew 11 other schools and was the first time CHS had hosted a high school varsity tournament since December 1989.

With 2020 state medalist (at 113 pounds) Rader rolling through Saturday’s 120-pound division with a major decision and two wins by fall, the hosts earned 157 team points, leaving them third in the standings behind team champion Mid-Buchanan (275.5) and second-place Gallatin (166.5).

The girls’ individual competition ended with Clements atop the medals stand at 112 pounds following two wins by fall. With 30 points, the Lady Hornets stood fifth among the nine schools which scored. Marshall was the team champion with 64 points.

In addition to its two individual title-winners, Chillicothe had one girl (Karyna Ireland at 137 pounds) and one boy (Brock Miller at 195) secure second-place finishes with two victories in three bouts.

Taking third place for the Hornets were Lane McCoy (106), Lucas Reynolds (195), Wade Horton (220) and Christian Peniston (285). Haliey Fahling did the same for the Lady Hornets at 174.

In Saturday’s tournament, Rader – now 18-10 on the season – wrestled up a weight, but still prospered, going 3-0.

After a first-round bye, he posted a 19-10 major decision over Franklin Ruether of Columbia: Father Tolton Regional and a late-second-period pin of Kade Scheer of Southern Boone at 3:57 to earn a spot in the championship bout.

In it, opposed by Ethan Vidal of Mid-Buchanan, the Hornet produced a second-straight win by fall, this time at 2:40, to take the crown.

Clements’ path to her title required only two steps.

She opened with a win by fall over Marshall’s Jaedyn Borja just before the first period would have ended, closing it out at 1:57.

That put her against Mid-Buchanan’s Ariana Hartigan, who had lost only one of nine previous bouts this season. Clements (5-3) handed a second with a mid-second-segment pin at 2:57.

For Clements, it was her second tournament title of the season. She was crowned MEC 112-pounds champion last month.

Clements’ teammate and classmate Ireland, both juniors in their third year of involvement in the sport, won two of her three 137-pounds bouts to take second place in the round-robin-format competition. She began with a win by fall at 3:44, lost by fall at 2:27, and won again by fall in 57 seconds. Ireland improved her season record to 8-2.

The other Lady Hornet able to get into action Saturday was Fahling (5-6). She began strong with third-periods pins at 4:39 and 4:14 over Boonville and Macon opponents, respectively. However, she was pinned in each of her last two outings to finish third.

Hoping to compete, but unable to for health reasons, was 132-pounds sophomore Addison Lewis.

In the boys’ division, lone Hornets runnerup Miller (13-4) followed a bye with a pair of winning pins – over a Father Tolton foe in 3:12 and then over teammate Lucas Reynolds in 2:24. In the title bout, however, he was stopped by Creed Webster of Mid-Buchanan at 1:44.

The quartet of Chillicothe third-place finishers came at the opposite ends of the lineup, mostly the heavy end.

After preceding his semifinals loss to teammate Miller with a first-period pin of Trenton’s Nate Burkeybile, Reynolds bounced back to grab the 195-pounds third-place medal with a 1:09 victory over a Savannah opponent.

One weight class up, Horton followed a bye with a 3:25 win by fall. In the semifinals, he was bested by a Boonville Pirate in 3:00, but got a medal with a 2:56 victory over a Mid-Buchanan Dragon.

In the heaviest division, Peniston (11-5) also began with a bye, which he followed with a 1:07 win by fall over Trenton’s Kael Brock. In the semifinals, a Mid-Buchanan foe out-pointed him 5-2 to drop him into the third-place bout, where he bested fellow Hornet Dilyn Ulmer in 3:41.

McCoy (21-7), the team leader in bout wins currently, started with a bye, then stopped a Macon opponent in a half-minute. The semifinals saw a 9-6 decision loss to Mid-Buchanan’s Ryder Coons before he ended the third-place bout in 3:19 with a 16-0 technical fall.

Joining Ulmer in just missing out on a medal was 138-pounds Cayden Larson. After a bye and a win by fall over teammate Gavin Funk, he was shut out on a 13-0 major decision in the semifinals and then lost the third-place bout 4-0.

Three Chillicothe boys ended up coming out on the final line of the consolation bracket.

At 145 pounds, Bryce Dominique won his opening bout by major decision before losing by fall in the first period. On the consolation side, he bested teammate Cesar Mares by a 16-8 major decision and did the same to a Boonville opponent before finishing the day with four wins in five tries on a third-straight major decision, this time over a Gallatin foe.

At 152 pounds, Brody Cairns followed an opening bye with a decision loss in the championship quarterfinals. On the consolation side, he consecutively topped teammates Priest Bosley and Gauge Chenet – the former in 29 seconds and the latter on a 17-0 technical fall at 3:26. In the fifth-place bout, Cairns took a decision over a Boonville grappler.

At 132 pounds, Justin Pyle matched Dominique’s four wins in five bouts as the Hornets with the most victories on the day. He began with a pin win in 49 seconds before being decisioned 8-2 by a Southern Boone foe. Pyle recovered to stop a Father Tolton Regional wrestler in the first period, a Marshall one in 23 seconds, and finally a Benton Cardinal in 1:58.

Also competing Saturday for the Hornets were Joel Edwards at 113 pounds (lost both bouts), Logan Clark at 126 (lost both bouts), Aidan Zimmerman at 132 (won one, lost two), Funk (lost both bouts), Mares (lost both bouts), Bosley (lost both bouts), and Dawson Sutton (won two, lost two).

The CHS teams are slated to compete on the home mat again Tuesday against St. Joseph: Benton.