Six thirds mark wrestling Hornets’ final regular-season tourney

As reported to C-T

Chillicothe High School’s wrestling regular season concluded last night (Tuesday) when they hosted Trenton and Marceline in a double dual (for results, visit our www.chillicothenews.com/sports website).

Last Saturday, the Hornets wrapped up their regular season tournament slate by participating in a recently-scheduled non-team tournament hosted by St. Joseph: Benton. It filled a gap left when COVID-19 problems prompted Odessa to call off the tournament in which the Hornets were going to participate.

Although they sent virtually their entire varsity lineup plus four junior-varsity grapplers, the best Chillicothe could do in the tourney at St. Joseph was a half-dozen third-place finishes. Those came at 106, 132, 152, 160, 182, and 285 pounds.

The most notable – or at least surprising – was freshman middleweight Gauge Chenet, who had his best day of the season with three victories in five bouts.

Filling the 160-pounds slot, he won by fall three times, one with only 14 seconds left. Both of his losses were by fall.

At 285, Christian Peniston won three times, all by fall, including a pair of first-minute wins. His defeats were by a 5-1 decision and by fall against a 3-losses (for the season) opponent.

At 182, sophomore Brock Miller also went 3-2 on the day, losing by fall and injury default, while winning three first-period pins.

Midland Empire Conference champion Brody Cairns won three of five bouts, as well, with both losses by decisions (4-3 and 8-3). He had two wins by first-period pin and also claimed a major decision. His third-place bout victory was his team-high 29th of the season.

One win behind him now is 106-pounds fellow freshman Lane McCoy, who went a team-best 4-1 Saturday. He pinned three of his opponents, including a 24-8 foe in the third-place bout, and had a technical fall by a 21-4 margin in less than a period. His lone loss wasa loss by pin to a Savannah standout with a 27-3 mark.

Justin Pyle took third at 132 pounds, matching McCoy’s 4-1 showing. Pyle lost by fall in his opening bout of round-robin action, but then claimed two falls, a major decision, and a 16-10 decision in the third-place battle.

Finishing fourth for Chillicothe at the Benton tourney were Cayden Larson at 138 pounds, Dawson Sutton at 170, Lucas Reynolds at 195, and Wade Horton at 220.

Bryce Dominique was sixth at 145 and Logan Clark eighth at 120.

Senior 2020 state medalist Sheldon Rader did not participate in the tournament.

Hornets jayvees who competed Saturday included Cesar Mares (145), James Griffin (285), Priest Bosley (152), and Joel Edwards (106). Edwards and Griffin won twice each and Bosley and Mares once apiece.

The Chillicothe girls now will point toward their district tournament competition this coming weekend, while the boys have an extra week to tune up before the start of their postseason.