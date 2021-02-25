Meadville, Mendon: Northwestern boys to meet for Class 1 state tourney spot

Not really to anyone’s surprise, the Meadville and Mendon: Northwestern boys’ high school basketball teams will tangle Friday night for the championship of the Class 1 District 12 Tournament and a spot in Missouri’s state tournament next week.

Both Eagles squads romped to semifinals victories at home Wednesday night, while Norborne’s Lady Pirates were doing the same in Class 1 District 13. Linn County’s boys and Polo’s girls had their disparate seasons conclude with Wednesday semifinal losses in Class 1 District 14 and Class 2 District 15, respectively.

(B) #2 Meadville 49, Hale/Bosworth 34

MEADVILLE — The final score is deceptive as MHS’ Eagles had a lead in the mid 20s midway through the fourth and final quarter before Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals (16-9) made a meaningless late surge.

When Hale/Bosworth led 10-9 after one period, Cardinals fans were hopeful their team was on its way to mimicking its first-half performance in the late January Meadville Invitational Tournament meeting of the clubs. On that occasion, Hale/Bosworth had a big second stanza to lead by double digits at halftime before Meadville charged back after intermission and won by three or four.

When the host Eagles had the second-stanza surge this time around, reeling off 12 of the last 14 points of the period to be on top 25-15 at intermission, Hale/Bosworth fans could point back to the second-half turnaround in the late-January meeting and project that their club could execute one, as well, and pull this one out.

Meadville (19-5) was having none of that, however. Instead, it repeated its second-half dominance behind senior Trey Gannan.

Having powered the second-quarter surge, he picked up where he left off when action resumed on the other side of intermission. Gannan followed a 9-points second segment with eight in the third as his team more than doubled its lead to 43-21 after three.

Gannan went on to finish with a game-best 24 points, twice as many as teammate Conner Fletcher. Hale/Bosworth senior forward Jaeden Sears led his club with 14 in his last high school game.

For Meadville, the victory was its 15th in its last 16 games.

(B) #1 Mendon: Northwestern 57, Tina-Avalon 19

MENDON — The No. 1 seed in District 12 tripled Tina-Avalon Wednesday to improve to 18-3 heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. title game against Meadville on their home court.

No details on the NHS victory were available as this story was first posted.

Tina-Avalon’s boys finished 8-15.

(G) #1 Norborne 71, Hardin-Central 12

NORBORNE — The Lady Pirates (18-3) stomped their western neighbor to reach Friday night’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against second-seeded Santa Fe.

No details on the NHS win were reported prior to this story’s initial posting.

(G) #2 Alma: Santa Fe 47, Braymer 33

ALMA — The host Lady Chiefs had to fight off the attempt by Braymer’s Lady ’Cats (8-5) to stage an ambush.

No specific details or statistics from the game were available at the time of this story’s first posting.

(B) #1 Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 59, Linn County 48

GALT — Despite their lowly record, Linn County’s Mustangs (4-12) made the top-seeded Panthers work and work and work to tame the Ponies in Wednesday’s semifinals contest.

Again, no details on the game had been reported at the time of this story’s initial posting.