Waters, Webb Power Southwest Livingston Girls’ Delayed First-Round Win

As reported to C-T

High school basketball tournaments around the area and region resumed in mostly-full force Thursday night with one school having non-tourney action thrown in for a change of pace.

Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats finally got to play their opening-round game in the Keytesville Invitational and, behind Matney Waters’ double-double and Lily Webb’s big scoring night, advanced to Friday’s title semifinals.

At Meadville, the consolation semifinals produced survival victories for the Tina-Avalon boys and both Linn County squads.

At Hamilton, a mix of “pool play” contests and a consolation semifinal didn’t involve the hosts, the only C-T coverage area team competing there this year.

Outside of tournaments, Braymer – which originally planned to play in the Hamilton tourney before begging off prior to Christmas, due to COVID-19 worries – gained a girls’ triumph over Winston as part of a home split.

KEYTESVILLE TOURNAMENT

(G) Southwest Livingston 62, Keytesville 37

With no game or even practice time the previous six days, according to coach Julie Bothwell, Southwest Livingston’s second-seeded Lady Wildcats (7-4) found themselves in a 25-20 game at halftime, but then “played up to par” over the final 16 minutes.

“Keytesville is scrappy and hits the boards well and hit some big 3s to give them a shot of energy,” Bothwell said of the opening half.

Webb scored 11 points to pace SLHS’ 21-7 third-quarter advantage that blew a hole in the game, eventually finishing with a game-high 22 points. She also filled out her stats line with eight assists, eight rebounds, and six steals.

Waters approached a triple-double, popping in 17 points and grabbing a team-best 13 rebounds. She tacked on seven assists.

Allee Hein and Makenna Campbell chipped in 10 points each and Kailey Hulett snared 11 rebounds.

Keytesville’s Lady Tigers (1-7), who hit first treys in the first half to stay close, got 11 points from Kinsey Wilhoit and had three others with seven or eight.

In the championship semifinals Friday, Southwest Livingston’s girls will play Brunswick at 7 p.m., right after the top-seeded SLHS boys, who had a first-round bye, go against Norborne at 5:45.

MEADVILLE TOURNAMENT

(B) Tina-Avalon 63, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 45

(B) Linn County 51, Mercer 44

(G) Linn County 58, Hale/Bosworth 32

(G) Bucklin/Macon County R-4 58, Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 42

Tina-Avalon’s Dragons reached Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. consolation final with a 32-18 second half.

Kylier Sturgeon scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the first three periods. Also in twin digits for the Dragons were Kaden Sturgeon with 14, Hunter Colliver with 12, and Trent Grossman with 11.

Linn County’s Mustangs will be T-A’s opponent Saturday morning after Cody Murrell’s 17 markers and Gage Seals’ 10 led them past Mercer.

LCHS’ girls reached Saturday’s 10 a.m. consolation final largely on the strength of Morgan Livingston’s eight 3-pointers and career-high 31 points – all coming in the first three stanzas. Alyssa Bukovac did add 15 to the cause.

Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals received 22 from Karter Burnside.

Ali Burns’ 30 points led Bucklin/Macon County R-4’s girls to their triumph.

(G) Braymer 63, Winston 46

(B) Winston 75, Braymer 19

BRAYMER — BHS’ Lady ’Cats used a 16-7 second quarter to open an 11-points halftime lead and controlled things throughout the final half Thursday, eventually leading by more than 20 before winning by 17.

Four Braymer girls scored in dual digits, paced by Raylee Hawkins’ 13 points. Kennedy Stone had 12, Hallie Russell 11, and Addyson Sweem 10.