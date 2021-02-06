St. Joseph: Benton teams do job in OT to sweep Chillicothe HS basketball boys

As reported to C-T

ST. JOSEPH — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ basketball Hornets apparently exhausted themselves – or at least their effectiveness – in battling to catch up with St. Joseph: Benton during their scheduled basketball shifts Friday.

After CHS junior-varsity uncorked three last-minute 3-pointers to send their game to overtime – and promptly were outscored 6-0 in the extra two minutes, the varsity Hornets likewise saw all the hard work they put into erasing a 10-points deficit in the third quarter and forcing four extra minutes of action go for nought when Benton’s Cardinals blitzed them 15-6 in OT for a 55-45 Midland Empire Conference decision.

The varsity loss was Chillicothe’s second-straight in MEC road play during the week and their third in the past six contests since starting the 2020-21 season with a 9-3 mark.

After a 3-games week this week, the Hornets (12-6, 1-2 conf.) will have a full seven days to try to get the ship pointed back in the right direction. Their next game is slated for next Friday at Savannah as part of a girls’/boys’ MEC varsity doubleheader.

Friday’s CHS “A” game loss at St. Joseph seemed to have momentum favorable for the Hornets going into overtime.

Not only had they netted 17 of the last 24 points to blot out a 33-23 deficit the home team owned fairly early in the third period, but the most offensively-effective Cardinal of regulation time, 6’3” sophomore forward Denver Domann fouled on the play which allowed Hayden Simmer to net the two free throws which, with 44 ticks left, tied the game at 40-40 and subsequently caused overtime.

However, BHS 6’6” junior forward Kason Mauzey, in foul trouble himself in the second half and stapled to the bench for much of it after scoring 10 times in the first half, reasserted himself in and around the paint.

He tallied his squad’s first four points to snap the pre-OT tie and then trumped Simmer’s and the Hornets’ first overtime points with a basket-and-1 play only about 15 seconds later.

With less than two minutes to again try to catch up, the Hornets committed turnovers on each of their next two possessions, which Benton followed with a basket and a free throw to boost its margin to nine points with a minute left.

That settled things.

The contest saw Chillicothe unable to generate much scoring in the second quarter going in front 13-12 when Griff Bonderer canned a pull-up trey from just right of the key with a second left in the first stanza.

Benton (10-7, 3-0 conf.) notched the first eight points of the second and ultimately out-pointed the Hornets 17-5 in the frame to earn a 29-17 halftime margin. A deuce in the early moments of the second half raised the gap to a game-most 13 points, 31-18, but then the Hornets dug in their heels.

Limiting the home team to only eight points the remainder of the half, they rode a pair of Bonderer 23-fee treys and his eight points and five Cayden Potter markers to get within 35-31 going to the fourth.

Chillicothe first caught up when Simmer nailed a trifecta with just under 3:50 left in regulation time.

That proved to be the last field goal of the fourth quarter. Benton edged ahead by two with a pair of free throws in four chances, but Simmer got both of his attempts to fall – the second with a couple of friendly bounces off the foreign rim – to level the score again at 40. When Benton ran the clock down and attempted a final shot that missed from the left elbow of the lane, the varsity game was OT-bound, as well.

There, Mauzey began the scoring with two free throws 22 seconds in, starting him rocketing to 10 points in the extra time, a pace Chillicothe could come nowhere close to matching.

Statistically Friday, Mauzey’s OT magnificence left him with a game-high 20 points, including 8-of-9 free-throw shooting. Domann and Allan Coy joined him in twin figures with 11 apiece and Adrian Byrd just missed with nine.

For the Hornets, Bonderer had a game-high 25 points, highlighted by five triples, and Simmer provided another 13 tallies. However, the rest of the CHS roster produced a composite seven points over the 36 minutes.

Sophomore Bonderer’s six rebounds also paced the Hornets in that category.