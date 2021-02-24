Trio of area prep basketball teams reach district finals

As reported to C-T

At least three C-T-area high school basketball teams will compete for district championships later this week as a result of lopsided wins Tuesday (Feb. 23, 2021).

Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats swatted aside Alma: Santa Fe 71-30 on the Alma school’s court, while, at home, Tina-Avalon’s Lady Dragons cruised past Mendon: Northwestern 57-22 and Meadville’s Lady Eagles crushed Brunswick 73-13.

Top-seeded T-A’s and second-seeded Meadville’s distaff teams will duel for the Class 1 District 12 championship at Tina-Avalon School Thursday at 6 p.m.

Southwest Livingston’s second-seeded squad will wait until Friday at 6 p.m. to see if it can topple No. 1 seed Orrick. That will be one of two Class 1 District 13 title tilts at Norborne that night.

More squads will have chances to swell the ranks of district finalists further Wednesday as more semifinal games are contested.

Tuesday saw the 2020-21 season reach its terminus for Hamilton: Penney’s, Linn County’s, and Jamesport: Tri-County’s girls (in addition to Northwestern’s and Brunswick’s) and Norborne’s boys when they lost.

CLASS 1

(B) #2 Southwest Livingston 71, Alma: Santa Fe 30

ALMA — Playing at the lower-seeded Chiefs’ gym because the court at SLHS is slightly short of state regulations, the Wildcats (17-4) shrugged off the inconvenience.

They sped to a 23-8 lead after one period and had the District 13 win on ice at intermission with a 43-11 spread.

Statistically, four Southwest players scored in dual figures and one had a scoring-rebounding double-double.

Patrick Warren had a bulging stats line with a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and six steals, SLHS coach Julie Bothwell reported.

Junior pivot Remington Woodcock put up 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Wesley Hughes packaged 10 tallies, seven boards, and five helpers.

The Wildcats’ third senior guard, Chase Neptune, who’s battling a nagging injury, saw enough floor time to hit three treys and score 17 points, while having three assists and three steals, Bothwell related.

“Chase was playing more like himself tonight,” the SLHS coach commented about Neptune, who was held out of the Wildcats’ quarterfinal win last Saturday to give him some rest. “He makes us better when he does, for sure!”

Orrick crushed Norborne 69-41 for its spot in Friday’s final. No specifics on that game were reported prior to the original filing of this story.

In Wednesday’s girls’ semifinals in District 13, No. 1 seed Norborne will host Hardin-Central and Santa Fe, the No. 2 seed, will be tested by no. 3 Braymer. The higher seeds will host those contests at 6 p.m.

(G) #1 Tina-Avalon 57, Mendon: Northwestern 22

(G) #2 Meadville 73, Brunswick 13

The presumptive finalists became the confirmed title-game combatants in runaway manner. Details on both games were not immediately available for either game.

T-A’s Lady Dragons shaded Meadville in overtime early in February, a triumph which ultimately earned them the No. 1 seeding and home floor for Thursday’s district-title contest.

(G) #3 North Harrison 48, Jamesport: Tri-County 27

JAMESPORT — Not quite two weeks after defeating North Harrison in a tight game on the same court during the Harrison-Daviess Conference Tournament semifinals, Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs had all sorts of offensive difficulties in the Class 1 District 14 semifinals rematch Tuesday.

The hosts surpassed a meager six points in a quarter only once in four tries, making it easy for the foe from Eagleville to steadily create lots of separation.

North Harrison held a 14-6 lead after one quarter, a gap they widened to 24-11 by halftime. Even when Tri-County’s attack stirred a bit in the third, it only shaved a single point off the deficit. The Lady Mustangs (11-8) then had only a three-points play in the entire final quarter.

North Harrison, which tallied between 10 and 14 points each stanza, was led by Emma Craig’s 15 points. Camden Castleberry added 13. Anissa Williams’ eight topped the Jamesport-based team.

(G) No. 1 Mercer 64, Linn County 26

MERCER — The host Lady Cardinals nearly had enough points to prevail after the first frame, bolting to a 22-4 advantage and never glancing back in the other Class 1 District 14 semifinal Tuesday.

Tori Meinecke tossed in 31 points for the favorites.Martia Brosdahl tallied 10 and Morgan Livingston nine for LCHS’ ladies (9-8).

CLASS 3

(G) Brookfield 37, Hamilton: Penney 33

HAMILTON — Just as happened 24 hours before on the same court, regular-season washout Brookfield took down higher seed Hamilton, this time in Class 3 District 16 girls’ play.

BHS’ Lady Bulldogs (3-19) not only won despite scoring four points in the opening quarter, but actually led 4-3 after one.

As the offensive pace picked up a bit, the sixth-seeded underdogs held leads of 14-12 at halftime and 23-18 after three segments.

Alexandra Sharp’s 14 points, half of which were scored in the fourth quarter, led BHS to victory. Brighton Swindler’s 11 topped the Lady Hornets (10-15) in their season finale.