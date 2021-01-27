Meadville, Hamilton Prep Basketball Tournaments Get Going Day Late

As reported to C-T

Nothing surprising, other than perhaps the fact that they were able to begin play, came out of the Meadville and Hamilton high school basketball tournaments Tuesday (Jan. 26).

At Meadville, both No. 1 seeds won by 40-plus points, but the fifth-seeded Mendon: Northwestern girls did manage to best rusty Linn County, which hadn’t been in competition in over two weeks, due to COVID-19 quarantines.

Also able to get underway a day later than planned, but also with three would-be bracketed quarterfinal contests eliminated by quarantines, was the Hamilton tourney. Three games were played there, though, with the host Penney Lady Hornets, the second-seeded East Buchanan girls, and Gallatin boys prevailing.

The only outcome known initially from the final three first-round games of the 61st-annual Keytesville Invitational was the Higbee boys’ 77-43 waltz past Bevier. The second-seeded Southwest Livingston girls’ game against Bevier was postponed (now reset for Thursday at 7 p.m.), while the Brunswick-Madison girls’ clash was forfeited by Madison.

MEADVILLE TOURNAMENT

(G) Meadville 79, Hale/Bosworth 23

(B) Mendon: Northwestern 80, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 35

(B) Hale/Bosworth 59, Linn County 43

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 46, Linn County 37

MEADVILLE — Even with senior forward Hunter Stockwell, one of their top players, again sitting out, the top-seeded Northwestern boys cruised as Clayton Gregory hit for 20 points, Isaac Zahner for 19, and junior Gannon Johnson for 12. Johnson knocked down four treys and Zahner three.

Bucklin/Macon County R-4's Nacho Guerrero led all scorers with 22 tallies, hitting five triples.

Tuesday's other boys' game saw Hale/Bosworth's Cardinals steadily pull away from Linn County's Mustangs. The Cardinals led by four after one period, nine at halftime, and 17 after three.

Jaeden Sears' 18 points for Hale/Bosworth led all scorers. Three teammates joined him in double figures. Ethan Hoerr had 11 and Dillon Rounkles and Drake Heussner 10 apiece.

Linn County was led by Gage Seals' 14 markers and Trae Hoerrmann's 12.

Alyssa Adams notched a game-high 23 points to lead Northwestern's girls to their victory. She was backed up by Halie Smith's 11 and Alexa McCollum's 10.

LCHS' Lady Mustang Morgan Livingston led her club with 17.

With those results, however, one of the tourney’s Friday championship-semifinals pairings was firmed up – Meadville’s girls (13-2) vs. Northwestern (4-8) at 7 p.m.

On the consolation side, Linn County’s Lady Mustangs (4-5) and Hale/Bosworth (0-13) will go at it Thursday at 7.

On the boys’ side, Northwestern’s Eagles raised their mark to 12-1 and Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals to 11-4 with their triumphs. The LCHS boys dipped to 0-8.

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

(G) Hamilton: Penney 51, Higginsvilld 35

(B) Gallatin 67, Hamilton: Penney 43

(G) East Buchanan 56, Gallatin 19

HAMILTON — The host Lady Hornets (7-9) advanced to a Friday 4:30 p.m. championship-semifinals meeting with top-seeded East Atchison, one of the walkover winners, behind the 1-2 punch of Brighton Swindler and Somers Finch again.

Swindler poured through 23 points and Finch netted 16 in the 16-points victory Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets used a 20-9 second-stanza spread to establish a 32-18 halftime lead and kept their margin in that vicinity most of the last two quarters.

Hamilton’s boys led heavily-favored Gallatin 10-8 after one period in their “pool” game, but then the tide turned. A 25-8 second frame favoring the Bulldogs left them in front 33-18 at intermission and they kept on going.

Sophomore star Isaac Bird’s 16 points paced the GHS win, with Peyton Feiden’s right behind with 15 and Brett Hemry adding 11.

The host Hornets had the contest’s top scorer – post man Andrew Rich with 19.

Hamilton’s boys will face East Buchanan Wednesday at 7 p.m. in their other “pool” outing, needing to knock off the No. 3 seed to avoid dropping into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. consolation contest.

Tuesday’s other game in the tourney saw “East Buck’s” girls crush Gallatin behind 20 Lilly Schilling points and 17 by Maya Watkins.

After four of the tourney’s six quarterfinal-round bracketed games were scrubbed, due to some schools fighting the coronavirus, the latest iteration of the tourney’s brackets had Wednesday’s schedule including a 4:30 p.m. boys' "pool" game between the Hamilton and East Buchanan boys and the 5:45 boys' championship semifinal between No. 1 seed Higginsville and South Harrison.

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

(B) Mid-Buchanan 63, Polo 23

DEARBORN — The 1-vs.-8 boys' game in the first round of the North Platte Invitational Tuesday resulted in the anticipated runaway.

Javan Noyes' 15 points led the Mid-Buchanan Dragons' victory over Polo (3-15). The beaten Panthers were topped by Trent Raby's nine points.