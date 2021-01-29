Two wins make mat coach Smith CHS’ all-time wins leader

As reported to C-T

MACON — It loomed as inevitable for a week or more, but winter weather delayed Chad Smith’s ascendance to the top rung of Chillicothe High School’s wrestling coaches’ career wins ladder this week.

However, a couple of nights later than initially projected, the 2020-21 Hornets posted their 19th and 20th dual-match victories of the season Thursday, elevating their seventh-year head coach to No. 1 all-time in CHS mat coaching wins.

The 51-24 triumph over North Callaway and 54-21 verdict over host Macon left Smith with 138 match wins in his nearly seven years at the Hornets’ helm. That is two more than Doug Long’s teams produced in his 20 years in charge from 1977-95 and in 1999-2000.

Since shifting east from Hamilton for the 2014-15 school year and wrestling season, Smith’s grappling groups have compiled an overall record of 138-40, including now a 20-7 mark this season.

This is the fourth year in those seven with at least 20 winning dual-match decisions. Barring postponements, three duals remain on this season’s schedule.

Thursday’s closer match for CHS saw it gain a 27-24 advantage in 10 contested bouts, but 24 forfeiture points made the outcome academic in the latter half of the match.

The Hornets split the contested bouts with North Callaway, receiving wins by fall from Sheldon Rader at 120 pounds (3:59), Brody Cairns at 152 (1:00), Lucas Reynolds at 195 (1:32), and Lane McCoy in the 106-pounds finale (1:55). Bryce Dominique won by 13-8 decision at 145 pounds.

NCHS’ Thunderbirds had three wins by fall and two by decision.

Against Macon, once again 10 weight divisions produced competition, of which the two sides split the results. In that one, though, CHS’ scoring advantage in contested bouts was 30-21 as all five of its triumphs were by pin.

Reynolds, Cairns and Rader were among the winning group again, Reynolds prevailing in 1:05, Rader in 1:56, and Cairns in 2:46. Joining them in earning falls were Joel Edwards at 106 pounds (0:49) and Brock Miller at 182 (2:32).

North Callaway had no girls make the trip, but Macon had four to Chillicothe’s three with one weight overlap.

At 112 pounds, CHS’ Abby Clements won by fall at an undisclosed time. Paired with Addison Lewis’ and Karyna Ireland’s forfeit victories, it meant an 18-18 tie as three Macon girls were unopposed.

With Saturday’s originally-scheduled Odessa Tournament having been canceled about 10 days ago, the Chillicothe wrestlers have the weekend off.

They’re next slated to host Marceline and Trenton Tuesday.