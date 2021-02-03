Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Wrestling Hornets End Regular Season 22-7

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

In a jumbled, COVID-19-ravaged 2020-21 season, Chillicothe High School’s wrestling Hornets wrapped up their regular campaign fittingly – in more ways than one – Tuesday (Feb. 2).

Hosting Trenton and Marceline in a double-dual with, purposely, the only illumination in the Chillicothe Middle School field house being a directly-overhead spotlight, CHS won only four of 12 contested bouts, yet posted match victories by wide margins to finish 22-7 in dual competition on the season. Of course, as a matter of fact, Chillicothe could have swept without winning any, as long as it mixed in a few non-fall losses against Trenton

First, 10 of the 14 weight divisions in their match against Marceline saw MHS choosing not to have an entry, surrendering 60 points to the Hornets. Even when CHS gained only one winning decision out of the four bouts wrestled, it officially entered a 63-15 match victory in the record book.

After Marceline and Trenton went that paucity of participation one better (or worse, depending on the perspective) by having only three contested bouts out of a possible 14 in their dual, which THS claimed 46-12, Chillicothe returned to the mat and, with three contested wins out of eight opportunities, notched a 54-25 verdict over the Bulldogs.

With that few bouts to try to do so, CHS did not have any of its lineup members win two contested bouts on the evening.

Against Marceline, the lone Hornets win came in the final of the four bouts when freshman Justin Pyle decisioned his 132-pounds opponent 8-5.

In the Trenton match, frosh 152-pounds entry Brody Cairns registered his team-high 30th bout win with a pin with less than a half-second to go in the opening period, sophomore Lucas Reynolds finished his 195-pounds foe four seconds before the first segment ended, and junior Christian Peniston won by fall 39 seconds into the second period.

The 22 dual-match victories by this year’s Hornets, who will have their district-tournament competition at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, left seventh-year head coach Chad Smith with exactly 140 such wins in his tenure at CHS – an average of precisely 20 per year. Last week, he passed Doug Long’s career total of 136 wins to become the Chillicothe program’s head coach with the most all-time dual victories.

Chillicothe’s Lady Hornets were not in action Tuesday. Already having completed their regular season, they are preparing for Friday’s and Saturday’s Class 1 district tournament at Mid-Buchanan High School at Willow Brook.