Meadville girls start state play at home tonight

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

MEADVILLE — Meadville High School's basketball Lady Eagles will host the North Shelby Lady Raiders tonight at 6 p.m. in an opening-round game of the 2021 Missouri Class 1 high school basketball state tournament.

MHS enters 23-3 and North Shelby 17-5.

They have not faced each other this season, but do have three common opponents.

Meadville lost to Atlanta 52-46 on Dec. 8, while North Shelby routed Atlanta 65-41.

Both have lopsided victories over Green City – Meadville has two, in fact – and Novinger.

Meadville's perimeter-shooting-primed offense is averaging 61.1 points per game, compared to North Shelby's 54.9. On defense, MHS averages allowing only 30.6 points a game, while NSHS gives u 42.1.

If at full-strength, personnel-wise, Meadville might be considered a slight favorite, but the loss of Maggie McLain to a knee injury a while back cuts back a bit on the Lady Eagles' ability to score inside.

If Meadville's outside shots are falling, North Shelby could be hard-pressed to keep pace, but the Lady Raiders surely will have combatting that as a primary focus. Meadville might need to generate points from its press, as it often does, to keep up its usual scoring pace.

The MHS boys started state play at home last night against Green City, a team to which they lost in mid-January. Go to www.chillicothenews.com/sports for information on the results of that first-round contest.