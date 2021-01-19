Tina-Avalon Girls Extend Win Streak with OT Victory over Mercer

As reported to C-T

A limited slate of Monday night play saw a big win for an area high school basketball team.

Riding a 6-games winning streak coming in, the Tina-Avalon Lady Dragons outlasted visiting Mercer 45-44 in overtime to raise their mark to 7-1. Mercer moved to 8-2.

The game was tied at halftime and had no more than two points of separation at the end of any quarter as the squads battled tooth and nail from start to finish.

The evening ended with the schools splitting close clashes. In a tilt that was knotted both after two and three periods, Mercer’s boys won the fourth by two points for a 43-41 decision.

Also Monday, Hardin-Central’s boys absorbed an 89-42 crunching from Lone Jack.

(G) Tina-Avalon 45, Mercer 44, ot

(B) Mercer 43, Tina-Avalon 41

TINA — Excellent scoring balance by coach Trent Moore’s T-A girls, including a key contribution from a reserve.

Pacing the Lady Dragons in scoring was Samantha Rounkles with 11 points, but close behind were Kadie Rounkles and Haley Rucker with 10 apiece. Supporting that trio were Regan Crowe and reserve Abby Jones with seven apiece.

With MHS’ Lady Cardinals up 29-28 after three quarters, the final eight minutes of regulation time turned into a free-throws shooting duel as each team managed only two 2-points field goals. Although its success rate wasn’t overly high, T-A managed to convert eight of 13 charity tosses, while Mercer netted seven of 12.

Those numbers translated to overtime, which saw only two more foul shots – both by the Lady Dragons’ S. Rounkles, who made one. However, that final T-A tally proved to be the contest’s deciding point as each side netted two deuces – the Lady Dragons’ from Crowe and K. Rounkles.

Although it’s not clear from a copy of the scorebook when it happened, Mercer’s top player, lanky Tori Meinecke, fouled out either during the fourth quarter or in OT after having scored 17 points. Emma Shipley, who had both Lady Cardinals baskets in the extra half-period, finished with the same total – 12 of which came in the fourth stanza and overtime.

Mercer finished with 12 made free throws out of 20 attempts, while Tina-Avalon managed to win despite 7-of-19 foul-line results.

The Lady Dragons have not lost since losing their opener to Alma: Santa Fe on Dec. 1.

Monday’s equally-tight boys’ game saw the host Dragons overcome a slow start with a strong second quarter, but succumb when it didn’t get a lot of “stops” in the final period.

With a handful of baskets, including a trey, Mercer grabbed a 12-5 lead after one frame, but the tables turned in the second. In it, Tina-Avalon had an 11-4 advantage, helped by Kaden Sturgeon and Hayden Dewey triples, leaving the teams dead even at 16 after 16 minutes.

Each side followed with a 12-points third quarter, leaving the last eight minutes to try to settle the score.

Scoring-wise, the Dragons (3-6) had good scoring depth, but no one prolific provider. Of the six T-A scorers, all had at least five points, topped by Ka. Sturgeon’s nine. Mercer’s Kaden Graham scored steadily throughout and finished with 20 markers. Brandon Wolfe chipped in 13.

T-A is to host Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris tonight (Tuesday), followed next by a Friday home game against Orrick and a Saturday postponement remake with Norborne, the girls’ game of which likely will determine this year’s Carroll-Livingston Activity Association regular-season champion and top seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

(G) Southwest Livingston 49, Brunswick 13

(B) Southwest Livingston 56, Brunswick 41

BRUNSWICK — In play last Saturday (unable to be reported before Tuesday, due to technical problems at the Ludlow school), the visitors posted a pair of triumphs in the tussles between Wildcats, although the boys’ game was more competitive than the current CLAA leaders from Southwest might have anticipated.

“Brunswick can be a dangerous team down the road as they are developing nicely compared to game film I viewed of them early in the season and prior to their quarantine,” noted Julie Bothwell, SLHS head coach.

As it was, senior guard/forward Patrick Warren’s double-double in scoring and rebounding as part of a strong all-around performance and well-distributed scoring led by Remington Woodcock’s 19 points and nine boards carried the day for the guests.

Warren tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, and six assists, Bothwell reports.

“Patrick had a good night in not only scoring, but all the other things that make for a good game,” praised the coach.

Also reaching twin figures in points for Southwest Livingston were Morgan Anderson and Chase Neptune with 10 each.

“We only hit one ‘3’ on the night,” Bothwell pointed out. “It was good for the boys to realize we could get the job done even when the long ball wasn’t falling.

“We got some good inside work from Remington and Morgan with the two of them scoring 15 of the 17 we got in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead.”

Getting a stiffer test than expected, Southwest’s Wildcats (6-2, 5-0) led only 24-17 at halftime, even though BHS’ top scorer on the season, Gus Kussman, was blanked prior to intermission.

Kussman came on strong in the second half with 10 points and Kobe Tatum matched the eight he had in the first half in the last, but Southwest boosted its output, too, to essentially double its halftime lead.

Tatum’s 16 points paced Brunswick with Damon McCall chipping in 11 and Kussman 10.

The girls’ game disintegrated into a runaway relatively quickly, but got especially ugly in the second and third quarters when, after trailing 21-7 after one stanza, BHS’ Lady Wildcats, who were without top player Addie Riley, didn’t get another field goal until the fourth.

Southwest’s girls (4-3, 3-1 conf.) had a big game from senior guard Lily Webb, who popped in 19 points. Her eight steals helped set up a number of those tallies, coach Bothwell noted. Matching Webb’s thefts total was Allee Hein, who turned hers into eight points.

“Lily and Allee were tough on the opponents in the zone defense,” the coach praised.

Matney Waters chipped in eight points, five rebounds, and five assists as SLHS shot well from the floor and committed a mere three turnovers, coach Bothwell related. The good shooting was facilitated by good passing as the visitors earned 20 assists.

Brunswick’s Rylee Meyer led her team with six points.

Next for Southwest is a recently-scheduled visit to Fayette Wednesday. Brunswick then will go to Fayette Thursday after hosting Norborne tonight (Tuesday).

(B) Lone Jack 89, Hardin-Central 42

LONE JACK — Hitting a dozen treys along the way, the hosts scored at least 25 points in each of the first three quarters to stage the runaway.

Hardin-Central (2-7) got 14 points from Trevor Gibson and by 10 from Mason Freece.

No score nor information on the girls' game was received nor could be located online.