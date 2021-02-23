Five area prep hoops teams extended seasons Monday

As reported to C-T

A handful of high school basketball teams covered by the C-T kept their 2020-21 seasons going for at least a couple more days Monday (Feb. 22).

In Class 1 boys’ games, in District 12, Tina-Avalon bested Brunswick 52-42 and Hale/Bosworth waxed Bucklin/Macon County R-4 71-41. In District 14, Linn County took out Mercer 69-65, while, in Class 3 District 16, Hamilton: Penney was beaten by Brookfield 49-40.

In girls’ contests, in Class 1 District 13, Hardin-Central nipped Southwest Livingston 41-39 and Braymer stamped out Orrick 54-16. In Class 2 District 15, Polo turned back Maysville 56-45.

In the three Class 1 district tourneys with area teams participating, semifinals play begins Tuesday with boys’ action in District 13 and with girls’ in Districts 12 and 14.

In District 13, Southwest Livingston will visit Alma: Santa Fe (due to Southwest Livingston’s court not meeting Missouri State High School Activities Association postseason specs) and Norborne will be at No. 1 seed Orrick.

In District 12, top seed Tina-Avalon’s Lady Dragons will welcome Mendon: Northwestern and No. 2 Meadville’s girls will host Brunswick.

In District 14, Linn County’s girls will go to No. 1 seed Mercer while No. 2 Jamesport: Tri-County is hosting North Harrison.

Class 3 District 16 will have its girls’ quarterfinals Tuesday, including Hamilton hosting Brookfield.

All of Tuesday’s games are to have 6 p.m. tipoffs.

Recapping Monday’s results for area teams:

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 12

(B) #4 Tina-Avalon 52, Brunswick 42

TINA — The host Dragons (8-14) turned aside fellow Carroll-Livingston Activity Association member Brunswick (6-15) to get a shot at top seed Northwestern at Mendon on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

No details on T-A’s victory were related before this article first was posted.

(B) #3 Hale/Bosworth 71, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 41

HALE — The host Cardinals (16-8) easily took the all-co-ops contest, giving them a Wednesday 6 p.m. date with No. 2 seed Meadville, which had the first round off.

No details on Hale/Bosworth’s cruise were available when this article first was posted.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 13

(G) #5 Hardin-Central 41, #4 Southwest Livingston 39

HARDIN — HCHS’ Lady Bulldogs pulled off the minor surprise, ending the Lady Wildcats’ 11-9 season.

No details on the game had been reported at the time of the original posting of this story.

Hardin-Central (7-11), an early December victim of Southwest’s, gets the honor of dueling rested Norborne in Wednesday’s semifinals. The top seed had a first-round bye and won’t have played in six nights, so it will be well-rested, not that HCHS has been busy with one outing the previous seven nights.

(G) #3 Braymer 54, Orrick 16

BRAYMER — The Lady ’Cats, surely appreciative of having not had games Saturday or Sunday after playing 4-straight nights last week, didn’t have to expend much energy to handle lowly Orrick.

No specifics on the game were reported prior to the original posting of this story.

The Braymer girls (8-4) will go visit Alma: Santa Fe Wednesday for their semifinal clash.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14

(B) #4 Linn County 69, Mercer 65

PURDIN — The home court edge helped pay dividends for LCHS’ Mustangs as they joined their female counterparts in reaching the district semifinals after COVID-19-crimped, ho-hum regular seasons.

Linn County’s boys (4-11) turned the game their way in the middle 16 minutes.

Down 20-15 after one period and ultimately out-pointed 22-19 in the fourth, the Mustangs held advantages of 19-12 in the second and 16-11 in the third to tip the scales their way.

Diversification of the points production was a big plus for LCHS as three players scored in dual digits and another had nine. Leading the Mustangs’ attack was veteran Cody Murrell with 22 points, 20 of those in the last 24 minutes. Right behind was Gage Seals with 20, eight of them in each of the first and last stanzas. Mason Small stood tall in the third period with 10 of his 14 tallies and Cooper Ballinger had all nine of his before halftime.

Another big factor in the outcome was Linn County’s 18-6 advantage in free-throw points. It hit 18 of 28, including seven of 10 in the final frame.

Mercer, which finished six of 12 at the line, had three twin-figures scorers, too, including a game-most 33 from Tyler Meinecke, but only those three scored. Kaden Graham had 17 and Thad Reed popped in three treys and the other 15 markers.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, Linn County will test top seed Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris at 6 p.m.

(B) #3 East Harrison 54, Jamesport: Tri-County 21

JAMESPORT — Tri-County’s Mustangs, getting to play at home despite being the lower seed because Cainsville’s court doesn’t meet state requirements, couldn’t parlay that into even a competitive game, not after netting only two second-period points.

East Harrison transformed a strong, but not overwhelming 14-6 lead after one stanza into halftime command by out-scoring the Mustangs 12-2 in the second frame.

Tri-County’s boys (6-12) could not keep the Cainsville/Ridgeway co-op club’s Adam Rinehart from getting a clean look from outside the arc and he made the Mustangs pay in a big way. He hit four trifectas in the opening period alone, added two more in the second as he finished the first half with 22 of his team’s 26 tallies, and netted his seventh of the night as the teams played out the string in the fourth.

Rinehart finished with a game-high 29 points, easily outscoring TCHS singlehandedly. Mark Willis chipped in 18, all after halftime.

Tri-County had six points from Garrett Skinner and three apiece from five other players.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

(B) #5 Brookfield 49, #4 Hamilton: Penney 40

HAMILTON — The guest Bulldogs, continuing their elevated performance level of the late season, turned Monday’s contest their way with a 14-2 advantage in the second period.

That segment left BHS with a 23-11 lead going to the final half and Hamilton’s boys could never cut too significantly into it, although they did creep within 33-25 going to the final frame.

A half-dozen points each from Carsen Beckman and Tommy Gunn provided most of the Brookfield offense in the pivotal segment, but the story indisputably was the Bulldogs’ defensive play during the period. They held the home team to only a lone Jared Potts deuce to seize control.

Even with Hornets forward Andrew Rich coming alive after intermission with 11 points in what turned out to be his final prep contest, the Penney High boys were too far behind, especially when Brookfield (6-16) prospered at the foul line down the stretch to win for a second-straight contest. Modest though it is, that is BHS’ first winning “streak” of the season.

Gunn, perhaps playing the game of his life, already had 10 points through three periods before sinking the first seven of the 10 free throws he took in the last stanza. Making eight of those 10, he ended the night with a game-high 18 points.

Joining him in twin figures were Beau Kunkel with 13 points and Beckman with 11. Rich’s 16 and Potts’ 15 tallies topped Hamilton (5-16).

Led by Gunn’s 10-of-12 night, the victorious Bulldogs made 11 of 17 free throws to help them gain a shot at top-seeded Milan Wednesday.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

(G) #4 Polo 56, Maysville 45

POLO — The host Lady Panthers (19-5) kept hopes of a 20-wins season breathing with a balanced scoring attack and strong defense through three quarters.

PHS seized a 12-4 lead after one stanza and boosted it to 21-10 at the half. The two sides then evenly split 70 post-intermission markers to leave the home team moving on to Wednesday’s semifinals against top seeded Mid-Buchanan.

The Lady Panthers put four scorers in double digits, led by Mary Copeland’s 18 points, 10 of which helped PHS preserve its lead in the fourth quarter. Chipping in 11 was Haley Aubrey, while Chloe Gilbert and Lily Gentry each were hitting for 10.