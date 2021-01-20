Area’s Double-Digits Prep Hoops Winners Get New Member

The C-T area’s (outside of Chillicothe) high school basketball teams enjoying the most success thus far this season added to their hauls Tuesday.

The two area teams previously owning double-digits victory totals in 2020-21 triumphed again in conference contests and were joined in their “club” by a new member which notched a non-league triumph.

Polo’s Lady Panthers posted their 14th victory at home over Trenton, while Meadville’s Lady Eagles tallied No. 12 at Green City. Also Tuesday evening, Mendon: Northwestern’s Eagles got their 10th win of the season at Bevier.

Both Linn County High outings scheduled for this week – Tuesday’s at home against Novinger and Friday’s at Mercer – are postponed, presumably because of continued impact of COVID-19. LCHS did not participate in the preceding week’s Milan Invitational Tournament for that reason, a school official had informed the C-T.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will hope to be able to participate in next week’s Meadville Invitational Tournament.

(G) Meadville 61, Green City 29; (B) Green City 64, Meadville 50

GREEN CITY — For a second time this season, MHS’ Lady Eagles (12-2, 4-1 conf.) routed the Lady Gophers, this time on the GCHS floor.

Senior guard Kiera Holcer hit six of her 13 3-points attempts as part of a 23-points performance. She also had three assists.

Perhaps the best Lady Eagle in the game might have been Maggie McLain, who scored 16 points, including netting half of her eight trey tries, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Also strong was Mallory Dennis with 10 points, seven steals, and three assists.

Korrie Holcer dished out seven “dimes” and made six steals.

Meadville’s boys were steady, posting 25 points in each half, but a 35-points Gophers final half put the game away, effectively ending any chance at a conference crown for MHS’ boys.

The Eagles (9-5, 3-2 conf.) lost despite Kaje Tsikoyak’s red-hot perimeter shooting. The junior hit five of his six 3-pointers for 15 points, trailing teammate Trey Gannan’s 18 markers for team scoring honors. Gannan, seven of 11 from inside the arc, also had four assists and made two steals.

Conner Fletcher tacked on 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals as the Eagles lost in a game in which they buried half of their 3-points attempts.

Meadville’s would-be visit to Mendon: Northwestern Friday has been postponed to allow Northwestern to make up a conference postponement.

(G) Braymer 67, Hale/Bosworth 36

(B) Hale/Bosworth 67, Braymer 33

HALE — Their season having just started, Braymer’s Lady ’Cats moved to 2-0 overall and in the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association as four BHS scorers reached low double digits.

Raylee Hawkins led with 12 points, Hallie Russell hit three trifectas and tallied 11 points, and reserves Lexi O’Dell and Addyson Sween finished with 10 points apiece. Kennedy Stone, who sat out the last quarter, just missed making it a fifth, scoring nine.

Hale/Bosworth’s girls (0-10, 0-4 conf.) had the game’s top scorer as Karter Burnside fired in 20 points, half of them in the second stanza. She netted four treys, although she finished only six of 15 at the foul line.

As a team, the Lady Cardinals were only eight of 30 at the stripe.

The boys’ game provided essentially the same final score with the Cardinals (9-3, 4-1 conf.) outscoring the Bobcats 19-2 in the second period and also producing a quartet of double-figures scorers.

The game’s top scorer was Hale/Bosworth senior Jaeden Sears, who, along the way to his 19 points, went past 1,000 tallies for his Cardinals career.

Drake Heussner tacked on 14 for the winners, Ethan Hoerr 11, and Tristian Crose 10.

Braymer (0-2, 0-2 conf.) was led by Vincent Youtsey’s 10 points.

Hale/Bosworth hosts Southwest Livingston Friday, its boys needing to win to create a path to a share of the league crown. Braymer visits nearby Polo Thursday for its first non-conference contests.

(G) Bevier 35, Mendon: Northwestern 29

(B) Mendon: Northwestern 54, Bevier 21

BEVIER — Mendon: Northwestern’s boys (10-1) clobbered their hosts after the Lady Eagles (3-7) fell in non-conference play.

No specific information on the games was reported or available online.

Northwestern will make up its Jan. 11 CLAA postponement against Brunswick Friday, rather than hosting Meadville.

(G) Norborne 51, Brunswick 18; (B) Brunswick 63, Norborne 26

BRUNSWICK — Another set of dueling CLAA blowouts saw NHS’ girls stay unbeaten in the loop.

Welcoming Kate Brown back to the court after a COVID-19 quarantine the week before, her availability allowed Olivia Dooley to be held out completely to rest her recent injury, sustained during the prior week’s game against Hardin-Central.

Kayla Dooley fired in five triples and a game-high 25 points for the Lady Pirates (7-2, 3-0 conf.) with Melanie Cheney adding 10 and Brown and Gracie McKinney eight each. Addie Riley’s eight topped BHS (4-6, 1-4 conf.).

The BHS boys improved to 5-7, 2-3 in the CLAA. Norborne dropped to 1-9 and 1-3. No details on the boys’ game were reported.

Norborne’s girls will visit Keytesville Thursday before a Friday doubleheader at Kingsville. Brunswick is to visit Fayette Thursday.

(G) Tina-Avalon 54, Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 39

(B) Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 53, Tina-Avalon 32

TINA — Although perhaps not at their sharpest following the prior evening’s tension-filled, overtime victory over Mercer, the Lady Dragons (8-1) nevertheless kept smoking, racking up their eighth win in a row by 15 points.

The Dragons slipped to 3-7.

No information on the games was reported.

T-A gets back on the hardwoods Friday at home against Orrick before making up the Jan. 14 postponement at Norborne Saturday. That girls’ contest likely will decide this season’s CLAA regular-season champion.

(G) Polo 41, Trenton 26; (B) Trenton 46, Polo 43

POLO — Strong defense by the host Lady Panthers (14-1, 4-1 conf.) paved the way to the clear-cut Grand River Conference-East triumph.

The Polo girls limited Trenton to only 11 points through three quarters, allowing them to build an 18-points lead despite their own sub-par offensive output.

Mary Copeland’s 11 points and Lily Gentry’s 10 paced Greg Keith’s squad. Morgan King paced THS with nine.

The boys’ game was close throughout the game before Trenton hit a big “3” late in the final period to help decide it, PHS boys’ coach Morgan Dickson shared.

Peyton Harris had a half-dozen treys – three of them in the first period – to lead the Bulldogs with 18 points. Eight of Chase Otto’s 12 came in the closing quarter.

Polo (2-13, 0-5 conf.) saw Garrett Daughters lead the way with 15 points. Jace Bolling added 12. The Panthers’ top scorer on the season, Trent Raby, was held to nine points, only one after halftime.

Polo has a Friday visit from Braymer on tap next.

(B) Bucklin/Macon County R-4 42, Breckenridge 34

BUCKLIN — Breckenridge’s Bulldogs took a pretty strong run at avoiding a winless season (outside of the forfeit victory they’ll get from CLAA foe Keytesville), but still dropped to 0-6.

No details on the contest were reported.

BHS is slated to make up a December postponement against Jamesport: Tri-County Thursday.

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 42, Winston 41

(B) Winston 59, Jamesport: Tri-County 23

JAMESPORT — The host Tri-County Lady Mustangs (6-4, 3-0) kept their Harrison-Daviess Conference record unblemished Tuesday by the barest of margins.

The Mustangs (4-4, 1-2) then couldn’t keep up with Winston’s Cardinals.

No information on Tuesday’s game was received.

For the Lady Mustangs, their victory followed what head coach Jeremy Slaughter called a “rough week for us” during the South Harrison Tournament last week.

“We are struggling with our health and conditioning right now, “ he noted after the TCHS girls lost to larger school South Harrison 51-37 in the tourney’s opening round, defeated Northeast Nodaway 42-32 in the consolation semifinals, and finally fell to North Harrison 42-30 for consolation.

“This is a tough group that I am confident will rebound at some points,” the coach predicted.

Destiny Gutshall led the Tri-County girls in scoring in each tournament game with 17, 18, and 15 points, respectively.

(G) Maryville 66, Hamilton: Penney 30

HAMILTON — The rampaging MHS Lady Spoofhounds, fresh from beating a top-ranked Iowa larger-school team, had no issue subduing Hamilton’s girls Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets sagged to 6-7 heading into a recently-slated Wednesday meeting with a Missouri small-school ranked squad, Milan.

No information was reported on the Maryville contest.

(G) Hardin-Central 39, Keytesville 32

KEYTESVILLE — Two CLAA squads with only one win each beforehand clashed Tuesday with the visiting Lady Bulldogs doubling their victories total in a close game.

HCHS (2-8, 1-3 conf.) had a bit the better of each of the first three quarters to hold a 30-22 advantage. Keytesville (1-4, 1-3 conf.) outscored its guest by a point in the last frame, but was not able to make up the necessary ground.

For Hardin-Central, which won despite shooting only 21 percent from the floor and 37 percent at the foul line, Morgan Finley led the way with 10 rebounds and eight points. Alexis Yockel dished out three assists.

HCHS made 16 steals on the night and corralled 40 rebounds – 22 on the offensive end, according to stats posted online by its coach.

The boys’ game was a forfeit, due to Keytesville’s lack of a team. That boosted the Bulldogs’ record to 3-7 with a 3-2 league log.