No Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Lady Hornets make state wrestling

As reported to C-T

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Nine Chillicothe (Mo.) High School wrestling Hornets continue to prepare for their crack at advancing to this year’s unique state tournament, but a pair of Lady Hornets had that possibility eliminated Saturday (Feb. 20).

Having advanced two of their three district-tournament entrants on to the sectional tournament at Platte City as fourth-place finishers, the Lady Hornets didn’t have particularly good prospects for having either 112-pounds entrant Abby Clements or 137-pounder Karyna Ireland post the top-3 finish at sectional necessary to advance to state. As it turned out, the two juniors – each in their third year with the CHS program – had to settle for the distinction of being the first Chillicothe girls ever to move beyond district.

In this past Saturday’s action at Platte County High School, Midland Empire Conference champion Clements had the slightly-better showing, even though both she and Ireland dropped both of their bouts.

Clements opened the tourney by not only lasting the full six minutes against Chloe Sheckells of Kansas City: Staley, but being relatively competitive in losing by only a 6-1 decision.

That put Clements on the consolation side of the bracket, from where a third-place finish still was a possibility. However, there, Marceline’s Sarah Kussman gained a 4:50 win by fall to eliminate the Lady Hornet. Clements concluded her season with an 11-9 record.

Ireland dropped her opening bout in the 8-competitors event by fall to Finley Bickford of Riverside: Park Hill South at 2:49 and her initial consolation-side outing by fall at 1:42 to MaKayla Provin of Cameron. Ireland closed her season with a team-best 14-7 record.

The boys' sectional tournament will be at Excelsior Springs next Saturday (Feb. 27).