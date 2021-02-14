District wrestling champions Rader, Miller top nine Chillicothe (Mo.) sectional qualifiers

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

With senior 2020 state medalist Sheldon Rader and sophomore Brock Miller leading the way with individual title-winning performances, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ 2020-21 wrestling Hornets posted a strong fourth-place team finish and advanced nine team members to the next step along the trail to the state tournament in Saturday’s (Feb. 13) Class 2 District 7 Tournament CHS hosted.

Rader, at 113 pounds, and Miller, at 182, had different winning methods for capturing their solo crowns.

The youngster pinned all three of his opponents in less than three minutes, including a surprisingly-quick 53-seconds stoppage of top seed Hunter Riley of Odessa in the finals.

The veteran didn’t get a true “fall” over any of his three foes, but did open with a third-period technical fall when he took a 16-1 lead. He then out-pointed his semifinals opponent 15-8 before posting a commanding 13-4 major decision over Gavin Mills of Marshall in the championship round.

By dint of their finishes, Rader and Miller project to have solid chances to place among the top three at sectional at Excelsior Springs in two weeks, the level of finish required to advance to next month’s state tournament.

Also stamping himself as a top contender for a state appearance was Hornets 152-pounds freshman Brody Cairns. He finished second at district Saturday, following a quarterfinals bye and semifinals major-decision win (22-10) with a 6-2 loss to Oak Grove’s Carson Smith in the title bout.

The other six CHS wrestlers who earned advancement to sectional – junior Wade Horton (220 pounds), sophomores Lucas Reynolds (195) and Bryce Dominique (145), and frosh Gauge Chenet (160), Justin Pyle (132), and Lane McCoy (106) – figure to have an uphill climb after finishing either third or fourth at district.

At sectional, the top four District 7 finishers will be grouped with the top four from District 8 for another double-elimination competition. In order for this year’s state tournaments for each of the four boys’ classifications to be conducted on a single day, the number of qualifiers will be limited to 12, rather than 16. That means only three from each of the four sectionals will move on.

A sectional tournament between districts and state was reinstituted this year – for the first time since 2004 (ironically, also the last time CHS had hosted a district tourney) – as a means of minimizing the potential spreading of COVID-19.

Rather than bringing wrestlers and some fans from about twice as many schools to half as many sites, as has been done since 2005, the three-tier postseason approach was renewed.

In addition, the duration of the state-qualifying process was elongated with two weeks between districts and sectionals and nearly that between sectionals and state. That will allow for the possibility of a wrestler who qualified for the next level of competition, but discovered, in the immediate aftermath of the prior event, to need quarantining for the coronavirus time to potentially complete that isolation and still compete.

The nine Chillicothe advancers was perhaps slightly higher than might have been anticipated, particularly given the youth of the Hornets’ district lineup; half of it was freshmen. However, it was not a shockingly large total.

Collectively, the CHS boys amassed 124-1/2 team points, leaving them right in the middle of the 7-teams pack. In a close, close finish for the district team crown, Odessa (163) nosed out runnerup Kirsville (159) and Oak Grove (157).

(Additional details on Chillicothe wrestlers’ performances in Saturday’s district tournament will be added to this story Sunday and in the print-edition version which will come out Wednesday.)